Introduction

The list of dividends that ultimately fell ill due to COVID-19 has grown quite large, especially across REITs. Many were reduced and suspended to various extents, such as Simon Property Group (SPG) who recently reinstated their temporarily suspended dividend at 38% lower than its previous level, but still yields a high 8%. Several days ago I published an article that analyzed a similar situation for their peer, Macerich (MAC) and concluded that they were already walking an unsustainable path even before COVID-19 and thus their dividend still remains at risk. It now only feels appropriate to provide an equivalent analysis of Simon Property Group, who provides a premier example of a REIT that has been taking a sustainable path and thus their dividend appears safe.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that was assessed. The following sections all provide further detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Ratings Summaries & System

Detailed Analysis

Similar to my previous analysis for Macerich, their historical cash flow performance was primarily included to provide context and thereby frame the subsequent analysis of their financial position. It can be seen that their free cash flow has almost always been positive since 2013, which sets a positive precedence. Their operating cash flow was negatively impacted during the first quarter of 2020, but still only decreased 11.47% year on year. Whilst this is virtually assured to have worsened during the second quarter of 2020, it should only prove to be a temporary impact and thus their medium to long-term prospects are considerably more important.

Their history of growing their operating cash flow between 2013 and 2019 is also in stark contrast to Macerich, which actually saw their operating cash flow decrease during this time. This sets another positive precedence showing that they have been able to defy the broad pressure that shopping centers have faced from online commerce.

Unlike Macerich, their free cash flow has always been sufficient to cover their dividend payments during 2013-2019 with an adequate average of 118.06%. Admittedly this has slipped below 100% during the first quarter of 2020, however, dividend coverage of 86.23% should still be considered impressive given the seriousness of the COVID-19 economic fallout. Whilst there are likely some investors that would argue that funds from operations provides an adequate assessment of dividend coverage, I beg to differ since this measurement does not provide the toughest criteria nor captures the true impact to their financial position.

When looking ahead, their new quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share will be materially easier to cover given it sits 38% lower than their previous quarterly dividend of $2.10 per share. The exact extent is difficult to predict due to the general uncertainties surrounding this once in a lifetime economic situation, however, it seems likely to at least remain adequate on average given the size of their reduction. This also means that it is too early to tell whether they will be able to cover their previous dividend payments again in the future and thus it currently remains unknown if they will ever be reinstated. Whilst their cash flow performance has set a positive scene for the sustainability of their new lower dividends going forward, their capital structure and leverage are still of high importance.

Since the end of 2013 their net debt has only increased a slight 8.95% from $21.872b to $23.829b, however, their equity has decreased by a significant 63.20% during this period of time. Whilst their equity steadily decreasing could indicate that their leverage has been increasing across the years, this only forms one piece of the puzzle and thus the extent that it matters will depend upon their broader leverage and liquidity.

Since their equity has been decreasing it should have been no surprise to see that their gearing ratio has been trending higher, climbing from a very high 76.22% to an even higher 90.47%. Whilst this is not ideal and could possibly indicate that their leverage has been worsening and taking a long-term unsustainable path, their gearing ratio is only a secondary consideration since their leverage relative to their earnings is more important than relative to their equity.

Their situation is completely different when examining their other three more important financial metrics that assess their leverage relative to their earnings, as they all show that their leverage was steadily decreasing between 2013 and 2019. Whilst their leverage increased modestly during the first quarter of 2020, this was largely expected given the tough operating conditions and should ultimately only prove temporary since they have already reduced their dividends.

This situation indicates that outside of the recent downturn, their leverage has been taking a sustainable path and thus if COVID-19 had not caused such significant economic damage, their dividend would have almost certainly remained intact. When this is combined with their apparent ability to continue covering their new lower dividends, it seems quite likely that they should be capable of sustaining these for the foreseeable future and thus the worst should now be over for their shareholders.

Whilst their leverage is still technically very high with a net debt-to-EBITDA exceeding 5.00, it does not seem too likely to pose a significant threat to their new lower dividends. This rare situation stems from the aggregated size and breadth of their assets, plus their ability to keep their leverage under control throughout previous normal operating conditions. Given that these normal operating conditions were already less than stellar for many of their peers thanks to online commerce, this speaks volumes to the quality of their assets and managerial team.

Their situation is in complete contrast to Macerich, who had seen their leverage steadily increasing and if interested, a more detailed analysis can be found in my previously linked article. This situation ultimately indicated that they had severe structural problems endangering their dividend well before COVID-19 swept across the globe and thus when combined with their near unspeakable high leverage, paints a poor picture going forward.

Similar to any other large REIT, their liquidity is oddly not necessarily one of the biggest concerns versus their leverage and ability to consistently cover their dividend payments with free cash flow. It was difficult to make exact judgments regarding their liquidity since their assets and liabilities are not split into current and non-current. To work around this issue, their current and cash ratios were modified as listed underneath the graph included above. Their liquidity was ultimately deemed to be adequate and thus does not necessarily help nor hinder their prospects to sustain their dividends.

Conclusion

This is a prime example that just like companies, not all REITs are equal and whilst some struggle financially, others are strong. It appears that their high dividend yield of 8% is safe, however, despite this positivity the possible impacts of this massive economic event are too unpredictable to accurately estimate whether they will be capable of reinstating their previous dividend. Since the prospects of collecting an 8% dividend is highly desirable in a low interest rate world, even if there is minimal growth, I believe that a bullish rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Simon Property Group's SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.