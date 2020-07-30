Few companies have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic more than those tied to the airline space. The airlines themselves have been slammed by the downturn, but another key victim has been the airplane manufacturers. Case in point, we have The Boeing Company (BA), a world-class manufacturer and seller of large-body and military aircraft. Management just released financial results for the second quarter of the business's 2020 fiscal year, and what became clear from the data was just how hard-hit the entity was. While the second quarter will likely have been the worst for the global economy during this pandemic, pain is likely to last for several more quarters for Boeing before it gets back to where it was before the crisis. Fortunately, the company's financial condition is robust enough to survive the foreseeable future. This could give investors who are interested in buying into the firm the opportunity to buy in before the market adjusts the entity's market capitalization higher to reflect its eventual turnaround.

A rough time

No matter how you stack it, the latest quarter for Boeing was a tough one. According to management, revenue came in at $11.81 billion. This is 25% lower than the $15.75 billion the company generated the same quarter last year. Because of this weakness on the top line, year-to-date sales are down 25.7%, having dropped from $38.67 billion last year to $28.72 billion today. This drop in sales came across all two of the firm's three major segments. Defense, Space & Security was the only part of the business that fared well, with sales virtually flat at $6.59 billion compared to $6.58 billion last year. Global Services, meanwhile, took a beating, with revenue declining 23% year-over-year. What really hurt, though, was the Commercial side of the firm. A 78% drop in deliveries there pushed sales down 65%.

Deliveries really did cause a bulk of the pain for Boeing. During the quarter, the company's Commercial segment delivered just 20 aircraft. This stacks up against 90 the same quarter last year. Year-to-date, deliveries have totaled 70 aircraft, down from 239 in 2019. What has made the news in recent months has been the 737 because of the two fatal crashes attributed to problems with the aircraft over a short window of time. During the quarter, the company delivered only 4 of these compared to 24 a year ago. But the pain didn't end there. The 747 saw deliveries fall from 2 to 1, the 767 from 10 to 4, the 777 from 12 to 4, and the 787 experienced an impressive falloff from 42 to just 7. In short, the problem was across the board because of the severe decrease in airline departures across the globe, not due solely to 737 fears.

As revenue fell, so too did Boeing's cash flow. According to management, operating cash flow for the quarter was -$5.28 billion. This is nearly 10 times the $590 million outflow seen in the second quarter of the business's 2019 fiscal year. Free cash flow, naturally, followed suit, dropping from -$1.01 billion to -$5.63 billion. Surprisingly, while cash flow was slammed and that is more important than earnings, earnings did slightly better than what we saw a year earlier. Last year, the second quarter saw a loss of $2.94 billion. This narrowed some to a loss of $2.40 billion this year. Year-to-date, though, the loss is worse than in 2019, with a reading of $3.04 billion dwarfing 2018's $793 million loss.

Another really important metric for investors to look at is backlog. This illustrates how much runway, more or less, Boeing has to work with over time. During the second quarter, for instance, backlog ended at $408.65 billion. Though this is a significant amount of future revenue for the firm, it does represent a scary trend. In the first quarter this year, this figure was $438.59 billion. That's a decline of $29.94 billion in just three months. Since 2019 ended, backlog decreased $54.75 billion. With revenue of only $28.72 billion and orders slim, the decrease was due largely to contract cancellations and what are called ASC 606 Adjustments. In the past six months, Boeing's contract cancellations totaled $19.76 billion. The ASC 606 Adjustments, meanwhile, totaled $23.91 billion. These adjustments refer to contracted work being removed from the backlog for accounting purposes because they no longer fit the proper definition of the backlog. This is common when the contracted work is not set in stone and is, instead, subject to customer-controlled contingencies that allow the work to be cancelled or reduced.

*Taken from The Boeing Company

To deal with the current downturn, management has decided to bulk up on its liquidity. As of the end of the latest quarter, the business amassed cash and cash equivalents worth $32.4 billion. This compares to $15.5 billion seen one quarter earlier. To do this, management had to borrow a significant amount of capital. Gross debt ended up at $61.4 billion, up from $38.9 billion in the first quarter. Net debt, meanwhile, expanded $5.6 billion from $23.4 billion to $29 billion. This change nicely matches the negative free cash flow reported by Boeing during the second quarter.

*Taken from The Boeing Company

While Boeing does have a significant amount of cash on hand, it remains to be seen whether the firm will require more infusions. As the image above illustrates, the company is seeing some really positive developments in the industry. Departures, in particular, are rising, while the number of aircraft sitting on the sidelines has begun to decline. Because of the long lead times between when an order is placed and when it's completed, even a speedy recovery could take several quarters to fully reflect on the company's operations. In preparation for what management is showing as bullish signs, the firm has set out a tentative plan for ramping up aircraft output for its 737 at least. Details of this can be seen in the image below.

*Taken from The Boeing Company

Takeaway

Right now, Boeing is stinging from the pain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. That's to be expected. Even so, it's important to keep in mind the fact that the world is already showing signs of recovery (outside of the US at least). More likely than not, a true recovery will take years to play out. Management understands that and has taken this opportunity to load up on cash for the sake of increasing its own flexibility. It will be interesting to see how long this cash will last at the firm and if the recovery's timing will necessitate a return by the business to capital markets for even more cash. In the meantime, for investors who believe that the future of the industry will turn bright again (and before too long), now might be a good time to consider loading up on the firm.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.