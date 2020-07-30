Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) is expected to announced its third-quarter earnings numbers at the end of this month where -$0.35 is the bottom-line number expected to be reported. Assuming the company can report something close to this number if not beat it in Q3, we still give Haynes a fighting chance of being profitable for the full year ($-0.07 is the projection for the full year). Since Haynes starts its fiscal year in October, its first two quarters of this present fiscal year avoided the ramifications of the coronavirus-induced lockdowns. In the first quarter, for example, management reported earnings of $0.26 per share, which was in line with the consensus number. The second quarter was much improved though where we witnessed a significant earnings beat ($0.32 per share versus $0.24 expected).

We write a lot about the fundamental "story" behind the companies we research, and certainly in terms of profitability, the "story" at Haynes definitely showed signs of improvement in this most recent second quarter. On the recent second-quarter earnings call, management once more pointed to how its sustained cost-reduction efforts particularly in manufacturing had once more positively impacted the key gross margin metric. Gross margin came in at 17.3% in the second quarter whereas this metric came in at 11.52% in the same quarter of 12 months prior. Although top-line sales dropped by almost $16 million, gross profit increased by $4.6 million.

This substantial improvement will serve Haynes well as it heads into the most difficult time of its fiscal year. Higher gross profit numbers mean the firm does not have to sell as much to be profitable. In fact, CEO Mike Shor stated this on the earnings call where he projects that the new breakeven will come in well below 4 million pounds per quarter. Increasing profitability in environments where demand is lower always buys firms more time with respect to being able to withstand the adverse effects of a potential sustained downturn.

Followers of our work will know that we always favour firms which can turn a profit irrespective of how cheap they are at the time. Currently, for example, HAYN shares are trading with a book multiple of 0.9 and a sales multiple of 0.6. These numbers are the lowest multiples we have seen in this stock for quite some time. Although the firm has limited debt on its balance sheet, it has well over $200 million of pension and post-retire benefits. This means the firm's liabilities actually are higher ($319 million) than the equity ($303 million) which is presently on the balance sheet. Furthermore, liability growth is outpacing asset growth which has led to a reduction in book value in recent years. This trend has also made itself known on the long-term technicals where shares have come back up to test the lower supporting trend line of a multi-year bearish triangle. For the bull case, it is vital that price regains long-term support in order to keep this long-term bearish triangle at bay.

Throughout this pattern of lower lows since 2007, Haynes has managed to pay a dividend which currently comes in at $0.88 per share, which equates to a yield of approximately 4.17%. Free cash flow over the past four quarters comes in at $23 million or $1.85 per share. Furthermore, positive trends in inventory over the back-end of the year should boost cash flow which will support the dividend. Although we see no issues with the viability of the payout, value investors may have an issue with how stagnant dividend growth has been in recent times. Dividend growth is important as apart from protecting purchasing power, it usually is a sign of confidence that better times are to come for the company.

Therefore, to sum up, Haynes will be looking for an earnings beat in its third quarter despite the fact that it will be a negative number. Over the first two quarters of this year, we definitely have seen a marked improvement in profitability. Although the firm can do nothing with respect to demand especially in the aerospace industry, it will be interesting to see whether the firm has made further improvements to its cost-cutting initiatives. Shares have bullish momentum on their side in recent sessions. Let's see if it can continue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.