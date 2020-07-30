Cheaply valued with strong double digit growth rates on the horizon, makes this stock worth considering.

Despite 15% reduced smartphone shipment for Q4, its guidance is very strong.

Investment Thesis

Qualcomm (QCOM) announces very strong guidance easily beating analyst's own expectations. Qualcomm's investment into 5G should transcend the company into a new era of growth.

For now, Qualcomm is still being valued for approximately 19x normalized free cash flow. Given that Qualcomm's appears to be growing at more than 20% over the next several quarters, there's no justification for this low valuation.

Assuming that Qualcomm is able to consistently meet its own guidance, even without much in the way of positive surprises along the way, this stock should rapidly re-rating higher. Qualcomm is well worth considering adding to a diversified portfolio.

Quarter Packed With Good News

Last month I said,

Qualcomm is a cheap stock, with some revenue growth potential and it is worthwhile considering.

I was bullish that Qualcomm was not expensively priced and that there was some upside potential. But these results blew my mind.

The settlement with Huawei is the obvious positive. But looking beyond that, there's plenty of other good tidbits that make this investment worthwhile. Let's dig in.

In China, 5G now represents the majority of domestic mobile phone shipments. This reinforces the bullish thesis here, that Qualcomm should see its revenue growth rates accelerating in 2021 as 5G adoption becomes broader.

What's more, another driver for Qualcomm will be once 5G gets beyond smartphones, as cloud and edge computing converges with 5G high-performance computing.

This is a rapidly expanding market that should provide positive tailwinds to Qualcomm and should see Qualcomm's revenue growth rate pick up.

Beating Street Estimates Along The Way

This brings me to Qualcomm's adjusted Q4 2020 guidance.

For Q4 2020 Qualcomm is guiding for its adjusted revenues to reach approximately $6 billion, a 25% y/y increase compared with the $4.8 billion reported in the same period a year ago. This marked acceleration was unexpected.

Source: SA Premium Tools

In fact, you can see above that analysts following the stock were expecting to see approximately 20% revenue growth rates for Q4, thus they'll be having to scramble upwards to revise their models.

As we progress down the income statement we can see Qualcomm's positive operating leverage working all the way down to the bottom line:

As you can see above, at the midpoint, Qualcomm's Q4 guidance points towards its adjusted EPS figure of $1.15.

Without any heroics, not only would this imply a 47% increase y/y to Qualcomm's bottom line compared with the same period a year ago. While arguably more important, Qualcomm is nicely setting itself up to beat the Street's estimates:

Source: SA Premium Tools

Meanwhile, this includes the $0.25 reduction to its EPS figures on the back of the delayed smartphone shipments due to COVID.

Without this reduction, Qualcomm's results would have been even better. What does this mean in practical terms? I suspect that it could be a case of double-counting by investors. What do I mean?

Firstly, investors will start thinking that Q4 is going to beat estimates, but then secondly, we should logically expect this delayed $0.25 EPS to surface in Q1 2021.

Capital Return Policy? Dividend Increases To Come?

Qualcomm's dividend yield is approximately 2.6%.

Considering Qualcomm's balance sheet is strong, with its net debt position of approximately $9.5 billion, together with the fact that Qualcomm is so free cash flow generative I would expect Qualcomm's dividend to increase.

On the other hand, reading through the earnings call there was no discussion of any change in Qualcomm's capital allocation policy. This strikes me as odd, particularly given the $1.8 billion Huawei settlement.

Realistically, I suspect that the cash settlement will be dripping in over a period of years, so headline figures aside, it could take a while for the totality of the cash to appear on Qualcomm's balance sheet

Valuation -- Still Has Upside Potential

Qualcomm's EBT figures increased to 23% in Q3 2020, a 100 basis point expansion from the same period a year ago.

Given Qualcomm's strong Q4 2020 guidance, as well its trailing nine months free cash flow was already reaching $3 billion, this implies Qualcomm's Q4 run-rate could approximate $6 billion -- note, this is still a small reduction from the free cash flow generated in fiscal 2019.

Consequently, without much needing to go right, Qualcomm could once again have visibility on $6 billion of free cash flow, if not more.

Hence, this presently leaves the stock trading for just 19x free cash flow. Note, this not earnings or sales, but clean free cash flow.

The Bottom Line

In a time when many 5G servicing companies are being priced at north of 20x future sales, Qualcomm is still being priced at just 19x free cash flow.

On the back of its Q4 guidance, together with its positive settlement with Huawei, as well as a strong 5G tailwinds into 2021, I contend that this stock is simply too cheap to be ignored for long.

