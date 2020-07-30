IBM's Interim Report Card-How is the new management doing in pulling IBM our of its slough of despond?

IBM (IBM) was the first major US tech company to report its earnings for calendar Q2. And this was the first quarter in which the company’s new CEO, Arvind Krishna has been in his position. There were plenty of cross-currents to consider in the report-that is why the shares have essentially backed and filled since the earnings report, along with many other IT shares. The company’s quarterly revenues were around $18.1 billion, $400 million or a bit more than 2% greater than the prior consensus but down by 3.4% year on year as reported . The company noted that net of divestitures and adjusted for currency, revenues actually rose by 0.1%. The company did see sequential revenue growth of about 2.8%, which is more or less typical seasonality. The company’s EPS of $2.18 was a beat of $.09, quite a bit greater than the beats most often reported by this company. While there were some green shoots amongst the chaff, they weren’t quite enough of those shoots to change the opinion of most commenting analysts. In Scotland, a jury can return a verdict of “Not Proven.” In fact, it is a pretty popular verdict. When I think of IBM as an investment at this point, I am inclined to return the same verdict of Not Proven. I think at this point that IBM is still in the midst of fixing many problems that took years to evolve, and the problems faced by IBM will certainly take quarters to resolve.

Like most IT vendors, IBM has been able to maintain a reasonable level of business amongst its clients that haven't been directly exposed to the economic impacts of the virus. In IBM’s case, the company estimates that 70% of its business has been spared the worst impacts of the virus on their economic basis. Unfortunately, the balance of the company’s business is with enterprises in the verticals whose economic basis has been upended by the pandemic. Even in the less affected verticals, customers have paused projects that are transactional in nature, i.e. perpetual software license sales, and project oriented services. Just how long this pause will persist has lots to do with economic macros, rather than anything IBM can do at this point in terms of operational strategies. On the other hand, as has been heard from many other IT vendors, the need for digital transformations (those that facilitate remote working and self-service consumption and service models in particular) and the use of AI as part of an overall strategy by clients to enable flexibility within a model of highly distributed workflows, has seen an acceleration of adoption that will most likely continue long after the impact of the pandemic is in the rear-view mirror.

Overall, the conditions wrought by the pandemic will probably a net positive for IBM, but more of the benefits will be seen going forward, and the pain was seen in some of the results the company released this quarter.

Currently, IBM is deriving about 1/3rd of its revenues from the various solutions and services it offers on the hybrid cloud. I am inclined to believe that this component of IBM’s revenue can grow 20%-25% with some potential to exceed that target for the foreseeable future. The other parts of IBM, if not quite a boat anchor, are not likely to show much growth over time, and during the current environment, the best that can be expected from what are essentially legacy solutions, is a small level of negative growth.

Is that enough to currently recommend IBM shares? I think there is a fair amount of ill-will and skepticism amongst investors when it comes to IBM as a business and as an investment. The sins and omissions of the former CEO can’t be just disposed of in a quarter or two of more openness and somewhat less in the way of corporate obfuscation. I am inclined to believe that IBM shares will probably mark time on a relative basis for the next several quarters, until the results of the decisions being taken by the new management have time to bear fruit. But such, too, was the case with Microsoft when its current management started it down the road it has successfully followed. Not proven yet-but pregnant with lots of opportunities, and a good position to exploit them

Something like 6 years ago, Microsoft (MSFT) was in a somewhat analogous position to IBM when the company choose to install Sataya Nadella as its CEO. Mr. Nadella made a number of very right choices, wrenching Microsoft into the modern era by embracing the cloud, and converting all of Microsoft’s cash cows to SaaS consumption models. The results took some time to become evident, but today, Microsoft has a strong position as #2 in the public cloud, its cash cows are now mainly subscription based and it has become a real contender in the enterprise application area. Large companies with substantial resources can achieve turn-around status-but not in a single quarter.

There are obviously choices that face Mr. Krishna in terms of product strategy, acquisition strategy, people policies and so forth. Mr. Krishna has been said to be responsible for IBM paying what it did to buy Red Hat, a gutsy decision, to be sure. And he has put some stakes in the ground that sound good at a 30,000 ft. level. I am not going to try to judge the new team after the results of a single quarter. Perhaps using a badly chosen analogy, but turning IBM is somewhat akin to turning the Titanic-it can’t be done in one or two quarters anymore than the success Microsoft has had was evident in one or two quarters either.

I am sometimes asked if the struggle for primacy in the cloud is over, with declared winners and losers. I think that is an oversimplification. Yes, the race for primacy in terms of offering public cloud infrastructure is pretty much over with Microsoft and Amazon (AMZN) the big winners, Google (GOOG) still trying to figure out a catch-up strategy and most of the rest of the share in the space belonging to the largest application vendors such as Salesforce. (CRM).

On the other hand, according to most surveys that I have seen, the migration of apps to the cloud is probably not past the 2nd inning at this point. During this conference call, the CEO suggested that just 20% of applications had migrated to the cloud. And the use of AI is still very much in its infancy. While the migration to SaaS consumption models is much further along, not everyone, everywhere has made the switch. What is in its infancy is the deployment of a hybrid cloud/multi cloud infrastructure.

That is really what the Red Hat acquisition is supposed to facilitate. IBM’s success is going to be dependent on whether enough users buy into the vision of a hybrid/multi cloud goal for their enterprises and how successful the company will be in executing against that vision. In my view, last quarter showed more positives than negatives in executing against the vision. Because of the impacts of the contracting economy and overall reactions to the pandemic, it is much harder to determine just how users are buying into the vision. I think some of the analysis/surveys that have been done with regards to how users actually intend to deploy hybrid/multi cloud is more than a bit subject to doubt because of the impacts of the economy and of various 2nd and third order paradigm shifts adopted to deal with the pandemic. Mr. Krishna's survey of choice-at least the one he presented during the conference call, is one that shows that users believe that the hybrid cloud is 2.5X more valuable for their workloads, then an exclusive reliance on the public cloud.

IBM and its reformed team have advantages in competing for hybrid cloud workflows. The acquisition of Red Hat, and Red Hat’s position in the market with RHEL (Linux) is such an advantage. The company, again because of Red Hat has a strong position in terms of AD technology including the use of containers, Kubernetes as well as Red Hat OpenShift. The Cloud Packs which the company started to offer a bit over 2 quarters ago appear to be a bridge, allowing IBM middleware to run in a cloud native environment. I am not going to try to describe or evaluate just how successful IBM currently is or will be in providing DevOps for its clients. But I think it is fair to believe that the DevOps opportunity is a very large one in a world free from the scourge of the Covid-19 induced economic contraction. One quarter into Mr. Krishna’s role as CEO and I think it fair to conclude that investors can be cautiously optimistic that he has the “right stuff” to make this happen.

There is an English folktale called “Mr. Fox.” It is one of those English folk tales that is more a tale of horror than frolic. But the key to the tale is the saying, “be bold , be bold, but not too bold.” That is really going to have to be the mantra for IBM and its new team of leaders over the coming years. I am not yet ready to conclude they have got the formula down pat, although I was a bit encouraged by some of the aspects of the results.

A few things should be noted before reviewing some of the specifics relating to this past quarter. First is that IBM itself did not forecast the current quarter. The consensus was built on analyst estimates so it is a bit harder than usual suggest that IBM beat its internal goals. But from my perspective, the level of EPS beat suggests that looked at overall, IBM probably did exceed its own internal expectations. Like many companies in the sector, IBM is not going to provide guidance. At this point, I do not think that is a significant issue. The issue is that the company just has not been able to develop an effective forecasting paradigm during these fraught economic times.

It is also important to note that for most company’s reporting results for the June quarter, the impact of the contracting economy was probably at its apogee-although of course that is by no means certain as political quarrels are delaying the enactment of another stimulus bill and some states have paused or reversed reopening. IBM’s results, particularly for its still large segment of transactional business, is apparently highly correlated to the economy. Drawing negative conclusions based on some of the detailed metrics reported by IBM probably makes less sense at this point than it might in a less fraught environment.

Finally, there were some indications in the company’s response to queries, that IBM’s business results in June saw a positive trend. Not perhaps as positive as some might like-but directionally, and in IBM’s services business, the company saw more deal signings and a higher level of activity in June than the first two months of the quarter.

I think that the major takeaway investors should look at was the relatively strong sequential growth in what IBM classifies as Cloud Revenues. The 34% growth reported in IBM’s cloud segment doesn’t mean much since so much of it is the impact of the inorganic contribution of Red Hat. But the significant increase in revenue growth from 23% in Q1 to 34% last quarter is a considerable achievement, especially for this company which has basically been discarded as road-kill by most analysts and many investors. Red Hat’s 18% growth as reported for last quarter showed some noticeable synergistic benefits; prior to the acquisition Red Hat had been reporting growth in the 13%-14% range. Overall, the various components of the companies cloud offerings appear to be growing about 20% on a pro-forma, organic basis.

I am not going discuss the details of all that IBM has announced that incorporates Red Hat technology with the core of what IBM itself has developed. It would be a lengthy discussion, and one that probably wouldn't enhance the state of a discussion as to the investment merits of the company. But Mr. Krishna's imprint, and that of the other components of IBM's new team is visible, and the company has more to sell in the areas that users seem to want to buy than has been the case for some time.

Again, I am more inclined to look at the direction rather than the absolute performance. IBM’s results judged in the IT universe could not be said to be good. But directionally they seem better. Overall, there appears to be some sense that June was better than the first two months of the quarter, but not all segments and all geos participated in the improvement.

IBM's return to growth will be a function of the direction of many winds, some under IBM’s control; others less so. The economic contraction tied to Covid-19 has yet to completely bottom, although economic macros have been trending better. Some countries, some industries and some parts of the US are doing well. Others have seen a recrudescence of Covid-19 infection and a resulting re-closure of some economic activity. It has been a bit over 90 days since the new CEO, Arvind Krishna has been in office. A couple of his initiatives seem to be working and in particular it seems as though some of the cloud offerings that have been tweaked have seen some positive traction.

For what it is worth, IBM chose to raise its dividend, albeit by a penny/share/quarter. That brings the yield to a level of about 5.18%. The dividend payout is a high proportion of the company's free cash flow, and for many IBM investors, the dividend is the reason to own the shares. IBM has plenty of liquidity, and it can, to be sure, payout 100% of its free cash flow for the foreseeable future to satisfy its investor base. But part of the strategy of the new management is to deleverage the company, and that makes lots of sense. I wouldn’t expect any kind of substantial dividend increase for the foreseeable future.

Taking a look at the bits and pieces

IBM reports its results in several segments and also reports its cloud revenues. Some of the reporting can be confusing and misleading-perhaps not by direction, but simply because of the way the slices are parsed. There was a period in which the company was reporting strategic imperatives as a sub-segment of each business unit as well which was more than a bit of a sham designed to show IBM clothed as a growth company. The clothes were about as substantive as an Emperor’s new suit, and wouldn’t keep a body warm in a summer in the company’s Armonk, NY headquarters.

The fact is that IBM has been a company trying to sell a collection of lots of legacy solutions that met the needs of a far different IT market a dozen years ago. Most readers are well aware that the only way to design a growth company these days is to have products with a SaaS consumption model, based on solutions that enable digital transformation and which exist in the cloud or can be used in a multi-cloud/hybrid environment, and which “infuse” AI into their solutions. (The new CEO of IBM has chosen that expression to talk about a component of the company’s strategy.) In the past, IBM's product portfolio had plenty of solutions that were outside of the growth opportunities in IT. It is Mr. Krishna's task to wrench IBM's portfolio so that it meets the requirements of its largest users on their cloud transformation journey.

IBM has 4 major segments that it reports; Cloud/Cognitive; Global Business; Global Technology and Systems. The Cloud/Cognitive segment, which includes Red Hat and what IBM calls Cloud Paks, grew 5% this past quarter. Quarterly growth was 5% and compared to 7% growth in Q1 although sequential growth was 10%. As mentioned, Red Hat, which is reported in this segment, continued to achieve noticeable revenues synergies, which have been partially obscured by the required purchase accounting deferred revenue writedown.

The results of this segment were apparently most significantly affected by the economic contraction. In Q1, transaction processing fell by 15%, In Q2, transaction processing revenues fell by 14%. Transaction processing demand growth has been limited by user reluctance to embark on the deployment of new applications typically running on mainframes. What IBM calls cognitive applications, and which include such offerings as IBM Watson, are a series of solutions that allow users to build applications based on a set of tools that IBM sells that include a deep level of AI. In Q2, the kind of projects that users wanted to buy were not those related to long-term undertakings in which ROI would not take place for years. Cognitive fell by 5% year on year in Q2, compared to 3% in Q1. On a constant currency basis, the growth rates were about the same both quarters.

IBM is still very much of a software consulting business, and the two components that make up its consulting operation, Global Business Services and Global Technology Services, account for 60% of IBM’s total revenues. The company margin performance in these sectors was mixed with the gain in GBS more than offsetting the minor decline in GTS. Offerings tied to volume fared poorly in terms of revenue performance, and where that occurred, margin were also pressured.

The company had strong growth in signing in its GBS business, but it is faced with lower volumes in the short term as its clients contract their own IT investments and deprioritize support services and infrastructure. Many observers tend to look at signings at least as much as at reported revenues in evaluating the performance of this component of IBM. IBM indicated that overall GBS cloud signing grew at double digit rates and that some of the company’s transactional business showed improvement in June. It appears, based on what management said, and on anecdotal checks I have made separately, that there is a significant synergy for IBM in terms of GBS signings and the use of Red Hat’s OpenShift platform. While this synergy is not yet driving noticeable headline numbers and has to offset other headwinds, this is one of the components of IBM’s new strategy that is seemingly showing positive signs since the acquisition of Red Hat was completed.

Overall, the results of these segment are not particularly different than the results that have been seen from the other IT outsourcing competitors. I think that IBM’s outsourcing capabilities, and its capabilities to undertake digital transformation projects are at least on a par with those of its competitors. I think that the use of OpenShift as a component of a standardized digital transformation offering affords IBM with at least a plausible differentiated sales strategy.

GTS saw similar trends which are hopeful for future growth but continued to reflect economic contraction based headwinds during the quarter. GTS achieved signings growth in the quarter, primarily a function of growth in cloud based opportunities. But many GTS contracts have a volume component as well as a contractual component. This has always been part of that business model and that remains the case, and it is a tailwind that is unlikely to completely abate in the near term. Much of the volume decline came from verticals such as retail, travel and transportation that are unlikely to see much if any recovery in the short term. The contract signings growth, on the other hand, takes time to noticeably impact revenues.

The loss of transaction revenues, which is essentially pure profit, was a margin headwind and overall margins declined by 30bps. Restructuring moves did not provide a benefit in the current quarter, but she be a factor in increasing margins in Q3 and beyond.

IBM labels its hardware business as Systems. These days, revenue from IBM’s hardware business, is the smallest segment the company reports. Last quarter, systems revenue was just slightly more than 10% of the total reported. Perhaps surprisingly, revenue from IBM’s hardware business rose 6% year on year. I was surprised that the business was able to overcome the headwinds from the contracting economy. I was even more surprised to see IBM indicate that the company saw growth in storage. While not entirely inclined to read through that particular metric, I would say that if IBM saw decent storage demand it certainly might be a sign that Pure Storage (PSTG) was facing stronger market conditions than some might have anticipated.

The current IBM mainframe, the Z15 which was launched in Sept. 2019 is said to have some attributes, such as a data privacy capability, that have apparently led to users overcoming budget stringencies to achieve benefits of remote management, security and scalability. There is, as well, some product cycle effects that compare revenue in the June quarter against a quarter in which a new mainframe wasn’t available. I suspect that some users feel that with the pandemic continuing to wreak havoc on normal working and workflows, investing in mainframes in order to achieve resiliency and continuity made sense. The company released tools that were part of the Red Hat oeuvre to help develop multi-cloud capabilities optimized for OpenShift.

The relatively strong revenue performance of systems in turn led to a noticeable, 400 basis point expansion of gross margins. The benefits of the product cycle will likely extend into the current quarter before dying out by the end of the year. I do think the data

As mentioned, IBM has not provided guidance for either the coming quarter, or year. There are too many moving parts, many of which are offsetting each other. The company will probably continue to see some margin expansion-the impact of its recent round of “structural cost enhancements” should be visible in Q3. Obviously the Red Hat acquisition has reached its anniversary this month, and the absence of that element of non-organic growth will be absent. And IBM is unlikely to see any abatement of the headwinds of low compressed transactional demand.

The new IBM/Red Hat offerings are promising, but they really will not achieve their full potential until the economy strengthens and they will inevitably have sales cycles of some significant duration. I like the potential sales synergies, and can see those synergies create an IBM that can at least match some of the other legacy IT vendors with sustained growth in the low/mid single digits.

IBM’s Valuation and My recommendation

At the moment, the only way to value IBM is based on its free cash flow. The company hasn’t achieved growth in years, and it isn’t going to achieve growth in 2020. The First Call consensus forecast for revenue next year is a bit greater than$75 billion. That would be growth of 1.7%. I do not think at this point that any forecast for IBM which shows year on year growth is one of high conviction. In my view there are some green shoots, but plenty of declining areas as well. My guess, though, is that by the second half of 2021, the product and cultural changes instituted by Arvind Krishna will start to overcome all the boat anchors and sunsetting products to produce some level of sustainable growth.

But between then and now, the only practical valuation metric to use in considering an investment in IBM is the company’s free cash flow generation. The company reported free cash flow last quarter of $11.5 billion. IBM’s free cash flow has been essentially stuck at that level for some time now. On the one hand, the company’s net income from operations has shown little change for some time now; depreciation has risen gradually, stock based comp is not terribly material, and the change in other assets and liabilities has been random. The company will probably limit capex during the pandemic.

Currently IBM has a market capitalization of $111.2 billion and an enterprise value of $161.6 billion. So, the current free cash flow yield is about 7%. Obviously, that kind of valuation is deep value territory-and it needs to be given IBM’s track record of the past several years, the uncertainties of the company’s current outlook, and the likely time scale of the company’s resurrection. I don’t think there any huge amount of downside to the company’s shares, and it certainly pays a dividend that is likely safe for the foreseeable future. But sustainable growth of any significant magnitude is still at the edge of the horizon at best. A lot of patience is going to be required, although the strategies that the new leadership team has put into place can work-but perhaps not to any material extent in the immediate future. My current opinion: IBM is better than it has been recently, but the recovery is still nascent with just some tender green shoots as evidence.

