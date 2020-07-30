RIWI’s first two quarters of 2020 had revenue growth of 53% and Y/Y profit growth of 617%.

Customers are renewing contracts at longer terms and the company is beefing up its sales team.

The business model includes high margin recurring revenue with low operational expenses resulting in a growth and value play in one instrument.

RIWI Corp. (OTCPK:RWCRF) (TSX:RIWI) is a Canadian based disruptor of the prediction technology industry. The name is an acronym for Real-Time Interactive World-Wide Intelligence.

The company is growing revenues at a double digit pace but unlike other disruptors it is also growing profits and cash at an even faster pace and has a pristine balance sheet to boot. RIWI's first two quarters of 2020 had revenue growth of 53% and Y/Y profit growth of 617% despite some delayed business activity due to COVID-19.

This is a stock that should attract old school value investors as well as new school, SaaS recurring revenue investors. Please note that all dollar figures in this article are in U.S. denomination, as reported by the company.

Industry Disruptor

RIWI is different than its competitors because they are able to eliminate the pitfalls of traditional surveys such as the inability to reach a random audience, which is more likely to be representative of the larger target population. RIWI intercepts and surveys individuals that have typed in an URL address that does not correspond to any existing website. Can't get more random than that!

RIWI is able to reach people that have traditionally been voluntarily or involuntarily excluded from surveys. The secret sauce is the ability to randomly question people that are directly affected by a particular issue even in closed societies and by not collecting names, which assures anonymity as well as security.

RIWI correctly predicted Donald Trump's election victory while most forecasters identified no path of victory for Mr. Trump. RIWI was able to survey thousands of Chinese citizens each day for the first year of the trade war with the U.S. and concluded correctly that sales of Apple products would not decline despite analysts warnings to the contrary. These and other examples of RIWI predictive research is available here.

Strategy

Customers are offered raw data or an option to access the data through the RIWI platform that employs machine learning and artificial intelligence to forecast real-time outcomes. Besides individual customers which include the top tier institutions and companies such as the U.S. government, BofA Financial, Harvard University and the United Nations, RIWI has channel partners such as Vividata, Thinkdata Works and Eagle Alpha that are seeking data content to resell to their client base.

Commercialization began in 2017 and profitability was reached within a year. RIWI is featured in the Financial Times 2020 list of the fastest growing companies in the Americas. Unlike other high growth disrupting companies, RIWI has kept an eye on the bottom line, keeping growth at a controlled pace and an eye on costs.

Two and a half years of profitability has proven the technology works and demand exists. Management is now shifting into a higher growth mode by increasing their sales team. The company has managed to keep total costs from escalating despite remarkable growth. Net income during the six months ending June 30, 2020 increased 617% Y/Y while total expenses increased by only 19% for the same period. A strategy of containing costs while disrupting an industry isn't common but it's a formula for success which the company can exploit because there isn't a direct competitor.

Growth In Revenue, Profit and Cash

Over 90% of the company revenue is recurring although uneven on a quarterly basis due to the different time frames and completion dates on individual contracts. As revenue grows, the quarterly unevenness will become insignificant.

2020 will mark the third consecutive year of at least double digit growth in revenue, profit and cash.

Q2 2000 Q2 2019 +/- 1ST HALF 2020 1ST HALF 2019 +/- REV $1,000,665 841,341 19% 2,322,848 1,51,500 53% G&A EXP. (426.979) (775,897) (44%) (716,659) (999,288) (28%) MARKETING (256,102) (113,525) 126% (638,101) (218,042) 193% TECH COST (206,906) (111,296) 86% (367,663) (227,437) 62% INT INC 6,465 8,235 (215) 15,123 15,615 ----- NET INCOME 117,144 (151,052) 178% 615,582 85,818 617%

Source: 2020 Q2 MD&A

Cash grew by $.5 million during the second quarter to $3.7 million.

Future growth

The company has been beefing up its sales team to gain new customers as demand is increasing. Contracts have been extended beyond the initial phase by many customers as RIWI establishes confidence and builds on the accuracy of its predictions. In July, BofA securities and the United Nations World Food Progamme each signed new three year data collection contracts.

Revenues for the second quarter were slightly weaker on a sequential basis due to the COVID-19 uncertainties and clients adjusting to work at home protocols. RIWI reported in the second quarter MD&A that:

During the second quarter of 2020, as a consequence of COVID-19, certain of our clients needed to adjust their security business protocols in a work-from-home environment. This delayed the recognition of some revenues for RIWI. By mid-July, these clients confirmed to us that these delays are no longer expected in the current year.

Share Structure and Valuation

There are 19.5 million shares, fully diluted which include 1.5 million options with an average strike price of $2.44. The company has no debt and reported $3.7 million in cash as of June 30th. It is profitable and is financially capable of maintaining its operations.

At the current market share price of $2.39 the market cap is $47 million and the E.V. is $43.3 million. There isn't any management guidance for this year, but they should be able to top $4 million, resulting in an EV/S multiple of 10X, which is expensive. But there are other things to consider.

Management has a target of $30 million revenue by 2024, which is 65% higher than my modest $4 million dollar revenue estimate for this year. Setting my target at $10 million revenue for 2021 results in a forward EV/S of 4X which is relative cheap for a company growing revenue at double digits and profits at triple digits.

I would like to highlight the company's ROIC which is consistently positive and a healthy 17% for 2019. In order to maintain a positive ROIC, a company must have increasing revenues supported by low operating costs and is generally indicative of excellent management.

Rule of 40

The rule of 40 test is used to evaluate SaaS companies by measuring revenue growth and profit margins. Companies must be high growth/unprofitable or low growth/highly profitable in order to score well. A company with a score of at least 40% is considered healthy.

Source: TheSaaSCFO

2019 2018 CHANGE Revenue $3.1 million $2.7 million 17%

RIWI switched over to a recurring revenue model last year and as a result gross profit margins are now 100%, which easily passes the rule of 40 test. Let's use free cash flow instead which grew 150%, again putting RIWI well above a passing grade with a score of 167 when combining revenue growth and free cash flow growth.

Startup Evaluation

I like to use Peter Thiel's evaluating principles from his book, "Zero To One: Notes on Startups, Or How To Build The Future.

Thiel RIWI Market a new idea. No other company can provide as random a pool of responders in real-time and with no participant identification data. Band a team. Add partners and collaborators. The company has several partnerships with resellers for distribution of its research. Build a strong foundation. The U.S. government, the U.N. and esteemed places of higher learning have been early customers providing a proof of concept. Successful predictions have resulted in a viable commercialization opportunity. Disguise the emerging monopoly as the union of competing forces. The company offers its data collection and predictive technology for customer designated usage in conjunction with customer data requests. Avoid competition. No other company can offer services that this company can.

Created by the author.

Risks

Insiders own about 57% of the outstanding shares. With a float of about 18 million shares, liquidity is weak and the spreads between the ask and bid are often very wide. B.P. Capital, formerly a large shareholder seems to be liquidating their position and currently has about 2 million shares remaining.

The founder and CEO Neil Seeman (company profile) is irreplaceable although the company is made up of well qualified professionals.

Conclusion

If you are not familiar with this company you might be scratching your head at the premise of conducting surveys on individuals that have typed in URLs that don't exist. The revenue growth and profitability as well as the tier 1 client list support the thesis while the accuracy of prediction and client retention establish the commercial feasibility. This stock presents a rare opportunity to find double digit growth and value. The company has added sales staff, so we can expect that the growth rate will escalate while management continues to contain costs. The delayed sales activity due to COVID-19 should give the stock a revenue boost in the next two quarters.

I did not speak to any company representative for this article but have been an investor for over a year.

Final word: in case you missed it in the risk section, please consider that this is a low volume and low liquidity stock and therefore only suitable for long term investors. The Canadian TSX option offers more liquidity but the same word pf caution applies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RWCRF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.