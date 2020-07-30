AMD remains my largest holding. We continue to be "very bullish" on the shares.

AMD's market capitalization surpassed $89B on Wednesday, closing at an all-time high of $76.09. Shares were changing hands at $1.93 back in July of 2015.

AMD shares break out for the second time in a week, benefiting from a great earnings news and Intel's struggles.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has broken out twice within the last week. Shares of AMD closed at an all-time high of $76.09 on Wednesday. The stock was initially boosted last Friday by the news of Intel Corporation's (INTC) recent misstep. On Tuesday’s earnings call, the INTC development was at least partially translated into expectations by AMD's management. Management announced material raises in earnings/revenue estimates and the shares took off once again on Wednesday.

Our investment thesis for AMD, detailed back in February's article titled AMD Continues To Gain Market Share: A Good Sign For Growth In 2020 And Beyond, continues to hold. The competitive advantages present in February have now been extended in a time when the world's corporations and governments are clamoring for more computing power. AMD has gained market share for 11 consecutive quarters and this trend is on track to continue.

AMD is capitalizing on a tailwind of news and proven revenue growth. We view these competitive advantages as less and less transitory the longer they remain. As a result, we have increased our confidence interval around the sustainability of our long-term growth estimates. These developments continue to cement our five-year price target of $113, stated on Feb. 25. At the time of the article, shares were trading under $48 per share. AMD has risen almost 59% in just over five months.

Intel's Miscue

Intel shocked the tech world last Thursday with the unexpected announcement of a considerable delay in their 7nm products. CEO Bob Swan revealed Intel identified a "defect mode" in their process and the company has begun investing/exploring contingency plans, including using external third-party foundries. The “defect mode” issue creates a six-month 7nm product delay relative to prior expectations. Intel plunged -8.7% after hours following Q2 results, which actually beat earnings and revenue expectations, but were overshadowed by the 7nm delay.

Additionally, the bad news at Intel was amplified with this week's announcement that Intel is reorganizing its technology organization. Chief Engineering Officer Murthy Renduchintala is out, effective Aug. 3, while The Technology, Systems Architecture and Client Group will be restructured into five teams reporting directly to CEO Bob Swan. With the changes, Intel hopes to "improve focus and accountability in process technology execution."

This seems to be more of an "overhaul" than a "reorganization." INTC is now behind the eight ball and must get back on track. Not a strong position to be in when you are loosing market share to your competitors. The execution risk for Intel remains very high. Their margin for error has shrunk significantly.

AMD's Q2 2020 Earnings Results

Looking back Feb. 25 of this year could not have been a worse time to write a bullish story about a large technology name. We did not know that the Nasdaq had peaked at 9,817 just six days prior. During the end of February and the month of March, a new virus named COVID-19 helped push the Nasdaq all the way down to the 6,700 level, doing so in just four weeks.

Given the backdrop above, AMD has risen almost 60%, while the S&P 500 has returned a volatile 4.13% gain. The company announced strong quarterly results on Tuesday and management increased forward0looking guidance. Strengthening our five-year price target of $113. Admittedly, a low hurdle at this point in time. Though risks always remain in the technology space.

Now the big question: Can AMD continue to deliver alpha going forward?

Based on the stock’s current earnings and growth expectation, I believe that they can.

My style of investing combines past performance (history of alpha generation) with future expectations (valuation). Both of these criteria need to be in place before I consider the purchase of a stock. When these two criteria are found in the same place, I then watch for a good technical entry point.

Let’s begin with the performance portion of the equation as it relates to the current analysis of the shares. Better yet, let’s put the performance of AMD side by side with their primary competitor, INTC.

I'm sure that you have heard the term “crushing the competition.” Here's what that looks like when one compares the performance of AMD vs. Intel. Not only has the company crushed their top competitor, they also have vastly outperformed the S&P 500 over the same time periods.

When I compare the performance of AMD against the other 5,291 securities currently in my database, it continues to checkout with an overall performance grade of “A+,” and a momentum grade of “A.” AMD has been one of the best-performing stocks in the entire market. Furthermore, compare that with Intel’s overall performance of “B-“ and a current momentum grade of “F.” One has to credit management for this large disparity.

Intel is still a much larger company with a market cap of $212B vs. AMD’s current market cap of $81B. However, AMD has made up some very serious ground over the last five years. Continuing to gain market share from their largest rival, a trend poised to rise. AMD is not only catching up in size, but also in total revenues and technological expertise. One could even make the argument that AMD is now ahead of Intel with its technology, particularly with Ryzen 4000 revenues ramping up.

Here's what the chart of AMD looks like over the past five years. As you can see, it has been a spectacular run for the Santa Clara-based firm.

Equally as spectacular, here's a look at the one-year chart for AMD. Note the massive breakout last Friday and the subsequent gap up on Tuesday's after-hours earnings news. By contrast, INTC was down -14% that on Friday, while AMD was up over 16%. It would appear that Intel’s loss is AMD’s gain, and we expect this to continue for the foreseeable future.

Now, I could stop right here and say I'm "very bullish” on AMD simply because it's a superior performer and has proven itself over a relatively long period of time. However, that would make me a pure momentum investor.

The combination of momentum and valuation is what really narrows down the list in my database of 5,292 securities. I generally have about 300 stocks at any given point in time that meet this stringent criteria. I look at this group of charts each day to see if there's a better fit out there for my client portfolio strategies.

In my early days of money management (this is my 23rd year as a professional money manager) I leaned toward the so-called CANSLIM/Momentum camp. But I learned a hard lesson during the dotcom crash of 2000-2002: Valuation does matter. CANSLIM is missing a “V” for value. I added it.

Admittedly, after big spikes last Friday and this Wednesday, AMD is less undervalued than it was last Thursday. However, the fact remains that the long-term investment case for the shares climbing toward February's five-year price target of $113 is strengthening.

Usually, I like to see 80% or more upside potential. But with the adverse news from Intel on Friday, I believe that we could now see even higher earnings and possibly a higher growth rate, especially over the next few years as Intel scrambles to catch up.

When I combine AMD’s performance with its our current valuation, the shares rank-in at #227 overall. The stock was ranked at #8 one-year ago, and #21 just three months ago. It has dropped a bit in rank due to the recent run up of the shares, but remains one of the best growth stocks in the entire market. AMD also is our largest position at Gunderson Capital Management.

A large number of analysts always have seen any competitive advantage gained by AMD as fleeting. The old adage that AMD only wins when Intel makes a misstep no longer holds. February's investment thesis for AMD continues to play out better than our initial assumptions. AMD has cemented technological advantages, resulting in 11 consecutive quarters of market share gains.

Accordingly, I remain "very bullish" on the stock and hold AMD in both my Premier Growth and Ultra Growth portfolios.

