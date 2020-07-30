Market expectations about the Fed's influence on the stock market have existed for a long time, but the reality of these expectations in the current environment need to be addressed.

The impacts of the coronavirus have become so pervasive that the Federal Reserve may be in a position where it cannot support the strength of the economy all by itself.

Right now we are getting conflicting views on the stock market as some believe Federal Reserve actions will continue to result in higher stock prices; others don't.

Right now, investors are facing two conflicting factors impacting the stock market.

I touched on this point in the article I posted yesterday.

Fundamentally, the Federal Reserve has produced expectations over a long period of time that It would care for the stock market and underwrite increasing stock prices over time, or, if the market becomes somewhat shaky, it would step up and protect it on the downside.

These expectation have been fulfilled over the past eleven years of the current bull market.

The problem now, as I concluded my article is about how much longer can the Federal Reserve maintain these expectations.

Federal Reserve Finishes Another Open Market Committee Meeting

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve finished another meeting of it’s Open Market Committee, the board that sets US monetary policy.

Chairman Jerome Powell then announced to the public the themes that the OMC wanted heard.

Investors, on the whole, were pleased and the stock market closed up.

As Dawn Lim and Joe Wallace summarized, in the Wall Street Journal, how the market reacted to the Fed’s announcement.

U.S. stocks climbed Wednesday as Federal Reserve officials reiterated their support for an economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic.” Major indexes opened modestly higher and gains accelerated after the Fed, as expected, left rates near zero at the end of its two-day policy meeting. The central bank also said it would continue increasing holdings of Treasurys and other securities.”

The authors quoted Chris Dillon, a capital markets investment specialist at Tl; Rowe Price Group Incc. As saying:

It’s very hard to fight the central bankers and the amount of fiscal stimulus that’s been introduced into the system,”

Mr. Dillon added,

And more is expected to come.”

As I have argued, these expectations have been built up over many years and invertors believe that they will only lose out if they fight them.

The Problem

Justin Lahart, also writing in the Wall Street Journal, points to a reason why these expectations might be broken.

A part of the expectations connected with the Federal Reserve support of the stock market is the belief that these same Federal Reserve actions will also stimulate the US economy and help the economy recover quickly from the current slowdown and then keep the economy expanding in a healthy manner.

Mr. Lahart suggests,

The Fed has been a major player in pulling the economy out of past recessions, but now it is in a supporting role. Instead, it will be America’s success in ending its health crisis that matters most. No amount of easy money is going to protect people from the novel coronavirus."

But the statement the Fed released after the meeting included the sentence:

"The path of the economy will depend significantly on the course of the virus.”

Mr. Powell added at the news confeence that

The current economic downturn is the most severe in our lifetimes.”

In fact, data released today show that the economy shrank in the second quarter of 2020 at a 33.0 percent annual rate.

Mr. Lahart concludes that this

puts the impetus on federal, state and local officials to come up with and coordinate policies that work. The next most important thing will be fiscal support, such as the stimulus package that House Democrats, Senate Republicans and the White House are in the midst of contentiously hammering out.”

The Fed, and the economy, desperately need others to step up.

In other words, the expectations about the Federal Reserve and the economy might be broken.

Stock Market Response

Immediately after the news about the economy was released on Thursday morning, stock market futures dropped precipitously.

Although the GDP figure represents just the immediate response of the economy to the lock-down connected with the spread of Covid-19, it does bring home the fact, as Mr. Powell stated, “the current economic downturn is the most severe in our lifetimes.”

Maybe this is the new reality. And, connected with this “new reality” is the fact that the Federal Reserve may not be able to carry the economy and the stock market any longer.

Investors need to beware of any break in market expectations.

