Ryanair (RYAAY) recently reported weak Q1 earnings results and it seems that the worst for the airline is yet to come. In FY21, Ryanair expects its traffic to be down 60% Y/Y and it will not be able to achieve its goal of transferring 200 million passengers in a single year in the foreseeable future. At the same time, despite being one of the most efficient airlines in Europe, Ryanair is going to struggle to compete with flag carriers that received massive injections of liquidity from their respective governments. With the state aid, those carriers could afford to operate at a loss in the next few years to undercut Ryanair and all the other airlines that didn't receive taxpayers' money. In such a distorted environment, it will be hard for Ryanair to compete for market share despite its strong liquidity position. For that reason, we stick to our belief that it's better to avoid Ryanair.

More Downside to Come

Despite having 79 bases and operating from 242 airports in Europe, Ryanair will not be able to achieve its pre-COVID-19 profitability levels anytime soon, especially when there's a historically weak demand for air travel. In the latest earnings report for Q1, which was released this week, Ryanair said that its revenues declined by 94.6% Y/Y to €125.2 million and it transferred only 500 000 passengers during the period, a decline of 99% Y/Y. At the same time, ancillary revenues were down 97% Y/Y. The only good thing that Ryanair managed to do is to implement several cash preservation measures, which helped it to hoard cash. The airline cut its staff and enrolled in the UK payroll scheme, which decreases the company's expenses for wages. It also closed some bases and decreased the fleet of its Austrian subsidiary Laudamotion from 38 to 30 planes. Those measures helped Ryanair to achieve a liquidity position at the end of June of €3.9 billion. While the airline still has a net debt position of €872 million, it owns 333 unencumbered Boeing 737 planes, which have a book value of around €7 billion and could be used as collateral to raise more cash if needed. For that reason, Ryanair has a stable credit rating, which will help it to avoid a liquidity crisis anytime soon.

Despite having a solid balance sheet, Ryanair's future looks bleak. The airline didn't offer any financial guidance for FY21 and said that during the fiscal period it expects to transfer only 60 million passengers, a decline of 60% from a year before. It also doesn't expect to fully recover its capacity and by the end of September, it hopes to operate 70% of its flights only. At the same time, it will not be able to achieve its major goal of transferring 200 million passengers in a single year in the near-term.

COVID-19 will continue to be the biggest risk of Ryanair. While Europe managed to tackle the initial wave of the virus well enough to prevent a massive spread inside the continent, there's no guarantee that it will be able to successfully deal with the upcoming second wave. The second wave not only will keep the air traffic at distressed levels, but also force various countries to shut down their borders, which will have a negative effect on Ryanair and others. UK and Norway already forced 14 and 10-day quarantines for those, who come from Spain, while France said to its citizens that it's better to avoid the Iberian peninsula. At the same time, travel to the Schengen area is allowed only for citizens from 13 countries outside the EU. As a result, air traffic in Europe will not be able to return to its pre-COVID-19 levels in the next couple of years at the minimum. Earlier this month, Ryanair along with its competitor Wizz Air (OTCPK:WZZAF) transferred several Ukrainian (non-Schengen country) tourists to Greece (Schengen country), where they were denied entry to the country and were locked for two days in Athens airport. Later, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine blamed the airlines for transferring those travelers and Ryanair along with Wizz Air were forced to take those tourists back to Ukraine at their own expense. Situations like this could repeat in the foreseeable future, as countries constantly change their border policies. For that reason, Ryanair's stock will continue to trade in a distressed territory for a long time, until the virus is contained.

Distorted Market

By spending three decades on building one of the most efficient low-cost pricing structures in Europe, Ryanair is now able to offer the cheapest tickets on the continent and still make greater margins than its peers. The average ticket price that Ryanair offers is €37, below its closest competitor Wizz Air, which has an average ticket price of €43. This helped Ryanair to build a solid balance sheet and avoid the fate of airlines such as Germanwings, Flybe, Norwegian Air, and others that filed for bankruptcy in recent months. However, it seems that the advantage of being the most efficient airline on the continent is about to fade away.

In a matter of months, various EU countries injected a total of more than €30 billion of their taxpayers' money to save their national legacy carriers such as Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKY), Air France-KLM (OTCPK:AFRAF), TAP, Finnair, Alitalia, and others. With the abundance of liquidity, those airlines now have the ability to offer discounted tickets and operate at a loss to gain more market share. Since taxpayers fund their operations, those airlines no longer need to worry about the liquidity crisis in the next couple of years and they will be able to survive the pandemic at ease. They could also accelerate the expansion of their fleet and acquire other, smaller airlines that are in dire need of cash.

Ryanair already filed a lawsuit against Lufthansa to the EU Court, but it's unlikely that it will win it. The problem is that Ryanair was building its low-cost business model to compete in a free-market environment. However, with the injection of taxpayers' money, the European airline industry doesn't operate in a free market environment anymore and Ryanair has little advantage in it in comparison to flag carriers. For that reason, Ryanair has limited growth opportunities and its stock will continue to trade in a distressed territory. There's no denying that Ryanair has strong fundamentals and a solid balance sheet at the moment, which will help it to survive the pandemic. However, its competitive advantages are not as strong as they were before. For that reason, we stick to our belief that it's better to avoid Ryanair even at the current price.

