However, it under performed the market, and while its peers suggested a path for recovery during 2Q20e, QD guided to a worse quarter.

Qudian (QD) slumped during a challenging 1H20 due to COVID-19, but under-performed the market, gauged by the MSCI China index, which has swung to a 10% YTD gain. 1Q20 results were weak as expected but the management also guided to a softer 2Q20e while peers have guided for sequential growth in 2Q20e. Overall, I believe the lending industry is likely to find its trough right around now, as we're likely to see some modest GDP growth later in the year. The question is whether QD can come out better.

Data by YCharts

1Q20 results quick take

This was the first ever loss making quarter since its listing late 2017. Non-GAAP net loss of RMB908mn, compared to 4Q19's RMB157M and 1Q19's RMB1.0B. The loss was primarily caused by shrinking loan volume (down 59% qoq) and due to large provisions of RMB2.1B compared with RMB1.4B in 4Q19.

Also, QD stated during their earnings call in May that they are not seeing any meaningful improvement on the D1 delinquency rate post-quarter so we surmise that it is still hovering around the 20% reported for 1Q20.

Source: Company

Borrower growth is declining

Outstanding borrowers fell to 5.7M from 6.1M in 4Q19 and 6.3M in 3Q19, primarily attributable to regulatory approval hiccups. From 1Q20 onward, the pandemic would have worsened economic conditions for individual borrowers as well as financial institutions funding, who will likely have withdrawn significant lending capital from its open platform.

Source: Company

Liquidity position

QD bought back RMB900M in senior convertible notes during the first quarter of 2020, while cash position has been reduced to RMB1.5B down from RMB2.9B. I do not foresee liquidity issues with the company, as the balance sheet is still healthy, with a long term plan to reduce interest bearing loans.

2Q20e likely to be the trough, but still a difficult quarter yet again

The company expects to see another soft quarter in 2Q20 due to falling loan volume, deteriorating credit quality of borrowers and higher sales & marketing expenses related to its new luxury e-commerce initiative Wanlimu.

QD has planned to raise its stake in Secoo Holding (SECO), an online upscale product and services platform, bringing its shareholding to ~29%. The purchase price is up to $100M in aggregate.

I believe the new initiatives will help the company solidify a market position in relation to luxury online spending, which will in turn bring new borrowers to the platform.

Source: Company

Valuation: Cheap but uncertainties remain

The stock is trading at roughly 0.3x book value which is at its lowest levels since being listed. While the company's fundamentals were hit by the economic downturn caused by the pandemic and other regulatory issues earlier in the year, it still under-performed its lending peers.

Despite the company's uncertain outlook, I do expect China's GDP to modestly recover in the second half, mainly due to the fact that the pandemic is largely under control in that region. Life and work have been resuming in China and so will economic growth. Lending is also a function of economic growth. I am no longer as bearish as I last wrote, but while I am leaning towards bullish for the industry, I am wary of company specific risks associated with QD, so I am adopting a neutral stance on QD until it shows improvement in the next quarter's release.

Source: Bloomberg

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research, figures, and interpretation are provided on a best effort basis only and may be subject to error. Any view, opinion, or analysis do not constitute as investment or trading advice, please do your own due diligence.