On paper, Skechers' (SKX) second-quarter results were terrible. The company reports results under its Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Retail segments, and all saw a severe drop in revenues, resulting in a 42% decrease of sales to $729M on a consolidated basis over the prior year. That said, the company managed to beat analysts' sales expectations by $76M on revenues and $0.31 on GAAP EPS.

While reported earnings were weak for the company, it was definitely expected, as their second quarter (which includes the months of April through June) felt the full-blown impact of the pandemic in regions outside of China. Not considered an "essential business", most of their stores were closed for business for the majority of their second quarter.

That said, management feels cautiously optimistic about how the recovery could play out. They saw encouraging signs in China, which led the path to recovery by stabilizing and then growing 11.5%, including e-commerce growth of 43%. While it is too early to tell if that same pattern is going to play out across all regions, it is a positive sign.

We believe shares of SKX are currently undervalued. Our fair value estimate for SXK is $37 per share, which gives us a potential upside of 23% with shares recently trading at $30. The stock is also trading on a predictable pattern for the past 4 years, between a range of $20 and $40. Since the stock is currently trading at the mid-point of the range, we would look for a long position if shares retraced back to the low 20s level. That would give us a better risk/reward scenario. For that reason, we have a neutral rating on SKX, even though we see the business as undervalued.

SKX's International segment is their main growth driver and the one showing a recovery

SKX's International Wholesale division (which includes direct subsidiary sales and international distributor sales) is the biggest operating segment of the company, with 2,747 third-party-owned stores out of a total store count of 3,615, and accounting for 47% of total sales. It is also the fastest-growing segment, with a 22.5% compounded annual sales growth (15'-19'), compared to an already mature domestic wholesale market, which has compounded sales by 0.6% during the same period. SKX's International Wholesale also has better gross margins at 46.4%, compared to 35% for their Domestic segment.

It is good to know then that this segment is showing signs of recovery starting with China, which, as previously stated, first saw stabilization and then grew 11.5%, as the country reopened. By the end of their second quarter, 90% of third-party stores globally opened their doors to the public following guidelines:

China offered a model of recovery, stabilization and then growth in the quarter. Every country's progress has been at a different pace, but we've began to see similar recoveries and stabilization trends in other markets. Germany is now positive and did perform positively for the quarter. The UK was down some but certainly made a significantly stronger move for the quarter and probably was positive for the month of June year-over-year. We are seeing significant acceleration into - in our European business overall and do anticipate a few of those countries being positive for the quarter. - Q2 call

The company also ended the quarter with 102 new third-party stores opened across 28 countries, though management has stated that the current dislocation of the market is making them rethink their strategy for new store openings, slowing it down for the moment.

A negative highlight from their conference call was the slow progress in their new distribution center in China, which saw delays in installation and automation testing as COVID-19 put the country on hold. The company now expects limited operations from its new distribution center during its third quarter. By the first quarter of 2021, the facility should be fully operational.

Management was also planning to roll out a new global POS system that would increase the checkout experience in addition to better integration with online capabilities and an improved mobile app. These investments will restart during their third quarter.

Total inventory was down 3.9% on a 6-month period but up 20% on a year-over-year basis. The headline number sounds worrisome, but management attributed the sequential growth in inventory levels to growth in Asia, where "sales have largely recovered from the most serious effects of the pandemic".

The level of inventory build-up would most likely depend on how fast stores can reopen. Right now, the company is managing its inventory by moving it around the world, where they see demand picking up:

We had a buildup that we're now moving out around the world other than South America, and we're trying to move that product elsewhere. Europe has picked up. The U.S. has picked up. China has picked up and all that stuff that came in early that was on hold and nobody could use is now being shipped before we go into new production. - Q2 call

SKX's e-commerce growth was the highlight of their second quarter

The company saw strong demand for its products in Europe, North America, and South America with e-commerce growing by more than 400%. To keep the momentum going, the company launched its e-commerce website in South Korea, and many distributors are developing Skechers' e-commerce sites.

While the company doesn't provide a high degree of detail regarding its e-commerce channel, there was a brief comment in their last conference call that mentioned e-commerce was a "low double-digit" percentage of their total direct-to-consumer business. In an investor presentation, SKX's global DTC sales in 2019 were $1.5B. If we assume "low double digits" represents a range of 11% to 13%, then we can estimate e-commerce sales to be between $165M and $195M, accounting for a small percentage of total sales. This gives us a better context about the growth in their online sales for the quarter.

The bottom line

SKX is currently trading on a forward EV/Sales multiple of 1.06x, in line with its 5-year average. We come up with different fair value sales multiple and intrinsic value per share of $37 using the following assumptions:

At a recent $30 per share, we see SKX as undervalued based on the above assumptions, which lead us to a fair value sales multiple of 1.39x.

While management sees positive signs emerging once their stores reopened for business, the path to growth will be, as stated by management, "largely dependent on the consumer side of the equation". There are still many unknown effects of COVID-19 on the consumer, such as unemployment rates, consumer confidence, and consumer behavior. Therefore, we believe investors should wait for a bigger margin of safety before investing in SKX.

Also, the company doesn't present a favorable trade idea on a risk/reward basis. As mentioned at the beginning of the article, SKX is currently trading at the mid-point of a 4-year range of $20 to $40. A good entry point would be waiting for shares to trade near the low 20s, as it would increase the margin of safety, the risk/reward scenario, and we could get clear exit points, in profit-taking and stop losses.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.