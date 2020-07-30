Introduction

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is priced substantially higher than any of its peers and is possibly due for further multiple contraction, given what is likely a tougher advertising environment for another quarter or two. User growth appears to be staying steady in all regions, but ARPU in Q2 remained the same as last year. The company still has a solid balance sheet to weather further storms, which has perhaps given investors confidence to bid shares up to a 2-year high sales multiple. Investors should proceed with caution and only consider adding or initiating a position on dips from here, in my opinion.

What Happens Going Forward

Going forward, Snap, eventually, will have to get to positive free cash flow to maintain a sustainable business model. While I think they'll get there, it could take a few years yet. Disruptions like COVID-19 can clearly have a negative effect on the company's ability to generate free cash flow, as one will see in the Q2 earnings recap below. I find this concerning, and I'm surprised the stock hasn't declined more after the earnings report (year to date, the stock is still up 40%, yet short-term expectations have almost certainly declined from the beginning of the year).

Growth could pick back up in the back half of the year as businesses re-open and more business is conducted online. This could be good for digital advertising companies like Snap and, along with user growth, is probably why the stock has soared along with other technology and internet companies. The fundamentals, however, don't yet support the 40% year-to-date performance, in my opinion.

Q2 2020 Earnings Recap

Snap reported GAAP EPS of -$0.23 in Q2 2020 earnings, in line with analyst estimates. Revenue came in with a surprisingly robust number of $454M, beating estimates by almost $10M in a challenging advertising environment. This was good for a revenue growth rate of 17% overall. Readers should note that this is down from the 40%+ revenue growth rate numbers the company had been putting up over the previous four quarters. Global Daily Active Users grew 17% year over year, the same rate as revenue. This meant ARPU came in flat globally.

Breaking these numbers down by region tells an interesting story. Globally, DAUs grew 17%, with huge growth in rest of world of 37% (India itself grew DAUs by 100% YoY as mentioned on the conference call), while North America and Europe grew a much more modest 9% and 12%, respectively.

ARPU for rest of world declined substantially. North America and Europe still grew ARPU, but these gains were entirely offset by rest of world's decline, as global ARPU remained flat.

The company burned through $82 million in free cash flow in Q2, a stark change from what looked quite positive in Q1 when the company actually managed to post positive operating cash flow and negative free cash flow of just $5 million. Getting to free cash flow positive is, in my opinion, a key step for Snap going forward over the next year or two.

Snap's balance sheet has cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of over $2.8 billion, with debt in the form of convertible notes of $1.6 billion. Thus, the company should be able to sustain losses like this for quite some time (over 2 years).

Valuation and Conclusion

Comparing Snap to other social media/digital advertising companies illustrates the market is pricing in a premium for Snap. Snap is growing the fastest, although I think Pinterest (PINS) could put up similar growth rates. Q2 earnings resulted in a repricing for Snap from an enterprise value of around 20 times revenue down to around 17, but given the significant free cash flow issues and a 2-year high EV/S multiple, I could see the valuation falling further and the gap between Snap and its peers closing somewhat. Personally, I'd rather own Pinterest right now. I'm neutral on Snap until they can show improvement in free cash flow and a more modest EV/sales multiple.

