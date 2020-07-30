Parsley Energy (PE) will release its financial results next week in which it will likely report a large drop in earnings due to weakness in oil prices and low levels of production. The shale oil producer's cash flows might have also fallen but not as severely, thanks to the support from crude oil hedges. The Austin, Texas-based Parsley Energy, however, likely didn't burn cash flows since its capital expenditures would have declined from $379 million in the first quarter to less than $100 million in the second quarter. The company might also provide a positive outlook. The improvement in oil prices to $40 a barrel has put Parsley Energy in a good position to stabilize production, grow earnings, and post strong levels of free cash flows in the future.

Parsley Energy will release its financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, August 5 after the markets close. The company will then host a conference call on Thursday. The shale oil and gas producers are widely expected to report large drops in revenues, earnings, and cash flows for the second quarter due to the weakness in commodity prices. The crude oil price fell to historic lows in the second quarter, with the WTI futures plunging into the negative territory for the first time ever in April. The WTI spot price ended up averaging just $27.81 a barrel in Q2-2020.

In this backdrop, the shale oil drillers, who usually sell their crude at a slight discount against the benchmark, are expected to realize low levels of oil prices. Some companies, such as Laredo Petroleum (LPI) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), have already revealed that they realized low oil prices of less than $25 a barrel in Q2-2020. Parsley Energy hasn't released its pricing data but investors should expect similar price levels of around low-to-mid-$20s. This will be substantially below Parsley Energy's Q1-2020 realized price of $45.32. For a company like Parsley Energy whose production mix is heavily tilted towards crude oil, the large decline in realized oil prices will considerably hurt the company's earnings.

I also expect Parsley Energy to report a double-digit drop in oil production from 126,600 bpd of oil produced in the first quarter. The company substantially reduced its drilling activity in response to the oil price crash and then voluntarily held back production in the second quarter. In fact, Parsley Energy was one of the first shale oil producers to reduce activity and cut output. It reacted swiftly and aggressively as oil prices dropped and the market's fundamentals deteriorated.

Parsley Energy operated 15 rigs in the first two months of 2020 but started shutting wells from March 20 and suspended all fracking activity and work on new projects in April. As oil dipped below $20, Parsley Energy temporarily idled all rigs and removed fracking crews. Its production curtailments peaked in May when it cut roughly 26,000 bpd of oil output. It restored most of the production in June as oil prices improved to $30s a barrel but said that it would work with just 4-5 rigs and 1-2 crews.

Due to the cut in drilling activity and curtailments, I think the company's output would have fallen to below 100,000 bpd in May, likely recovered in June but would have stayed below Q1-2020 levels, considering Parsley Energy continued to curtail some volumes, worked with few rigs, and kept completion activity low. I am expecting the company to report 114,000 bpd or lower levels of oil production for Q2-2020, depicting a drop of 10% or higher from Q1-2020. This, combined with the more than 40% decline in realized oil prices, will likely push Parsley Energy's earnings lower than the adjusted profit of $0.29 per share reported for Q1-2020.

On the other hand, the negative impact of weak oil prices on Parsley Energy's cash flows won't be as severe. That's because the company benefits from having a robust hedge book which will minimize the impact of weak oil prices on cash flows. It entered the second quarter with all of its oil production backed by hedges, as per my estimate, but those hedges mostly consisted of three-way collars that offer limited downside protection. Subsequently, Parsley Energy restructured its hedges by entering into new agreements of swaps and two-way collars with unlimited downside protection. In its first-quarter results, Parsley Energy revealed that more than 80% of its hedges for Q2-2020 consisted of swaps and two-way collars, which was a big change from the previous weeks. Its notable hedge positions were 21,500 bpd hedged using swaps at Midland Basin price of $31.83 a barrel and 35,800 bpd swapped at Magellan East Houston price of $29.58, in addition to other swap and two-way collar agreements. These hedges would have likely supported the company's cash flows in the second quarter, particularly as WTI tumbled to $20 and lower.

I also expect Parsley Energy to report a sharp decline in capital expenditures which might enable the company to either live within cash flows or report free cash flows. Parsley Energy slashed this year's capital budget from its original forecast of $1.7 billion to under $700 million. The company spent more than half, or $379 million, of this year's budget in the first quarter which implies that its quarterly spending will fall to an average of $107 million. But I don't think the CapEx will be evenly split. Instead, the spending might follow the company's drilling activity, bottoming in the second quarter as the company took a frac holiday and idled rigs and gradually climbing in the second half of the year as the company ramps up drilling following improvement in oil prices to $40s a barrel range.

In my opinion, Parsley Energy's capital expenditures might drop below $100 million in Q2, climb to above $100 million in Q3, and more than $110 million in the final quarter. This trajectory will work out well for Parsley Energy whose cash flow from operations might also face the greatest pressure in Q2 but should improve moving forward on the back of the oil price recovery.

Parsley Energy's outlook is looking better now as the improvement in oil prices to $40s a barrel range will push the company's earnings higher. It will likely realize low levels of oil prices of $20s a barrel for the second quarter but might report an increase in the third quarter which will give a boost to earnings. The company's production likely won't climb back to Q1-2020 levels of 126,600 bpd but might stabilize in the second half of the year. Parsley Energy will lay out its strategy for 2020 and beyond for $40 a barrel and higher oil prices. The company might also talk about growing production at a moderate pace if oil prices improve and market fundamentals get better, although this could be a long-term target. I think the company's focus in the near-term will be on working with enough rigs and frac crews that will help it in holding production flat by stemming the base decline while generating free cash flows.

Note that Parsley Energy has previously talked about working with 4-5 rigs to establish a baseline activity as oil rises from $20s to $30s a barrel. I think the company might reiterate this plan and will use $40 oil as an opportunity to generate higher levels of free cash flows. Parsley Energy has targeted generating at least $300 million of free cash flow in 2020 with $20-$30 a barrel oil prices for the last three quarters. But the company could announce an upward revision for its free cash flow expectations.

Shares of Parsley Energy have risen by 20% in the last three months. I think the stock has room to move higher since it is trading 5.8x in terms of EV/EBITDA multiple, below sector median of 7.77x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. I believe the company's shares might climb as oil prices hold their ground in the $40s a barrel, the company grows earnings, stabilizes production, and reports strong levels of free cash flows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.