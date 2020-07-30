3M's leverage to China and end-markets like autos, electronics, general manufacturing, and personal safety should be a real asset in the second half and into 2021.

In a quarter where many industrials are beating panic-low estimates, 3M missed at both the top and operating lines, with pronounced weakness in healthcare.

There are still ample unknowns around the shape of the upcoming recovery, but it looks as though 3M (MMM) has managed to get through the worst of the downturn. With the company’s strong exposure to markets like auto, “general manufacturing”, and elective healthcare, I do believe the company should be the beneficiary of some relatively V-shaped recoveries starting later in 2020 and continuing on into 2021.

When I last wrote about 3M, I said that I saw a decent prospective long-term return, but that I liked higher-quality names like Eaton (ETN), Emerson (EMR), Honeywell (HON), ITT (ITT), and Parker Hannifin (PH) even more. Since then, 3M has modestly underperformed the industrial group as a whole and every one of those aforementioned names. 3M shakes out relatively better now on a value basis, but I also see a lot of work ahead for management to improve the operations to a level on par with some of its best peers, and that adds a little tinge of risk to what is otherwise an okay story.

Temporary Expense Cuts Help, But Only Just So Much

Unlike many industrials that managed to outperform drastically reduced estimates, 3M’s performance in the second quarter was not so exceptional as the company missed on both the revenue and operating profit lines. Significantly weaker results in the Health Care segment did most of the damage, but it certainly didn’t help matters that 3M doesn’t have much meaningful exposure to stronger end-markets like utilities, defense, data center, or warehouse/logistics automation.

Revenue fell 13% in organic terms, which although weaker than expected, was still a little better than the trend-to-date in the industrial/multi-industrial group where organic declines have been trending more toward down in the mid-to-high teens. That was a 3% miss versus the sell-side, with a wider miss in Health Care (almost 7%), a small miss in Transportation & Electronics (or T&E), and small (<2%) beats in Safety & Industrial (S&I) and Consumer. 3M’s weakness was driven solely by volume (down more than 13%), and 3M saw low-to-mid-teens declines in the U.S. (13%), Japan (12%), and Europe (15%), while sales in China rose 3%.

Gross margin declined 20bp, while operating income declined 17% (margin down 120bp) and segment profits declined 21% (margin down 250bp). 3M missed sell-side expectations by about 9% at the operating line and 6% at the segment line ($0.15/share), with a large miss in Health Care ($0.19), a modest miss in T&E ($0.08), a small beat in Consumer ($0.04), and a larger beat in S&I ($0.07). Relative to past cycles, the decremental margins weren’t as bad as you would otherwise expect.

Weakness Across The Board

3M saw a 6% revenue decline in the S&I business, with profits down 2% (margin up 180bp), as Personal Safety grew 19%, helping offset steep declines in adhesives (down 18%), abrasives (down 32%), closure/masking (down 15%), and auto aftermarket (down 33%). None of this is too surprising, though 3M did outperform Honeywell in safety (likely due to the skew towards respirators) by a wide margin, and I’d expect similarly weak results in the comparable businesses of Illinois Tool Works (ITW).

In T&E, revenue declined almost 19%, with profits down 35% (margin down 440bp). Electronics did relatively better, falling just 2% (consistent with healthier semiconductor and data center markets), but it was uglier everywhere else.

Health Care saw a 12% revenue decline and a 37% decline in profits (margin down almost 10 points), with 3M seeing a worse-than-expected impact from an ongoing pause in elective procedures. Dental was particularly weak (down almost 60%), while purification and separation demand from biopharma remained healthy (something also seen at Halma and Danaher (DHR)).

Consumer revenue declined 5%, with profits up 5% (margin up 250bp), with strength in home improvement and home care offset by weaker office/stationary and consumer health.

Waiting For The Second-Half Turn

3M’s June results came in weaker than expected after relatively better April and May results, but management did note that sales had returned to low single-digit growth in July. Looking across the space, 3M’s results were basically in line with the broad trends I expected this quarter – strong demand in personal safety, healthy demand in datacenter and semiconductor, and a lot of short-cycle weakness in autos, aero, and general manufacturing.

I still expect 3M to be a beneficiary of a short-cycle turn in the second half of 2020, with markets like autos and general industrial coming back to life and elective healthcare procedures resuming (particularly in the dental care area).

The extent to which 3M can successfully leverage that improving demand in the margins is yet to be seen. Most of the cost-cutting seen so far is temporary, but management has been talking of accelerating the already-announced restructuring activities. Still, margin leverage remains a key debate on this stock.

The Outlook

This is a company and stock that should have a lot going for it later this year. Among the first companies to see a downturn, 3M’s short-cycle exposure should lead it out ahead of most of the pack, and the company has good leverage to China, autos, electronics, short-cycle industrial, and personal safety.

Longer term, I still want to see more change. I think 3M could make even more use of automation to improve manufacturing margins, as I don’t see 3M shifting away from manufacturing (like Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY), for instance). I also think 3M should consider a more thorough review of the real long-term growth potential and ROICs available in its units and consider some divestitures. Although I don’t think 3M will be very active in M&A without divestitures (the balance sheet limits what they can do), I do see opportunities to acquire into growth markets like automation (particularly warehouse/logistics), sensors/instruments and motion/control.

My core expectations for 3M are basically unchanged at this point, though my 2020 numbers go a little higher. Longer-term, I’m still expecting revenue growth around 3% and FCF growth around 5%.

The Bottom Line

3M shares do seem to have some upside here, with a total potential annualized return on the low end of the high single-digits. That’s not too bad on a relative basis, though I do still see a quality differential between 3M and peers like Eaton, Honeywell, Illinois Tool Works, and Parker. This gap could be closed over time, and by no means am I saying that 3M is an inferior company in general, but I do think 3M has to do more than just “rinse and repeat” to really build long-term value for shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.