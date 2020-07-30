Opportunities Still Exist In The S&P 100

When the latest stock price of the S&P 100 companies is compared with the 200-day moving average; we find 47 companies trading below their 200-day moving average. Gleaning through this list you will find a few that are looking very attractive at current levels. I discuss the prospects for 2 compelling ones – Medtronic (MDT) and General Motors (GM).

The S&P 500 has gained a lot of ground since the COVID-19 induced market crash that left the index at 2237 on March 23, 2020. Since then, mainly due to the intervention of Federal Reserve and the actions taken by U.S. congress, the markets have rebounded nicely. Currently the S&P 500 index is just 5.3% away from its 52-week high. The U.S. market rebound has left many market watchers dumbfounded by the fact that the stock markets have been marching higher in the face of the biggest healthcare and economic crisis the world has seen in over a hundred years.

This rebound has been led mainly by a few technology companies such as Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL) , Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), and Alphabet (GOOG). Until recently Microsoft was trading at 52-week high of $216 and has retreated a bit and currently trades at $201.30.A similar story plays out with Apple which has retreated from its all-time high. Even after the minor sell-off during the week of July 20, 2020, these stocks are trading at a premium. Microsoft trades at forward PE of 31 and at 10x sales. Google (Alphabet) trades at a forward PE of 35 and at 6x sales. Amazon trades at a forward PE of 150, 5x sales, and 32x forward cash flow. By every measure these companies are expensive. That may be a reason for the pullback in the last week.

It may seem that the overall market is overpriced and there are no bargains left. An analysis of the 200-day simple moving average of the S&P 100 stocks paints a different picture. The S&P 100, which is a subset of S&P 500, is comprised of the largest, most established companies in the U.S. Companies like Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, and Facebook are part of the S&P 100. These few companies have done very well and account for 17% of the market capitalization of the S&P 500.

Here are the 47 stocks trading below their 200-day average in the S&P 100

Exhibit: 15 Companies out of 47 that trade below 200-Day moving average

(Source: Author Calculations)

Exhibit: 16 More Companies out of 47 that trade below 200-day moving average

(Source: Author Calculations)

Exhibit: Next 16 Companies out of 47 that trade below 200-day moving average

(Source: Author Calculations)

You will see oil companies like Exxon Mobil (XOM), Schlumberger (SLB), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), and others on this list. These companies are in a very tough spot given the depressed oil prices and they are restructuring to reflect the new reality of lower oil prices for longer. Schlumberger recently announced that they will slash21,000 jobs from its total employee count of 105,000. The oil sector may take a few years to stabilize. It may be a sector to currently avoid. Retail companies such as Walgreens and retail REIT like Simon Property Group may have too much uncertainty at this time.So those companies should be avoided too.

The banks on the list may be too tied to the pace of the economic recovery. Given that the U.S. has not gotten the virus under control, a prolonged, slow recovery period for the U.S. economy may be the best possible outcome. Given that scenario, banks may take more losses on their loans. Although banks have already been very aggressive in making provisions for losses. If their pessimistic estimates on loan losses do not pan out, banks may report good earnings by the end of the year or early next year.

Verizon (VZ) is steady performer, but it has gained a lot of ground from its 52-week lows and looks unattractive at these levels. There may not be any short-term business drivers that could push that stock higher. AT&T (T) looks very attractive at this level and I recently took a small position in that company. AT&T has made a commitment to reduce its massive debt load.

My Top Pick - Medtronic

Medtronic (MDT) that have recovered some ground since the March 2020 market rout but still have ways to go.It is down 7% compared to its 200-day moving average.It is down 21% from its 52-week high.

Medtronic reported very poor Q4 2020 results. Its revenues were down 25% and its EPS was down 52%. The company makes it clear that these results were due to the slowdown in procedures due to COVID-19. According to the company, many governments implemented restrictions on elective procedures and many people avoided taking even emergency treatments. The current quarter (Q1, 2021) may see some sales growth especially outside the U.S. where the COVID-19 is under more control. A case in point is South Korea. This country was able to get the COVID-19 outbreak under control very fast. As a result of that, South Korea saw just a 2% decline in revenues in Q4.

Exhibit: Few of the Products Sold By Medtronic

(Source: Medtronic Website)

If your time horizon is a year or more, Medtronic may represent a good buying opportunity. One might argue that Medtronic is fully priced at current levels. It currently trades around 24x earnings. But historically it has traded at above 30x earnings. This is a unique company with a wide competitive moat. Its products are highly engineered and cannot be easily replicated. When the COVID-19 pandemic passes, there’s going to be pent-up demand for hospital essential medical procedures and Medtronic is going to be a huge beneficiary of that demand. Wall Street analysts are bullish on the stock with an average price target of $111. At the current price this target gives investors a 15%gain.

Exhibit: In the Past Medtronic Has Traded at a much higher Free Cash Flow Multiple

Data by YCharts

(Source: SeekingAlpha)

The latest price is slightly above the 50-day simple moving averageand the 100-day moving average. The 50-day moving average is above the 100-day moving average. That may be a good bullish signal. It may be a just a matter of time before the 50-day moving average passes the 200-day moving average. The relative strength indicator also points to an uptrend in Medtronic. It’s currently at 55 and a value consistently above 70 is considered overbought. Medtronic still has some room to run based on both the simple moving average and the relative strength.

My Next Pick – General Motors

General Motors (GM) may be a controversial pick. In my opinion, General Motors has the management, brands, and technology that is unmatched in the industry. General Motor’s management led by Mary Barra is top notch. She has taken bold, decisive action on the cost front that enables the company to breakeven on an EBIT basis at 10million to 11 million units U.S. SAAR.The company is assuming about 18% share of the market. In May 2020, sales were averaging about 12 million units on an annualized basis.Even with the pandemic battering the auto sector, the company has reported a ROIC of 13% for the trailing 4 quarters.

According to the company, the Cruise automation division is hitting all its internal targets. It’s portfolio of brands, especially Chevrolet, is looking better every passing day. Its light trucks are selling well, and they are having to offer less discounts compared to their peers to sell their vehicles. The company will have one of the largest fleets of electric vehicles in the next few years. General Motors plans to introduce 22 new electrified vehicles by 2023. Honda and General Motors announced a partnership that would allow Honda to build vehicles on General Motor’s EV platform and Ultium batteries. This could help spread the cost for building an expensive EV platform and thus reduce overall costs for General Motors.

Analysts are bullish on General Motors with an average price target of $35. At current prices, General Motors is trading very close to its 50-day moving average and above its 100-day moving average. The relative strength index is at 52, which puts the company in the right position for an uptrend.

But General Motor’s fortunes are closely tied to the economic recovery. If the recovery takes longer and jobless rates increase, General Motors could suffer irreparable damage if overall U.S. auto sales falter or fall below 10 million units SAAR. It may be wise to take a small position initially if there is any pull back in the stock in the coming weeks.

It may look like the market has run-up a lot, but a deeper dive into S&P 100 shows that there may be few good choices still left for investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM, CVX, T, VZ, GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.