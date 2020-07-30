Blue Apron (APRN), the original DIY cook-at-home company, has been on a wild ride this year. After being left for dead by most investors and threatening to sink into penny stock territory, the coronavirus swooped in and - contrary to most other stocks in the market - saved Blue Apron. Lockdowns forced people who usually eat out or at the office to think about at-home meals, and Blue Apron offers one of the easiest ways (though certainly not the cheapest) to whip up a home-cooked meal.

Accordingly, shares have been on a tear this year. Up through Blue Apron's second-quarter earnings release, the stock had been up 120% year-to-date, before profit-taking post-Q2 sent Blue Apron shares down more than 10%:

Data by YCharts

I'm actually decently surprised by the strength of Blue Apron's results, as well as its strong guidance looking ahead to Q3. I think what most investors were curious to know was if Blue Apron's Q2 growth (which was already largely expected thanks to management's commentary all the way back during the Q1 earnings season) would continue into the future. And at least for now, we know that Q3 will be just as strong as Q2, if not stronger.

Due to the combination of favorable fundamental trends plus the pullback in the share price, I'm slightly less negative on Blue Apron and am revising my take upward from very bearish to simply bearish. Here's the reason: if shares are already tanking >10% after a very strong second-quarter, there's really no further catalyst to take Blue Apron substantially higher going forward:

Once lockdowns subside (by the time we get to Q4, my personal bet is that most states that aren't currently allowing in-room dining will be anxious to reopen the economy), a good chunk of Blue Apron's hard-won customers will begin to peel off again

The current quarter was Blue Apron's first time ever generating GAAP profits. Unfortunately, in Q3 that profitability will go away (due largely to the fact that Q3 is usually seasonally lower in revenue than Q2, even though y/y growth will be higher than in Q2). With the fact that Blue Apron's greater scale isn't really offering much in the way of gross margin leverage, I think Blue Apron will revert back to cash-burn status once its current demand lifts fade.

Do I think Blue Apron shares will fall substantially below $10 again and wipe all of their year-to-date gains? Absolutely not. The coronavirus has made Blue Apron relevant again, and a portion of its new customers will certainly stay on. However, this is a business that provides a fairly commoditized served and is still up against ample competition - so in the long run, I don't see Blue Apron ever really returning to "growth mode." If ~10% y/y revenue growth is all that Blue Apron can muster in a macro environment that wipes out the entirety of its traditional restaurant competitors, I don't really see how Blue Apron can manage to grow in a regular environment. And with such little history of profitability and uneven cash flow trends, it's difficult to make a value argument for Blue Apron as well.

In other words, Blue Apron is stuck in no-man's land - it's a stock that has shot up >2x alongside other growth stocks this year, but isn't expected to show growth beyond the next few quarters, and neither is it showing a path to cash flow/profits. I'd remain on the sidelines here.

Q2 download

Let's now dig deeper into the details of what is technically Blue Apron's best quarter in recent memory (at least from a sequential recovery perspective). Recall that Blue Apron's revenue growth and customer counts had both been falling in the double-digits for longer than a year. Thanks to the coronavirus, that trend was sharply reversed in Q2:

Figure 1. Blue Apron 2Q20 results Source: Blue Apron 2Q20 earnings release

Blue Apron's revenues grew 10% y/y to $131.0 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $130.0 million (+9% y/y) by just a hair. Sequentially, Blue Apron's revenue rose 29% from the first quarter.

Perhaps even more impressive is that this is one of the few quarters in which Blue Apron added more customers on a sequential basis, after hitting a nadir in the fourth quarter of 2019. Blue Apron ended the quarter with 396k active customers (people who placed an order within the quarter), representing net-new adds of 20k since Q4.

Figure 2. Blue Apron customer counts Source: Blue Apron 2Q20 earnings release

This is still concerning on two counts, however. One is that Blue Apron added fewer quarters in Q2 than in Q1, despite Q2 having more months of beneficial coronavirus tailwinds. The second is that from a year-over-year perspective, Blue Apron's customer base is still down -12% y/y. This sobering facts helps to add skepticism to Blue Apron: if despite the dramatically favorable macro landscape for Blue Apron now, the company still can't manage to get back to the customer levels it was at a year ago, then how can we truly project forward growth for this company?

Of course, the customer count isn't everything - Blue Apron's customers ordered with more frequency in the quarter, with the average orders per customer rising 17% y/y to 5.4 orders per customer (vs. 4.6 in the year-ago quarter) and the average revenue per customer, meanwhile, rising 25% y/y to $331. This higher ARPU was able to offset the -12% y/y shrinkage in customer base and produce the 10% y/y growth in top-line revenues.

Here's the second piece of good news. As previously mentioned, Blue Apron expects these growth trends to carry forward into Q3, with its guidance calling for 13% y/y revenue growth:

Figure 3. Blue Apron guidance update

Source: Blue Apron 2Q20 earnings release

Here's some important context around that guidance from CFO Tim Bensley's prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call, however:

Let me preface our Q3 guidance by sharing some assumptions. Given our efforts on customer retention, we continue to believe that a portion of the demand increase we have experienced over the last few months driven by the consumer response to COVID-19 can be sustained both through the end of this quarter into the fourth quarter and potentially beyond. Having said that we want to remind you the normal seasonality in our business without the impact of the pandemic whereby demand in the third quarter of the year has historically been below levels in the first half of the year. And we also typically have some higher costs associated with shipping boxes in the summer months due to warmer temperatures. In addition as Linda mentioned, we recently began reintroducing some marketing and promotional programs in our business as we strategically focus on further customer attraction and retention at the time when we believe that interesting cooking at home continues to be on the upswing."

Here's the takeaway from these remarks: recall that Blue Apron purposely and dramatically sliced marketing spend last year to conserve cash, and that's why the customer base and revenue began to shrink. To respond to the current demand lifts, Blue Apron is planning on "reintroducing some marketing and promotional programs" (the verbiage suggests this happened either in late Q2 or in early Q3). This means that the planned acceleration from 10% y/y revenue growth in Q2 to 13% y/y revenue growth in Q3 isn't all baseline demand strength - it reflects higher promotional spending. And so there will be a margin hit involved, hence the forecast for negative earnings and negative EBITDA in Q3.

So investors shouldn't be so quick to think that Blue Apron's improving growth story necessarily puts Blue Apron any closer to profitability. Look out especially for its gross margin trends - this quarter, cost of goods sold as a percentage of revenues improved only 10bps sequentially in 60bps y/y. We would have hoped that with this quarter's revenue growth plus the higher engagement with repeat customers that Blue Apron would be able to drive more operating leverage on both raw food costs and logistics costs. And with higher marketing spend expected to hit next quarter, I think we can safely say that the positive $1.1 million of GAAP earnings that Blue Apron produced this quarter was more or less a fluke.

Key takeaways

It's certainly encouraging to see Blue Apron return to revenue growth in Q2 and even plan for slightly better growth in Q3, but on the whole I don't find that Blue Apron's long-term prospects have materially changed in spite of the near-term coronavirus bumps. I see a company that has very unstable results and that also has to rely on promotional activity in order to sustain low-teens revenue growth. When lockdowns subside, I believe Blue Apron will revert to shrinking.

Be careful not to buy this stock on the dip.

For a live pulse of how tech stock valuations are moving, as well as exclusive in-depth ideas and direct access to Gary Alexander, consider subscribing to the Daily Tech Download. For as low as $17/month, you'll get valuation comps updated daily and access to top focus list calls. This newly launched service is offering 30% off for the first 100 subscribers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.