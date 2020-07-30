Investors should be aware of risks such as high business concentration and the impact of the ongoing recession on end-customers.

The company has outperformed consensus estimates for both revenue and non-GAAP EPS in the second quarter.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) is a vulnerability management technology. Unsurprisingly, the stock was not spared in the COVID-19 related market downturn of March 2020. The stock tanked and reached a record low of $16.28. However, things have definitely turned for the better in the last four months. The stock last closed at $35.79 on July 29, 26.75% higher on a YTD basis.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has extended far enough to cause a more durable change in consumer behavior. With companies forced to work on a more distributed network and work from home becoming almost a necessity, the market for vulnerability management has become attractive like never before. Increasing penetration of cloud computing has made effective vulnerability management almost a necessity. While Rapid7 (RPD) and Qualys (QLYS) are key players in this arena, Tenable has emerged as a leading player in this space. Currently, Tenable dominates the device VM market with a 27.6% share and is also in a leading position in the vulnerability coverage market.

I believe that there is still significant upside left in Tenable. Let's see what is making this stock click in today's tech-enabled and tech-focused global economy.

But first a brief overview of Tenable's product offerings

Nessus

Tenable's flagship product, Nessus, is a security assessment platform used to scan a wide variety of vulnerabilities and risks on multiple devices. This subscription-based product enjoys solid customer support, which can prove to be a major advantage for the company in the long run. Check out Gartner's mostly positive reviews for Nessus here.

Tenable.sc

Powered by Nessus, Tenable.sc provides a comprehensive and continuous real-time vulnerability scan of networks. This offering helps identify and assess vulnerabilities in the company network as well as helps prioritize vulnerabilities that require urgent attention based on their risk profile.

Tenable.io

Tenable.io is a cloud-native product offering with functionalities of active scanning, device scanning, and network monitoring like Tenable.sc. Additionally, it is also used to monitor web apps and public clouds.

Tenable Lumin

Launched in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, Lumin is a cloud-managed tool with the ability to identify, assess, prioritize, visualize, and compare with industry peers. It calculates the cyber exposure score to assess the criticality of the concerning vulnerabilities. This helps in understanding how secure the business is. The application allows security personnel to visualize risk and threat data consolidated from multiple sources. This empowers analysts to create interactive dashboards that can cover the entire attack landscape and communicate more effectively risks faced by the organization to its executives.

Some of the critical questions answered by Lumin are as follows:

The rapid adoption of digitization across the world has emerged as a major growth driver for Tenable

In the first quarter of fiscal 2020, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had recorded a 775% increase in cloud services in regions with lockdowns and social distancing norms. Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS crossed the $10 billion revenue mark in the first quarter. With the proliferation of cloud services comes the higher risk of cyber-attacks, inherent in all forms of off-premise data storage. The risk is even more aggravated since enterprises across industries and geographies have now shifted a significant percentage of proprietary data to the cloud and are accessing it through distributed networks. The increasing geopolitical tensions have also increased the risk of state-sponsored cyber vandalism. The huge operational risk inherent in today's digital economy has made vulnerability management technologies all the more important.

According to MarketsandMarkets, the global security and vulnerability management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from $12.5 billion in 2020 to $15.5 billion in 2025. Tenable aims to capture significant market share in this market by leveraging existing as well as new technologies.

The company has demonstrated consistent improvement in all relevant financial metrics

Tenable reported revenues of $107.21 million in the second quarter, a YoY increase of 25.56%, and ahead of the consensus by $4.98 million.

The company's revenues have grown at a CAGR of 40% from $93 million in 2015 all the way to $355 million in 2019. The company has guided third-quarter revenues in the range of $108 million to $110 million and fiscal 2020 revenues in the range of $428 million to $433 million.

Besides strong revenue growth, Tenable also enjoys solid revenue visibility, all thanks to the huge percentage of recurring revenues. The company's recurring revenue percentage was 89% in 2018 and has been consistently over 90% in 2019 and 2020 YTD. This is obvious considering that the company has been shifting its product mix from a perpetual licensing and subscription-based model to a more dominated subscription-based model. A simplified business model also results in improved customer retention.

For the second quarter calculated current billings were $111 million which is a 13% increase YOY. According to the GlobeNewswire report, the cloud global billing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.59% from $6.66 billion to $12.86 billion. Tenable's calculated billings CAGR of 38% from $158 million in 2016 to $415 million in 2019 is far ahead of the market average growth rate. This is indicative of the company's robust demand for the company's products.

Tenable has also become free cash flow positive in fiscal 2020. The company recorded an FCF of $3.88 million in the first quarter compared to -$3.18 million in first-quarter 2019. This trend is consistent for the second quarter as well where FCF recorded was $6.6 million compared to -$5.2 million in second-quarter 2019. Income from operations was $5.7 million in the second quarter compared to a loss of $7.7 million in the first quarter and a loss of $10.7 million in the second quarter of the prior year.

Operating margin has also improved significantly, with the company posting 5% for the second quarter, a YoY increase of 18 percentage points on a YoY basis, and 13 percentage points sequentially. The consistent positive cash flow has been a direct result of a significant improvement in operating margins and increased billings. The management expects to generate positive cash flow for the rest of 2020.

Tenable's second-quarter cash and short-term investments have increased to $242.1 million from $226.7 million in the first quarter. This compares favorably with the company's debt of $54.02 million. The company is in a stable position and is capable of honoring all of its liabilities.

Growth in revenue, calculated billings, consistent positive FCF, and improved operating income has allowed the company to gain a significant non-GAAP EPS upside. The company has outperformed consensus by $0.10 in the first quarter and by $0.09 in the second quarter.

Reporting a positive EPS of $0.04 in the second quarter, Tenable is proving investors its ability to be profitable even in the current economic slowdown. This further indicates the stock's ability to grow and show a sizable upside.

Tenable is a leading player in the VM market

The company has proved itself as a major player in the VM market owing to its industry-leading products, technology and business model. The Forrester Wave conducted independent research using multiple VM organizations comparing them with each other using strategy and current offering. Tenable stood at the top in this research being called as a leader in vulnerability risk management for Q4 2019.

The company's large market presence can be seen from its strong diversified customer base of over 30,000 throughout the globe with no major concentration in one particular sector. Their customer base includes 50% of Fortune 500 and 30% of Global 2000 organizations with no customer accounting to more than 2% of the revenue.

Tenable has been able to land a few high-value customers. It added 319 new enterprise platform customers and 24 six-figure customers in the first quarter and 341 new enterprise customers and 50 new six-figure ones in the second quarter. The significant number of enterprise and high-value customers lends a certain degree of stability to Tenable's business even in times of economic downturns.

Investors should consider these risks

Investors should remain aware of business concentration risk. Tenable is a niche player in vulnerability assessment products with little diversification in other services. Hence, the company faces the risk of significant revenue and earnings volatility in case clients shift to competitive products. However, we should remember that vulnerability management is almost a necessity in today's world and clients have a low-risk tolerance for such critical services. Hence, satisfied clients may prefer to stick along with trusted and proven VM service providers especially in the current times of heightened cyber attacks. Switching costs in terms of training personnel on the new VM system can also help Tenable protect its turf.

Uncertainty created by COVID-19 pandemic has made it increasingly hard for the organization to predict the timing of closing new contracts. Similarly, some existing contract renewals have also become unpredictable. The ongoing recession is expected to result in many small and mid-size companies to close shop.

Further, with almost 90% of recurring revenue tied to annual prepaid subscriptions, the company's inability to close contracts can significantly hurt the topline. To limit the impact of topline variability on earnings, Tenable is working to decrease discretionary spending.

Tenable is also exposed to the more pandemic-affected sectors such as hospitality, transportation, and travel business. These businesses account for less than 10% of the company's total revenues.

What is the verdict?

According to finviz.com 12-month consensus target for Tenable has been set to $32.55. The company is currently trading at a P/S multiple of 9.87x. However, based on the increasing demand, diversified large customer base, strong brand positioning, and solid financial performance, I believe the target price should be much higher. In fact, JPMorgan analyst, Sterling Auty's new target price of $45 is more indicative of the current growth potential of the stock.

On July 29th, Wedbush analyst, Daniel Ives reiterated Outperform rating and raised the target price from $35 to $40. SunTrust analyst, Joel Fishbein also raised has raised the target price from $25 to $40 and upgraded the rating from Hold to Buy.

We see that majority of analysts are very bullish on Tenable.

The company has outperformed on several key growth metrics such as revenue, calculated current billings, FCF, and EPS. Continuing with their current strategy and business model, the company will gain even more traction in the rest of the quarters of this year. I believe that the stock is a moderate-risk investment and can prove a good pick for retail investors with an average-risk tolerance and investment time frame of at least one year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.