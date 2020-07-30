Government Stimulus Has Driven Markets Up, That May Be Set To Change

However, since we benefited from strong stimulus spend in Q2 2020, any reduction in stimulus would be a sequential hit to growth and could prove material.

The key variables are another round of checks and further boost to unemployment. Both could provide a relative +3.5% boost to GDP in H2 2020.

The latest stimulus discussions will shape U.S. economic prospects for the remainder of 2020 perhaps more so than the pandemic itself.

Stimulus measures, exceeding 10% of GDP have been a key reason markets have rallied against a Covid-19 backdrop. Many underestimated the size and immediacy of the stimulus measures.

In H1 2020, many have been surprised by U.S. markets holding up in a recession with the Nasdaq up year-to-date and the S&P 500 around flat. A key reason is significant and fast stimulus.

This has led to the bizarre situation where personal incomes have risen in a recession. On June data, personal incomes are higher in 2020 than for 2019, driven largely by a 10.8% jump in April when most received their $1,200 stimulus checks.

Of course, there are compositional reasons too, the U.S. markets have a high tech weight and tech has generally benefited from the social distancing trend. Yet, it's the stimulus measures that has underpinned the demand many tech firms, and others are seeing.

CARES Act Stimulus Boost

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has provided preliminary costing of the CARES Act and it's around two trillion dollars. Plus there are other smaller stimulus measures and loan guarantees too. It can be hard to put these enormous figures into perspective, but $2 trillion is around 10% of U.S. GDP. The full breakdown of the spending under the CARES Act is below for reference. Note that stimulus checks (termed recovery rebates below) and unemployment insurance come to around $600 billion, that's around 3% of U.S. GDP.

Source: Congressional Budget Office

Large Spending Boost For August If More $1,200 Checks Pass

Lawmakers are now debating the next round of stimulus. More $1,200 checks on similar terms to last time seem likely and have bipartisan support. If passed, that will very likely create another massive spike in personal incomes in August. The $300 billion cost is about 1.5% of GDP. Remember it's not spent over a year. The spend is likely focused on a single month, creating an equivalent of an 18% GDP boost for the month of August if that's when the checks arrive. So more checks could lead to a very strong August for the consumer sector.

Unemployment Insurance Hangs In The Balance

However, the picture for unemployment insurance is mixed. The $600 weekly additional unemployment insurance was very generous, in part because many state IT systems are decades-old and could not handle a payment tied to earnings. The CBO estimates 5 out of 6 recipients received payments that likely exceed their earnings were they working. Again, that's quite a boost to income. Typically, in a recession, the unemployed will pull back on spending causing economic weakness; currently, the unemployed may have more spending power than normal.

However, the $600 weekly bonus expires at the end of July 2020. What it's replaced with matters. The current HEALS Act proposal takes it down to $200, though many Democrats would like to leave it at a higher level. Cutting additional unemployment insurance payments entirely would have a negative impact broadly equal to a positive one from more $1,200 checks. However, whereas checks offer an immediate jolt, unemployment insurance benefits would be phased over the remainder of the year.

Market Reaction

So it's clear that in the short term, at least, it's too simplistic to just look at unemployment numbers of over 10% and write the U.S. economy off. Stimulus is more than counteracting some of the typical recessionary investing playbook and unemployment is not currently as painful economically as the headline data suggests given massive stimulus measures.

What Comes Next

In this context, what comes next in terms of stimulus is important. In the event no further stimulus is passed, which appears unlikely, then the shock to the economy and markets could be severe. What seems more likely is that a bipartisan measure dials back certain aspects of the CARES Act. We'll likely see a strong August from $1,200 checks, given bipartisan support for them, but the remainder of 2020 could see stronger headwinds as a major boost from elevated unemployment insurance tapers off.

There are four primary options:

There may be no further stimulus due to political impasse. This may be the current state, but appears unlikely to be the final outcome.

due to political impasse. This may be the current state, but appears unlikely to be the final outcome. There may only be more $1,200 checks and nothing else . In a way, this makes sense as stimulus checks have broad support. However, it leaves measures both parties value off the table, so it appears likely more is done.

. In a way, this makes sense as stimulus checks have broad support. However, it leaves measures both parties value off the table, so it appears likely more is done. A measure may pass similar to the HEALS Act as proposed by Republicans. This offers checks and a moderate boost to unemployment insurance, but doesn't meet many Democratic wishes.

as proposed by Republicans. This offers checks and a moderate boost to unemployment insurance, but doesn't meet many Democratic wishes. A measure similar to the HEROES Act, which passed the House but is not law, may frame the stimulus legislation. This would exceed the cost of the CARES Act, however, it is unlikely to attract necessary Republican support in the Senate.

Note the estimates below are for the relative GDP impact from stimulus in the second half of 2020 compared to Q2. This relative approach is used because the underlying swing in economic activity between Q2 and Q3 is likely to be extreme.

Scenario Probability (approx.) Relative H2 GDP Drag From Lower Stimulus Relative to March-July 2020 No further stimulus measures due to political impasse 10% -6% to -8% More $1,200 checks, nothing else 25% -3% to -4% $1 trillion package similar to HEALS Act proposal 35% -1% to -3% $3 trillion package similar to HEROES Act proposal 30% 0% to +2%

Source: Author's estimates, CBO CARES Act cost estimates

Of course, be wary of excessive precision in the above analysis. Nonetheless, it does show that the outcomes of stimulus will prove to be a drag on the economy and on markets, especially stocks with U.S. consumer exposure.

Second-Order Effects

Of course, this is not to ignore other pressing questions such as the current elevated level of U.S. valuations relative to history and international comparison. Plus, how this enormous level of spending will ultimately impact government debt. The CARES Act alone upped U.S. government debt by about 9%.

However, the short-term impact of stimulus has been undeniably positive and has shaped the economic reality of the U.S. in recent months. We have enabled personal incomes to rise in a recession so far due to the brute force of major stimulus. An expected future stimulus bill will have a similar impact, though as stimulus tapers as seems likely on current proposals, the weak economic reality may become far more evident to markets and the consumer sector, in particular, may suffer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not intended as investment advice. Author's stock positions may be updated without notice. No warranty is given on the accuracy of the information in this write-up or that it will be updated. Investing involves risk of permanent capital loss.