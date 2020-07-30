Even in the face of drastically declining oil demand in North America due to the pandemic, Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) delivered relatively strong Q2 earnings yesterday. Distributable cash flow of C$2,437 million (C$1.21/share) was up 5.5% compared with C$2,310 million of DCF in Q2 of last year. Note that the C$1.21/share of DCF is nearly 50% more than the quarterly distribution (C$0.81/share).

While throughput on the mainline was down considerably due to the pandemic's impact on oil demand, the company expects capacity utilization to continue to improve throughout the rest of the year. Today, I'd like to talk about two little appreciated aspects of ENB's business that will continue to have a favorable impact on the company in the coming years.

Rate Case Settlements

Through regulatory filings, FERC regulated interstate gas pipelines are typically allowed to increase their rates in order to keep pace with inflation (labor and maintenance costs) and deliver a reasonable investment return for the operator/owner. As can be seen by the slide below, successful rate settlements are key for a company like Enbridge that has a number of very large interstate pipelines:

Source: Enbridge Q2 Presentation

In aggregate, the three successful rate case settlements shown above equate to an additional C$160 million in annual EBITDA (~C$0.08/share). Enbridge has filed on Alliance, East Tennessee and Maritimes, and rate settlement discussions with customers will follow later this year.

In summary, rate settlements are a built-in inflation hedge for the company.

Renewable Power Generation

Many Enbridge investors might be surprised to learn that Renewable Power Generation was Enbridge's largest growth segment in Q2:

Source: Enbridge Q2 Presentation

Note quarterly EBITDA in renewable energy was up 50% yoy. While the segment is obviously the smallest in Enbridge's portfolio, it is clear it is an important and growing business moving forward.

In the last three years, ENB has put three large offshore wind farms into service, totaling about 1 GW of capacity. Over the last year, ENB has been investing in two new investments in France. The most recent is a 500 MW wind farm located about 13 miles off the northwest France shoreline. ENB expects to start seeing cash flow from these new projects between 2022 and 2023. These projects come with long-term PPAs contracts and some added protections which are unique for these types of projects for wind variability. As a result, in addition to electricity, these projects will deliver exactly what income-oriented investors want to see: long-term stable cash flow.

Source: Enbridge Q2 Presentation

In addition, Enbridge revealed during the Q2 conference call that a recent partnership with the Canadian Pension Plan will further enhance returns by enabling it to grow its renewable power generation business with less capital intensity. While offshore wind power has yet to see the grow in North America as it has in Europe, it is clear ENB will be in an excellent position to leverage its technology and capabilities when that day arrives. The utility-like commercial structure of the wind power generation business is a perfect complement to ENB's other stable, cash-flow-generating assets.

Mainline Expectations

But of course the liquids mainline business is the core of Enbridge, and volumes were significantly impacted by reduced demand from refiners due to the pandemic's effect on demand. Volume on the mainline was down ~400,000 bpd in Q2 versus Q1. However, the company expects throughput to gradually recover to be down somewhere between 100,000 and 300,000 bpd by Q4. Not great, but enough for the company to reaffirm its prior full-year DCF guidance of C$4.50 to $4.80/share. This shows just how resilient the business is even in the face of an unprecedented drop in North American oil demand.

Summary & Conclusion

Enbridge's Q2 EPS report showed just how resilient and strong its fee-based business model is. The stock is a buy based on its current (and highly covered) dividend that yields 7.5% in an age of negative real interest rates and a sub 0.6% 10-year Treasury.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.