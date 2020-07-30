GM can generate $7-9 billion in free cash flow in H2 2020, which it can use to pay down most net debt incurred during the crisis.

Shares of General Motors (GM) have been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis as operations ground to a halt and car-buying temporarily plummeted. While shares have rebounded somewhat from their March lows, the stock remains over 35% lower than a year ago. Despite a big second quarter beat, shares couldn't manage to rally, falling another 1.7%. While there are no immediate catalysts, shares offer an attractive entry point for patient value investors.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Q2 Results Were Better Than Feared

In the second quarter (financials available here), GM reported a non-GAAP loss of $0.50, which was $1.28 ahead of consensus while revenue of $16.8 billion was essentially in line. Revenue was down over 50% from a year ago as factories were closed 8 of 13 weeks; remember, GM books revenue when it delivers a car to a dealer, not when the dealer sells the car to a customer.

North American EBIT was -$100 million, International -$300 million, GM Cruise -$200 million, and GM Financial made $200 million before taxes. Considering the magnitude of the drop-off, it was encouraging to see the company stay so near the breakeven point, validating management's claims that they can maintain profitability down to a 10 million annualized auto sales market. US sales were down 34% in the quarter. As lockdowns eased, sales did improve. April retail sales were -35% while May and June were -20%.

Automotive free cash flow was -$9 billion. This larger drain in cash vs. only a modest EBIT loss was because of a $5.1 billion draw from working capital and payment of $3.7 billion in accrued liabilities. Essentially as GM's factories were closing in April, the company still had to take in already-ordered raw materials and parts, requiring it to pay out cash to suppliers while it was not generating any revenue. Adjusting for this, normalized free cash flow was only -$200 million, more consistent with EBIT trends. Again considering factories were closed for the majority of the quarter, being near breakeven is a strong outcome.

To fund this increased working capital position, the company has had to take on significant incremental debt. The automotive business began the year with a net cash position of $2.9 billion. Today, the company has a net debt position of $6.6 billion, or a swing of $9.5 billion year to date, in keeping with its free cash outflow. Importantly, $15.9 billion has been drawn on its revolver, so it can pay this down immediately when it chooses rather than having to wait for a maturity and incur interest for several years. As I will discuss in the next section, I expect significant repayment of debt before year end. I would also note the automotive unit has $30.6 billion of liquidity, meaning that even if there were to be a second economic downturn, GM has plenty of liquidity to operate.

On the negative side, the company did shed market share during the quarter. Market share in the US was down to 16.3% from 17.3%, China 11.4% from 11.7%, and South America 14.6% from 15.3%. Now, losing market share is never a positive, but I am not overly concerned. Rather than buy market share, GM opted to protect price and preserve margins with retail incentives of 1.07%, the lowest in over a year. Because of closed production, GM is running very lean inventory at dealers, another reason it can run incentive-light. As of July 25th, inventories had only risen to 480,000, so it will take some time to get inventories to a normal level.

(Source: General Motors)

Rather than move scarce inventory, GM can afford to be patient as it gets factories up and running, and hold off on incentives. While a negative near-term for market share, this makes each sale more profitable. The company is also increasing monthly pick-up truck production in its Fort Wayne, Indiana plant starting in March, suggesting management doesn't see demand issues.

Indeed, we are seeing this decision to prioritize profits over market share play out successfully in China. Operations bounced back from Q1 lockdowns. Wholesale volumes of 733k were up slightly vs. 731k in Q2 2019 but below 883k in Q4. Volumes did more than double from 341k in Q1. While market share was down 30bp, net income margins were up to 6.1% from 5.5% last year, driving the unit to $200 million in EBIT.

Finally, GM Financial was able to pay a $400 million dividend and has over $24 billion of liquidity. It remains levered less than 10x, and the rebound in used car prices should support profitability and dividends going forward.

Overall, lockdowns caused severe distress to GM's operations, but the company validated claims it has rationalized costs. It nearly broke even in North America while staying closed half the quarter. Its debt can quickly be paid down, and the company maintains plenty of liquidity.

Cash Flow Set to Sharply Rebound

On the earnings call, management said that if auto sales average 14 million in the second half, the company will generate $4-5 billion of EBIT. This will lead to $7-9 billion of free cash flow as working capital headwinds reverse. It also assumes spending a further $3 billion on cap-ex. This free cash flow would essentially reverse the automotive free cash flow deficit recorded in Q2 and reduce its net debt position from $6.6 billion to a net cash position of about $1 billion.

This would broadly put the company's finances at year end in a similar position as at the start of the year. 2020 would functionally be a lost year for the company, one in which it did not generate positive cash flow to return to investors, but also not a year where COVID-19 significantly impaired its financial profile, resulting in excess net debt.

Considering the natural cyclicality of the auto industry and severity of the recession, that is not a bad outcome. Ever since the financial crisis when GM went bankrupt, investors have wondered exactly how well the company would fare in the next downturn. Exiting this one largely unscathed would be a testament to the fact it has indeed reduced costs sufficiently to perform through an economic cycle.

Encouragingly, I view management's assumption of 14 million annualized auto sales to be quite reasonable. As you can see below, we spent the last five years in the 16-17 million zone. Lockdowns caused sales to plummet to 9 million, and we have already rebounded to 13 million. With inventory steadily adding, uncertainty gradually easing, and all states open for business assuming a 7% jump from June levels and still down 15-20% from pre-COVID-19 strikes me as a reasonable estimate.

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

Additionally, aside from auto sales, GM Financial is a steady source of cash flow for the company, paying a $400 million dividend in Q2. The company has $94 billion of income-earning assets. A primary risk GM Financial takes on its loan and lease receivables is residual value of used cars. Used car pricing has sharply rebounded as stimulus checks and enhanced unemployment benefits have kept loan defaults low and demand high. Robust used car pricing should continue to support GM Financial's profitability and permit continued dividend payments to the parent over the next 18 months.

(Source: Manheim)

Valuation is attractive

GM has been hit by the COVID-19 crisis, but it is weathering the storm well and is poised to recoup the vast majority of its cash outflow in the second half of 2020 as working capital normalizes. Looking forward, in a 14-15 million auto sales environment in 2021, GM can generate $9.5-10.5 billion of EBIT, which should translate to $3-4 billion of free cash flow, holding working capital constant. Aside from the traditional auto business, GM continues to develop its autonomous driving platform, Cruise. Last July, GM raised $1 billion in Cruise at a $19 billion valuation. Even if one were to haircut its value in half given the pandemic out of an abundance of conservatism, GM's stake is worth over $5 billion.

Valuing GM at 12x this mid-cycle free cash flow number plus the value of its stake in Cruise would result in a $33 share price, or 27% of upside from current levels. A $10 billion Cruise stake (i.e. unchanged from last year) would bring shares closer to $37.

At $26, investors are getting GM shares at a discount to the value of its core auto business while essentially getting a free option of Cruise's future profitability. If the next 18 months play out similar to as I have laid out, I also see scope for the company to resume its $0.38/share dividend in H2 2021 after suspending it to preserve cash. As the company begins repaying debt with positive cash flow later this year, helping investors see a path to normalization and resumed payouts, shares can begin to be valued more appropriately. I believe below $27 is an attractive point for patient investors to get in ahead of this improvement.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.