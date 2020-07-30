The contributor believe that Zilretta will never be a first-line treatment option for knee arthritis with its current pricing and available studies.

Seeking Alpha PRO: Can you briefly summarize your bearish thesis on Flexion for readers who may not have seen it yet?

Carolina Doc: Flexion Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with one FDA approved product called Zilretta which is approved for injections into osteoarthritic knees. Zilretta is a type of cortisone called triamcinolone acetonide that is in a microsphere form. This allows the medicine to dissolve slower within an arthritic knee joint. In a large study Zilretta did not show significant superiority to traditional cortisone injections with regards to average daily pain score which was one of the primary endpoints of the study. The injection costs approximately 29 times as much as regular cortisone, has to be refrigerated before use, takes longer to prepare in the office, requires pre-approval for most patients, and does not have enough benefits over traditional cortisone to justify the additional cost for non insulin dependent diabetics. The company is burning cash at a high rate and the current COVID environment is extremely challenging for them to call on physicians offices to market their product. I believe the market has grossly overestimated the potential revenue of Zilretta.

Seeking Alpha PRO: In your opinion, what's at the foundation of the Bull thesis, and what are bullish investors missing about the Flexion story? Is it largely a misunderstanding about the true size of the target market?

Carolina Doc: The key of my short thesis is the total addressable market that is realistic for Zilretta.

I think some bullish investors look at the 5 million injections performed for knee osteoarthritis in the United States each year and think “if they can get 20% of that market this company will have $570,000,000 of annual sales.” I don’t foresee much higher than $25,000,000 of sales a quarter for the next several quarters and maybe indefinitely. Even if I am wrong and the company were to get to $40,000,000 million a quarter in revenue they will still not be profitable based on their expenses and debt coverage. The sales estimate for Flexion is $493,000,000 in 2025 from the analysts who provide one. I don’t believe that is at all realistic.



Additionally, one of the popular topics in the pharmaceutical world right now is value based pricing. Basically, this is valuing a drug based on how well it works.



If I came to you and said I have an FDA approved cortisone that may last slightly longer or be a very small amount better with regards to some secondary knee scores how much more would you be willing to pay for it? A regular cortisone injection is $20 dollars and I think some people would say $25 or $30. On the other hand, $570 would seem crazy. If I were in charge of a national health system, I would not cover Zilretta for patients who were non insulin taking diabetics. The justification based on current studies is just not there. One may ask why did the FDA approve this alternative injectable in the first place. Zilretta has one real advantage over traditional cortisone which is it does not cause significant elevation of blood sugars in diabetics. This is an extremely small subset of patients that would justify the additional cost of Zilretta compared to regular cortisone.

Seeking Alpha PRO: As an orthopedic surgeon, can you comment on how Flexion's marketing of Zilretta compares to other new emerging therapies, if at all? Also, how often have you observed situations where a strong sales and marketing campaign can offset other possible negatives like therapy inferiority or higher product cost?

Carolina Doc: I think Flexion actually has done a fairly good job marketing the product. They have called on my office several times and provided lunch to my staff. Most physicians I have spoken to have heard of the product and know what it is for. I also have seen advertisements for Zilretta for patients and physicians in magazines and journals. I simply don’t believe the physician buy-in will ever be great for Zilretta with currently available studies. I have yet to meet a physician who evangelizes Zilretta as a major improvement over traditional cortisone. When I ask Orthopedic Surgeons about the product they tend to tell me “I didn’t see any difference” or “My office decided not to offer it”.



Most patients don’t want to return to the office after an insurance approval to get a Zilretta injection when they can have a cortisone injection that same visit. On the physician side I am not looking to add more pre-approvals for my staff.

Seeking Alpha PRO: In your opinion, how important is it for a medical therapy to be first-to-market? Sometimes arguably superior therapies struggle to gain a foothold in their markets, frustrating investors who thought they had a sure winner on their hands once commercial approval was received.

Carolina Doc: When it comes to first mover advantages I believe there is a huge difference between a daily medicine a patient would take versus an injectable that a patient comes in to receive every 3-4 months. If a physician places a patient on a first to market beta blocker for hypertension there is going to be significant resistance to change that medicine if it is working and the patient is tolerating it well. If a new sustained release cortisone comes to market that is cheaper for the patient or performs better in studies all physicians are likely to consider switching much more readily. Additionally, a product that did not require refrigeration or insurance pre-approval would also promote switching to a different product.

Seeking Alpha PRO: You're a relatively new contributor to Seeking Alpha, and have only published a few articles. For readers unfamiliar with your work, what can they expect to see in future articles from you?

Carolina Doc: My goal is to write on topics where I have significant input the market may not be considering.

I believe there are times when the “hype” gets ahead of science and I believe this is clearly one of those times.



I have children I am teaching about investing. I tell them if you are going to invest in individual stocks you need to tell me what you know and why other people don’t know it. 20% of our Country’s GDP is healthcare related which gives me a very large arena to work in. I believe that asking the correct questions about a company is much more beneficial then which analyst has the most accurate discounted cash flow statement.

