Until that changes, I would consider it to be an expensive stock.

The runway for growth is certainly there but it is completely dependent on organic sales for the moment.

After completing its second year of billion-dollar net sales, National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) is trading at +$70 at the time of writing this article. That translates to a 50% increase on a YTD basis and nearly 90% up since the post-Q3 earnings announcement when it hit lows near the $37 mark. With a current forward P/E ratio of 23, the stock has naturally attracted its share of bearish articles on Seeking Alpha.

My thesis: The bears make some strong points, but I suggest a Hold on FIZZ rather than a Sell. There's some amount of growth on the horizon but not enough to justify a buy, especially at the current price.

Q4-20 and FY-20 Results

National Beverage reported its second year of +$1 billion in net sales, for FY-20, with Q4-20 sales coming in at $262.4 million. While it shows that billion-dollar sales were not a one-time achievement, there was a slight decline from the $1,014 million in net sales for FY-19. With the cost of sales having increased over the past two years, gross profit and net income have been on the decline for the period in question as well. As a result, diluted earnings per share were down to $2.78 in FY-20 against $3.00 in FY-19, which was down from the FY-18 earnings figure of $3.19.

A closer look at the fourth quarter reveals that YoY sales increased by 9.3%, from just under $240 million in Q4-19 to $262.4 million in Q4-20. Moreover, net income for the period grew by nearly 40%, from $26.1 million in Q4-19 to $36.2 million in Q4-20. In turn, diluted earnings were reported at $0.77 for a YoY growth rate of 38% from the prior period's figure of $0.56. Even if you exclude sales from the 14th week for Q4-20, those are impressive growth rates.

This further allowed the company to increase its cash and cash equivalents from $156 million at the end of FY-19 to $304.5 million at the end of FY-20, which was also aided by "decreased working capital requirements and increased depreciation and amortization."

Overall, the company is in a good position at the end of the fourth quarter despite the marginal decline in net sales for FY-20, and there's evidence to show that LaCroix still enjoys strong sales growth, which I discuss in the next section.

Overcoming Competition

The competition from newer and private label players keeps increasing even as overall market penetration grows. LaCroix being the star of the Power+ Brands portfolio, there's naturally more investor attention focused on the lead sparkling water brand.

The company has highlighted the success of its three new LaCroix flavors in its press release for Q4 earnings, pointing out that the increase in net sales for the fourth quarter was driven by "unprecedented sales records" for the three new flavors. On June 29, the company issued a press release with the following information:

LaCroix achieved scanned tracked channel growth of 27.4% or 220 basis points over the category in the four-week period ended June 20, 2020 compared to the prior year.

Another press release dated July 1, 2020, the day of the earnings call, claimed that "LaCroix growth in most recent 13-week period approaches 20%."

According to a recent research report, the sparkling water market is "anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2019 and 2026."

That gives National Beverage and LaCroix a significant growth runway and the possibility of a revenue growth turnaround in the short to medium term.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

It appears that LaCroix now has the brand strength to withstand the competition and grow along with the overall category. With the traditional food-service distribution channel temporarily closed, the company is now dependent on the remaining two of its three core channels: take-home and convenience. The latter of these offers higher margins, which is good for the bottom line and also allows the company to strengthen its channel-specific branding activities.

Source: Mordor Intelligence

The company is also considering expanding to regions outside North America. There is a growing demand for sparkling, still, and functional water in markets like China, India, and Japan, as seen in the graph above. Those are markets where LaCroix doesn't have a presence to speak of. This represents a wide-open opportunity for the future.

Nevertheless, the growth prospects for the future aren't overly bright. The best we can expect is low single-digit top-line growth even as a best-case scenario. The real problem, though, isn't with growth; it's with the current price.

Valuation

Source: Seeking Alpha

While a 23 forward earnings multiple does seem high for a company that's not technically in the 'high-growth' category, National Beverage's metrics are generally in line with most of its larger competitors. It also has the lowest price to book and price to cash flow multiples.

But that doesn't necessarily translate into long-term value. Future growth isn't expected to explode in the near term. LaCroix does have the strength to deliver overall sales growth for National Beverage Corp. in a slow and steady manner but there's little else to offer here in terms of any significant upside, especially at this price point. Unless there's some radical innovation or key acquisition on the cards, the company is completely dependent on organic growth. It's just not worth the risk at this price.

Around $50 per share is the average 12-month price forecast per analysts on MarketWatch, and that looks optimistic compared to analyst targets on CNN Business. A $50 price would put forward P/E in the range of 16 to 17 with an EPS estimate of $2.96 for FY21, which is a lot more reasonable considering the factors discussed here. In my last article on National Beverage in February, I wrote:

Investors must keep in mind that this is an extremely volatile market segment, but getting in as close to the $40 mark as possible makes it seem like a reasonable bet to make in the long run.

I think that assessment is as valid now as it was six months ago. Don't get caught up in the market's obvious exuberance about this stock right now, but DO make a play for it when the price is right.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.