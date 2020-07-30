ETF Overview

It has been a while since I have written an article on iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT). Since the macroeconomic environment has changed so dramatically in the past 6 months, it is time for me to provide an update. USRT tracks the investment results of the FTSE NAREIT Equity REITs Index. The fund has high exposure to strong growth subsectors such as industrial and specialized REITs that will benefit from the trend of online shopping, 5G deployment, and data center growth. Its low exposure to cyclical subsectors such as retail, office and hotel REITs makes it a fine investment choice especially in this time of uncertainty. We think the current low interest rate environment will be supportive to many REITs in USRT's portfolio as these companies can reduce their interest expenses. As the impact of COVID-19 gradually recedes, many stocks in USRT's portfolio will return to growth. Investors will also earn a 4%-yielding dividend. Therefore, this is a good stock for investors who wants dividend income and some capital appreciation.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

USRT is defensively positioned

USRT constructs its portfolio based on the FTSE NAREIT Equity REITs Index. As can be seen from the chart below, cyclical subsectors such as retail REITs, office REITs, and hotel & resorts REITs represent only 24.16% of its total portfolio. As we know, the outbreak of COVID-19 has impacted these cyclical subsectors negatively. Even if lockdown restrictions have gradually been relaxed, many people still avoid social distancing. Therefore, we expect retail REITs especially those with high exposure to shopping malls to be impacted negatively as people have now established the habits of shopping online. For office REITs, many companies may continue to practice social distancing and allow its employees to work from home. This may impact near-term demands for office spaces. Hotels especially those with higher exposure to international travelers will generally suffer from lower business travels in the upcoming year. Therefore, we like the fact that USRT has a low exposure to cyclical subsectors.

Source: iShares Website

USRT's industrial and specialized REITs will benefit from COVID-19

Specialized REITs and industrial REITs represent about 26.41% and 15.28% of USRT's total portfolio. USRT's portfolio of specialized REITs include data centers, communication towers and storage REITs. As we know, the trend of people staying and working from home has triggered the demand for many businesses to accelerate their strategies of digital transformations. Communication towers will continue to benefit from the deployment of 5G. In fact, 5G infrastructure market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 67.1% from 2019 to 2027. A large part of the infrastructure investments will be in 5G cell towers. Therefore, we expect REITs that focus on communication towers to benefit from this trend.

USRT's industrial REITs will also benefit from the trend of more people shopping online. This is because retailers need to setup distribution centers in order to satisfy the need for faster delivery. For more information, we encourage readers to read our previous article on USRT here. The outbreak of COVID-19 will only accelerate this trend and hence we expect industrial REITs to remain in strong demand.

Should you buy USRT right now?

As we have discussed in our previous article on USRT, REITs are sensitive to the rate changes. Their shares are inversely correlated to the treasury yield. Lower rate not only supports the fund price, it can also allow REITs to reduce their interest expenses as they renew their mortgages at much lower rates. The question is: how long will this low rate environment last? Fortunately, the Federal Reserve has recently maintained its rate at near zero and will likely continue to keep the rate at this level until 2023. This creates a favorable environment for REITs. Therefore, we expect USRT's portfolio to benefit from this low rate environment. As the impact of COVID-19 gradually recedes, the outlook of stocks in USRT's portfolio may gradually improve. However, investors should keep in mind that certain subsectors such as cyclical subsectors that we mentioned earlier will take a long time to recover to its pre-crisis level. In general, the recovery may be a slow one unless a vaccine can be developed quickly. At this pace, the earliest a vaccine can be developed would be by the end of the year. Even if it is developed, it may take another year for most of the population in the world to get a vaccine. Keep in mind that this is the most optimistic prediction as we do not know the result of the final stage trial. Hence, investors should only expect a gradual recovery to USRT's fund price.

Investor Takeaway

We like USRT's exposure to specialized and industrial REITs and its lower exposure to cyclical REITs such as retail and hotel REITs. Although we do not expect a quick recovery to USRT's fund price due to uncertainties related to when a vaccine can be developed, we think the current fund price is attractive especially given the low rate environment we are in. Investors will get paid to wait and receive a 4%-yielding dividend. Therefore, this is a fund worth considering for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.