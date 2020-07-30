This is still pricey based on Book Value, but the earnings are too good to ignore.

Oregon Bancorp (OTCPK:ORBN) is the holding company for Willamette Valley Bank, which is headquartered in Salem, Oregon. This bank first caught my eye because an American Banker article said it had one of the highest ROE and ROA values in the banking industry, at the time 32.85% and 3.81% respectively. I then did the numbers and was interested in what I saw. The bank was highly valued but was seeing incredible growth. I was scared the pandemic might put an end to this but, as the title suggests, they had a truly incredible quarter. Their earnings were released on July 17 and are incorporated in the Table below:

Table 1: ORBN 2020 Financial Performance

ORBN (Thousands) 2020 (2nd) 2020 (1st) 2019 2018 Assets $357,798 $308,212 $269,482 $241,577 Liabilities $313,018 $270,779 $231,086 $212,203 Shareholder Equity $44,780 $37,433 $38,396 $29,375 Total Loans Outstanding $314,703 $267,240 $238,199 $185,682 Provisions for Loan Losses $566 $390 $328 Loan Loss Reserve $3,489 $2,426 $1,987 $1,624 Deposits $257,093 $228,113 $221,839 $205,538 Shares Outstanding 2,347,980 2,321,380 2,321,380 2,265,116 Net Interest Income $5,126 $2,343 $9,757 $8,550 Non Interest Expense $26,492 $10,761 $39,903 $33,103 Total Noninterest Income $35,155 $11,884 $45,839 $34,475 Net Income (Total) $13,223 $3,076 $15,365 $9,923 Income Tax Expense $3,338 $695 $3,859 $2,370 Net Earnings $9,885 $2,381 $11,506 $7,553 Earnings/Share $4.21 $1.03 $4.96 $3.33 Total Dividends/ Share $1.72 $1.61 $1.44 $0.98 Share Price at Close of Period $26.50 $24.00 $30.00 $20.99 Yield 5.43% 6.00% 4.80% 4.65% Yield w/o Special Div 1.66% 1.83% 1.47% 1.91% FINANCIAL RATIOS Shareholder Equity/ Assets 12.52% 12.15% 14.25% 12.16% Tangible Book Value $19.07 $16.13 $16.54 $12.97 Loan/Deposit Ratio 122.41% 117.15% 107.37% 90.34% Efficiency Ratio 66% 76% 72% 77% Net Interest Margin 5.73% 3.04% 3.62% 3.54% Price/Earnings 3.15 5.85 6.05 6.29 Price/TBV 1.39 1.49 1.81 1.62 Dividend Payout 38.24% 156.97% 29.05% 29.24% Payout w/o Special Dividend 2.61% 10.72% 8.88% 12.00% Return on Equity 47.54% 25.12% 33.96% 28.61% Return on Assets 6.30% 3.30% 4.50% 3.38% Stock Valuation P/B $23.84 $20.16 $20.68 P/E $90.68 $44.19 $53.38 $41.12 Buyout Valuation P/B $30.51 $25.80 $32.25 $24.12

It should be noted the 2nd Quarter income figures are additive with the first quarter, they are not standalone three month results, they cover six months.

I don't particularly like long quotes, and I know Seeking Alpha doesn't, but I can't think of any other words to describe the quarterly performance other than from their press release:

ORBN reported net income of $7,504,322 for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $3,352,737 during the second quarter of 2019. This represents an increase of $4,151,585, or 124%, over the year-ago quarter. The improvement in quarterly net income was the result of a $63 million, or 38%, increase in commercial lending and $185 million, or 75%, increase in residential mortgage lending from the 2019 second quarter. Quarterly return on assets rose to 9.07% compared to 5.21% in the year-ago period and return on average equity reached 73.01% compared to 45.02% in 2019. Total assets rose to $353 million from $257 million and earnings per share for the quarter were $3.18 compared to $1.45 for the same quarter a year ago.

You read that right, net income more than doubled from the second quarter of last year. In spite of the pandemic, the company continues to increase their lending. And remember what the ROA and ROE was at the time of my first article? They are now 9.07% and 73.01%; this does not match my values of 6.3% and 47.54% because I am projecting out a yearly value. The earnings of $3.18 were easily the best in the company's history (and there was a 2 for 1 split in late 2017) and the six month total of $4.21 beats all but two previous years' worth of earnings.

A couple of tables may put this in perspective. Table 2 displays the company's quarterly and yearly net income while Table 3 displays the quarterly and yearly earnings.

Table 2: Oregon Bancorp Net Income

Table 3: Oregon Bancorp Earnings

The reader should note the 2018 and 2019 earnings are not adjusted for the 2 for 1 split in 2017, if they were, the values would be $6.66 and $10 in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

As if all of this isn't enough, the dividend rate is advertised at 44 cents per year but there has been a special dividend in each of the last four years ranging from a low of 58 cents in 2018 to $1.50 earlier this year. And with a payout ratio below 30%, there is still room to grow the regular dividend and to maintain a special one as well.

Finally, my projected P/E is at 3, which is unheard of in this industry. Based on the industry average of around 10.5, this should be a $90 stock.

As one might expect with this performance, ORBN is one of my few recommendations that is ahead since the start of the pandemic. It is up over 30% from the article publication and about 6% since the beginning of the year. As it began the year at the same price as it currently maintains ($30), this gain is all due to the dividend.

So what are the downsides? Obviously COVID is on everyone's mind. Unfortunately, the Company CEO did not address the pandemic directly although he did say that the bank loaned $25 million as part of the Paycheck Protection Program. Loan Loss Reserves has basically doubled since 2nd Quarter 2019 ($3.5 million vs $1.8 million) but there was no information regarding non-performing loans or assets.

A metric I don't like is a Loan/Deposit ratio of greater than 100%. This generally means that the bank is borrowing from a federal institution at a lower rate and then using the money to generate loans at a higher rate. In good times this works out well but a massive amount of defaults can really cause problems. ORBN has an L/D ratio of 122%, which is high but comes with a caveat. Most banks list their loans under at least two categories: Total Loans and Loans Available for Sale. I add these together to get worst case because the bank still holds ownership of all the loans. In the case of ORBN, they have about $90 million of loans for sale and their L/D comes in around 87% if these are subtracted from the total. I have no idea how easy it is to sell a loan so will continue to count them all.

My last drawback is the current P/B, which is around 1.4. This is above the industry average of 1.25 and near the industry average of a buyout so this would suggest the bank is either fairly valued or overvalued.

I don't have another stock where my projected share value ranges from $24-$90. This is a rare instance where the P/B contradicts what the earnings have shown. This would generally be indicative of investors not having faith in continued company growth but I also believe this can happen to stocks that are underfollowed. I remain bullish on ORBN but hesitate to recommend this, or any stock, in this environment. Please do your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.