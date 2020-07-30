While Verodin has the potential to drive sustainable growth in the security operations segment, investors should focus on potential threats from competitors.

FireEye's growth factor is getting noticed by investors. The platform, cloud subscription and managed services segment is delivering as expected. This is masking the drawdown in the on-prem segment.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) is improving its profitability factor while receiving the recognition it deserves via multiples expansion after its impressive earnings beat. This new reality will boost its momentum factor. Pressure from competitors remains a concern. Enterprises have more bargaining power to reduce the total cost of ownership of their security offerings. This will be the most significant pushback to margin expansion. It will also be interesting to watch FireEye navigate the competitive waters in the coming quarters. At a modest FY'20 EV/S of 4x, FireEye remains undervalued as the temporary transition to a subscription business continues to mask its true potential.

Demand (Bullish)

Cloud-APT-DTI-SecOps-IR

FireEye delivered impressive results during its Q2'20 earnings call. Q2 revenue (+6% y/y) was above expectations. The platform (built around Helix for capabilities in security operations), cloud subscription and managed services, and professional services segments are becoming a dominant portion of revenue. This trend will continue to drive annual recurring revenue and top-line revenue growth. Billings declined y/y as expected due to the mix shift towards platform and cloud subscriptions. This impacted the overall average contract length and deferred revenue. The unfavorable macro environment (induced by COVID-19) impacted the growth of new logos and large engagements. Large engagements also experienced tough comps y/y.

Source: FireEye

Adding Verodin to drive a unique go-to-market strategy in the SecOps/IR (incident response) space is working as Verodin played a big role in the growth of the platform cloud and managed services subscription segment. Mandiant also continued its stellar run with a 21% growth y/y.

But I can tell you for the 1A Enterprises, FireEye has always been that second layer of assuredness, right? That's how we are in the network. In a way, that's how we were on endpoint with forensics and on e-mail, and we're kind of building into that layer one.

FireEye's growing capabilities are moving in lockstep with its evolving go-to-market strategy. COVID-19 (induced remote work adoption) is a tailwind for cloud security companies to position their offerings as foundational and strategic elements of digital transformation projects. The need to position Verodin and Mandiant as security validation and IR offerings might continue to drive FireEye's guarded comments around lining up alongside other security solutions.

I forecast that CISOs will continue to question the effectiveness of their security operations and next-generation EDR (endpoint detection and response) solutions if they need to add security validation to their toolbox. These SecOps and EDR capabilities are offered by endpoint, vulnerability management, and network security players. Though the entire point of Verodin, Mandiant, and other IR offerings from FireEye is to position its brand as the best vendor to do the IR/SecOps part of the cybersecurity job. Regardless, it is obvious FireEye is in a tight spot similar to the malware sandbox go-to-market narrative it pushed some years back.

Going forward, FireEye will continue to rely on the depth of its security capabilities to drive growth. FireEye's growth factor will also continue to be challenged by security companies building robust Zero-Trust platforms.

Business/Financials (Neutral)

Platform-Subscriptions-Cost Optimization-FCF-Liquidity

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Product and related sub, maintenance, and support (on-prem): The on-prem segment continues to impact top-line growth metrics. This is due to tough y/y comps (appliance refresh and EOL). FireEye recently updated its network security product. New updates include FIPS (federal information processing standard) and CC (common criteria) renewal mainly targeted at the Fed vertical. The updates also include deeper support for Azure and AWS. Threat detection updates include improvements in traffic inspection and file scanning on O365. These updates will improve retention and renewal rates for customers who choose to keep their on-prem appliances. As a result, the near-term headwind from the on-prem will be minimal as FireEye continues to improve the capabilities of its offerings. ARR stability remains tough to calibrate in the long term.

Platform cloud sub and managed services: The subscription segment grew 30% y/y. It now represents 32% of overall revenue (vs. 26% last year). The cloud subscription segment will continue to benefit from strong demand from FireEye's threat intelligence offering and its cloud endpoint solution. Verodin was acquired just in time to deliver timely assists to Helix (SecOps) and other IR solutions. Going forward, as cyber-attacks and data breaches grow, CISOs will continue to rely on FireEye's IR/SecOps industry-leading capabilities.

Professional services: Professional services now drive 23% of revenue (vs. 20% last year). Incident response engagements benefited from a blend of FEYE's reputation in threat intelligence and cost saving due to fewer travel expenses. This benefited non-GAAP gross margin, which improved to 72%. Non-GAAP operating margin also improved to 10% due to cost optimization efforts.

Macro/Competitors (Neutral)

Integrations-Acquisitions-Partnerships-International Expansion

Source: CrowdStrike

FireEye has competitive offerings in threat detection, prevention, intelligence, incident response, and security operations. Its offerings in other segments like network, endpoint, e-mail, and cloud security will continue to face strong competition. The predicted trend of consolidation and need to provide an integrated security platform will continue to favor network security vendors that invest in scalable and extensible platforms. This might impact FireEye's competitive positioning.

Source: FireEye

On the macro front, the upcoming US election remains a favorable tailwind. The global migration of enterprise workloads to internet and cloud platforms will also grow FireEye's reach. FireEye continues to enjoy strong demand in its top verticals. Revenues across all regions are solid. If we back out the occasional weaknesses in EMEA, the macro environment remains promising.

Investors/Valuation (Bullish)

Growth-Profitability-Switching Cost-Momentum-Analysts

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Investors are starting to realize the hidden potential in the platform cloud and managed services segment. This has been consistently supported by strong revenue growth in the professional services segment. FireEye's capabilities in APTs and threat intelligence will sustain this strong growth. Going forward, FireEye needs to double down on its capabilities in endpoint and email security to drive average order value.

We are also expanding our Mandiant Managed Defense offering. Starting later this year, we plan to offer our managed defense capability with third-party endpoint technology for the first time. By offering managed defense without being exclusive to FireEye products, we expect to expand our addressable market and enable new technical partnerships and alliances.

As endpoints move out of the traditional network perimeter, FireEye's growth optionalities will be constrained to threat intelligence, cloud security, and incident response. These optionalities will rely on a rapid increase in cyber-attacks and data breaches. This has driven its recent update to provide a modular endpoint security architecture. The modules will cover threat protection, investigation and response, and enterprise readiness. This update will strengthen FireEye's security posture in endpoint security while partially checkmating the moves by endpoint security players developing SecOps and IR capabilities. Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

If FireEye succeeds in adding competitive capabilities in endpoint, e-mail, and network security to its growing platform and cloud subscription segment, then we can expect the double-digit subscription growth to continue. In addition to the cost optimization efforts, FireEye has the potential to continue to grow free cash flow. Cost optimization will benefit from improving sales efficiency and better margin contribution from the growth segments.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

FireEye has enough cash to fund its short-term obligations; the debt on its balance sheet will continue to cast a gloomy shadow on its improving profitability and cash flow factor. It is reassuring to know that FireEye has acquired the bulk of the capabilities it needs to play the future of work. Investors shouldn't rule out the probability of more acquisitions to acquire more cloud security capabilities, which it currently offers via partnerships with iBoss and CipherCloud.

Risks

Source: Author

Demand-side risk factors are minimal. FireEye's strong brand in threat intelligence and IR will continue to drive growth. Its financials are also improving. FireEye has enough cash on its balance sheet to fund its short-term obligations. Its value factor is benefiting from the market's growing awareness of its future potential. The biggest risk factor will stem from competition impacting new deals. Vulnerability management players like Rapid7 (RPD) and Qualys (QLYS) are evolving their SecOps capabilities. Network security players like Palo Alto Networks (PANW) are also improving their endpoint solutions as a way to play in the SecOps space via improved SIEM offerings (threat intelligence) and security automation solutions. Going forward, the push to automate security processes while driving the efficacy of threat detection and prevention solutions will continue to drive more competition in the cybersecurity space.

Conclusion (Rating: Hold)

FireEye is demonstrating the ability to balance growth and profitability. It has acquired most of the capabilities required to play the future of work. If the macro environment doesn't highlight large-scale cyber breaches, pressure from competitors will continue to pose a significant threat to FireEye's growth potential. At 4x EV/FY'20 revenue, FireEye's valuation remains attractive. Investors with the risk appetite to see the turnaround to the end should hold on to their position.

