SOGO’s price went up 43% in just one day after Sohu, creator and parent firm of Sogou, announced last July 27 that it received a nonbinding buyout offer from Tencent.

Sogou’s stock price has risen 150% since our May 19, 2020. We are not that greedy. We cashed out our big win on Sogou.

We already raked our profits on Sogou (SOGO). This Chinese search engine company's stock price now is 150% higher than when we did our May 19 buy recommendation. Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) $9/share buyout offer pushed SOGO's price +43% last July 27. We thanked Seeking Alpha and we cashed out our SOGO position. We needed this massive SOGO win to offset our recent paper losses on Intel (INTC).

If you think Sohu (SOHU) will ask and win a higher offer from Tencent, then go ahead buy more SOGO. Sogou's 2017 IPO day closing price was $13.51. We sold out because we are not sure if Sohu will accept $9, or whether Tencent is willing to offer more. Tencent currently owns less than 40% of Sogou. Sohu might demand a higher price tag that could make Tencent walk away. As per Sohu's own announcement, it was a nonbinding offer from Tencent. The $9 per SOGO share offer might be a take-it-or-leave-it predatory move from Tencent. Sohu only owns 33% of Sogou but it still controls Sogou's management.

Sohu Is In A Serious Bind

There are 388.73 million outstanding shares of Sogou. If it accepts Tencent's initial offer, Sohu will only around $1.15 billion. As per its Q1 2020 ER, search and search-related advertising is Sohu's biggest revenue generator at $238 million/quarter. The dilemma now is that Sohu would be losing its biggest revenue source and growth driver for a mere $1.15 billion.

If it rejects Tencent's $9/share offer, Sohu would risk Sogou losing its default search engine status on WeChat, Tencent's QQ mobile browser, and at QQ.com. Sogou will probably lost $100 to $150 million in quarterly revenue without Tencent's help.

Sogou's $237.6 million/quarterly revenue owes a lot to the partnership with Tencent. We don't have any position at Sohu but we have substantial stake at Tencent. We are therefore on the side of Tencent. We will applaud if Tencent successfully strong-arms Sohu to capitulate.

A better scenario would be for Sohu to sell its stake but still keeps the right to make its own Sohu-branded search engine. It is Sohu that created Sogou. Sohu can swallow its pride and accept the $9/share offer and negotiate the right to operate its own re-branded web and mobile search engine. If Tencent rejects this condition, Sohu could demand $20/share for Sogou. After all, without Sogou, Sohu would lose majority of its revenue. Compared to Baidu (BIDU), Sogou is also now the more promising search engine bet in China. SOGO is growing faster than BIDU.

Best scenario would be for Sohu to just offer itself for sale to Tencent. The downside of this is Sogou would still probably remain as a publicly-traded company. SOGO could fall below $7 if Tencent gets persuaded to buy Sohu. Tencent obviously only covets Sogou. Things could get unpredictable and complicated. If you don't like uncertainty, just bid Sayonara and cash out your big win on SOGO.

Why Sogou Is Now Very Important To Tencent's Future

The Chinese government has imposed limits on daily video games hours of underage Chinese players. Tencent has no choice but to become more aggressive in advertising. Tencent could become the real Google (GOOGL) of China if it can buy control of Sogou. Giving this opportunity to Tencent for just $1.15 billion is not fair. Sohu only accepted Tencent's 36.5% stake investment Sogou in 2013 because it needed Tencent's help against Baidu. Giving up its search engine advertising business was certainly not the original intent of Sohu.

The chart below shows the combined advertising platforms of Tencent actually generate more revenue than online games.

Online games only contributed $30,286 million yuan ($4.324 billion) in Q4 2019. The online, social, media, and other advertising services of Tencent tout a total Q4 revenue of 40,400 million yuan ($5.77 billion). Tencent's interest to acquire Sogou is a bid to elevate its status from being known as a video games company in to a world-class advertising giant. Acquiring control of Sohu and/or Sogou will further raise its valuation ratios. Tencent's stock already touts higher valuation ratios than Google, Facebook (FB), and Baidu.

Conclusion

Tencent's $9/offer for SOGO is a cheap predatory move that is causing migraines to Sohu's board members right now. Sohu would loathe to sell control of Sogou for just $1.15 billion. Tencent is now acting like a covetous ally that wants to dethrone the original owner/maker of Sogou. We don't think Tencent has the patience to create and grow its own search engine ecosystem.

We loath it more that Sohu might demand too high a price which could force Tencent to walk away. If you have more bravado than us, SOGO remains a strong buy. SOGO is still trading well below its IPO day's closing price of $13.51. This ongoing under-appreciation of SOGO is in spite of the company's 3-year revenue CAGR of 21.18%.

Lastly, Soho/Sogou can survive and eventually flourish without getting taken over by Tencent. Sogou is now well- established in China. Sogou has more than $1.15 billion in TTM total cash while its TTM total debt is just $19.2 million. Sohu's total cash is $1.611 billion and its total debt is less than $90 million. Sohu/Sogou can actually retaliate with a counter offer to buyback Tencent's stake in Sogou. Sogou can quickly find a new giant ally in Microsoft (MSFT), Alibaba (BABA), or NetEase (NTES). We are highly confident that Microsoft would love to buy a stake in Sogou.

Yes, it will really hurt if Sogou loses its default search engine status on Tencent's apps, browsers and websites. Soho also cannot do what HP, Inc (HPQ) did to fend off Xerox (XRX). The partnership with Tencent contributed a lot to Sogou's growth over the last six years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SOGO, TCEHY, BABA, NTES, FB, MSFT, INTC, GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.