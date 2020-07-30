The Boeing Company (BA) has had it rough. From its 737 crashes to the COVID-19-induced reduced air traffic, the company has had a hard time stabilizing.

Data by YCharts

Anything that's down so much, though, often offers a value proposition where the worst may be priced in. Is that the case for Boeing? Let us take a look.

Q2-2020

The quarter was difficult, to say the least. Revenues dropped by about $4.0 billion, or 25%.

Source: Q2-2020 Presentation

While that is not bad in itself, we would note that by Q2-2019, Boeing was already having issues. Quarterly revenues had fluctuated in the $25 billion range for the last 5 years prior to the 737 debacle. Additionally, the current revenues ($11.8 billion, YCharts has not updated yet) are the lowest for the last decade.

Data by YCharts

These low revenues led to a core loss per share of $4.79.

Source: Q2-2020 Presentation

The loss was not just an accounting entry, and Boeing also burnt through $5.3 billion of cash in the quarter.

Source: Q2-2020 Presentation

While these problems were expected, bulls may see upside in the case of a COVID-19 vaccine or rapid normalization of air travel. We go over three reasons bulls should be wary, even at these prices.

Priced For Perfection

Just before the 737 issues came to the forefront, Boeing was priced for perfection and trading at 2.4X sales. Our case here is based on the fact that historically, you always did well when you bought it at about 0.8X sales or lower.

Data by YCharts

At 2.4X sales, investors were pricing in phenomenally positive things. Yes, earnings can jump around quite a bit, and there are delivery timing issues and GAAP depreciation run rates which impact this. However, Price-to-Sales serves as a stark reminder to investors to never get overenthusiastic when GAAP profits or cyclical news appear superb. Now, assuming sales hit an annualized $50 billion over the next few quarters and Boeing trades at a 0.7X multiple, it would imply a market capitalization of $35 billion, about two-thirds lower than today.

Data by YCharts

Enterprise Value Is Still Bloating

The second issue here is that when Boeing hit peak market capitalization around $200 billion, its net debt was negligible. The net debt amount of $1.9 billion almost seems like a rounding error.

Source: Q3-2018 press release

Fast forward to today and there is a rapidly accelerating increase in debt to fund the business. Net debt has increased to $29 billion.

Source: Q2-202020 press release

Even in the most optimistic scenario, we see this increasing by another $15 billion before Boeing's cash burn stops. The rapidly increasing debt will continue to weigh on Boeing. An investor who found the $202 billion EV attractive ($200 billion equity market capitalization+$2 billion in debt) is likely not going to think of a $140 billion EV as attractive, given the risks the business has today.

Airlines Have A Newly Discovered Use For Cash, And It's Not More Efficient Airplanes

At the top of Boeing's investment thesis is the concept that airlines invest in airplanes as these have a high return on investment. That is dead in the water for the next 5 years. While we expect air traffic to start normalizing in 2021, business travel is likely to be down and will prevent airlines from getting pricing power. We looked at a couple of airlines recently (see here and here) and they are battening down the hatches and preparing for a long slog, including cancellations of Boeing aircraft where feasible. But the biggest issue is that these airlines are issuing very high-cost debt to stay afloat. Paying down these debts which have a high cost of capital will exceed anything they can save by buying new airplanes. We can see this by examining the average return on invested capital.

Source: IATA

Currently, most airlines are able to issue only secured debt around 6.5%, and most would have unsecured debt costs far in excess of what they could get by investing in new planes. We expect them to issue a lot more debt before this crisis is through, and paying down this debt will take precedence over any investments.

Conclusion

Boeing has become cheap if you see the drop from the peak. But it was priced for ultimate perfection, and a good deal of the drop would have happened even in a normal cycle. While the equity market capitalization is getting compressed, the added debt keeps reducing the fair market value of the equity. Airlines will have little profits even if air traffic hits 90% of previous levels, as fares will be extremely competitive and they will be carrying a boatload more of debt. Paying this debt down will be their only priority, and a large second-hand fleet will be available from bankrupt carriers if they need a few upgrades. While a further 50% downside from here may seem rough, it would be par for the course for historical price-to-sales trough levels. We made our bear case. We encourage investors to respectfully make their best bullish case in the comments.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with 4,400 members. We are looking for more members to join our lively group and get 20% off their first year! Our Immediate Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and Bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.