Although management didn’t give any guidance for 2020, we came out feeling bullish after hearing their second quarter results.

The true highlight of their earnings release was their strong global POS, which was up in the high-single digits versus the prior year.

The company still owns three big brands in Barbie, Hot Wheels, and Fisher-Price, which gives them a slight competitive advantage compared to smaller toy manufacturers.

With earnings season underway, we wanted to revisit some investing ideas. This time we look once again at Mattel (MAT).

We wrote about Mattel around 6 weeks ago. In that article, we highlighted the aspects we liked about the business, and how their significant cost reduction initiatives plus a more driven IP approach (similar to Hasbro’s strategy) should give a boost to EPS once the dust settled.

Mattel reported second quarter net sales of $732M, down 15% compared to the prior-year period. While the impact of COVID-19 was expected, the company managed to beat analysts’ expectations in both revenues and EPS. That said, the true highlight of their earnings release was their strong global POS, which was up in the high-single digits versus the prior year and a significant improvement over their first quarter, where global POS was down in the mid-single digits. Usually, strong POS data is seen as a leading indicator, which in this case is showing strong demand.

We are changing our view of Mattel from neutral to bullish. We estimate Mattel’s fair value estimate to be $14 per share. With shares currently trading at $11.3, we see an upside potential of 24%.

At this point, we believe Mattel already reached its low point in the cycle. Cost reduction initiatives are bearing fruit, and a transition to a more asset-light business model should increase returns on capital moving forward. The fact that adjusted gross margins are showing improvement even when revenues are declining, shows the potential for higher EPS, as long as they can stabilize or slightly grow its top line. Doing so could be the catalyst to much higher stock prices. A change in market expectations from “terrible” to “bad” could be enough for value to close the gap.

Mattel’s growth in North America offset by declines in EMEA and APAC

Mattel ended their second quarter with just 4% of total retail outlets closed that sell their products, representing 8% of total sales, compared to 30% of total retail outlets closed at the end of their first quarter.

North America had a surprising rebound in gross sales and was up 3% for the quarter driven by strong growth in their Dolls and Action Figures, Games and Building set categories. At quarter-end, around 2% of their retail outlets were closed, while POS growth ended the quarter by double digits. North America accounts for 60% of total sales.

Offsetting gross sales growth in their North American region was a severe weakness in their EMEA regions with gross sales decreasing by 19% due to department and specialty store closures. That said, POS ended the quarter up low-single digits, and management states they gained share in the quarter and year-to-date, as per NPD data. In their APAC region, sales were down 29% due to lockdowns and POS was also down double digits. Latin America was the worst-hit region with gross sales declining by 43%. With the region still in lockdown, approximately 28% of their retail outlets remained closed at the end of the quarter. POS is also down double digits as a result of extensive lockdowns.

Barbie is showing strong growth, as the brand is resonating with its target market

Demand for Barbie dolls was up 35% for the quarter, growing revenues by 10% on a constant currency basis. According to NPD data (as stated by management in their second quarter conference call), Barbie gained market share in the dolls category in the U.S and was the number one toy in the U.S for 5 consecutive weeks.

Management still sees strength in demand for the brand, which indicates their marketing strategy is resonating with their market:

It's a combination of incredible product, new innovation and cultural relevance as well as real active demand creation and finally new content that's really resonating with our core consumer. The trends for Barbie entering the second half going into fall are incredibly strong. – Q2 call

We believe there is still room to grow for the Barbie brand, as management is focusing on increasing penetration with new products at higher ticket items. For example, Barbie’s Dream Plane playset retails for $63 and Barbie’s Dream Camper retails for $79; compared to just $30 for a Barbie Fashionista doll. A quick Google search also shows excellent reviews. There is also the opportunity for increased penetration of the brand as Mattel starts capitalizing on their IP through their new film division. Currently, the company is stated to release a Barbie feature film on Netflix in the fall season.

It's all about the second half

Based on the momentum we are seeing, the positive POS trends, and low retail inventories exiting the quarter we are planning for strong demand for our products in expectation of an improved revenue performance in the second half compared to the first half including the all-important holiday season. - Q2 call

The company is well-positioned to capitalize on the strength they are seeing in POS trends. With its supply chain up and running, the company is in a good position to meet demand.

Management also sees enough liquidity on hand to weather the current storm. The company ended the quarter with $462M in cash on hand including the $400M withdrawn from their credit facilities. There are no debt maturities until 2023 and the company continues to have at their disposal $1.6B in their senior secured revolving credit facility.

Mattel is ramping up advertising and marketing campaigns while being on track to achieve $90M in cost savings. The company also expects to realize $92M in adjusted EBITDA savings related to its structural simplification program.

The Bottom Line

Mattel is currently trading at a forward sales multiple of 1.58x, below its 5-year average of 1.7x. We believe a fair value sales multiple to pay for Mattel to be 1.8x and come up with an intrinsic value per share of $14, assuming the following variables:

We believe there is an opportunity for a speculative position in Mattel’s shares. Although management didn’t give any guidance for 2020, we came out feeling bullish after hearing their second quarter results.

At this point, the risk comes from a second wave in COVID-19 infections which would put their holiday season in jeopardy. The reclosure of retail stores would not only affect Mattel operationally but also it would increase the financial risk. The company has a highly levered balance sheet.

That said, we see value in Mattel and are bullish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.