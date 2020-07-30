Gold Bugs Celebrate New Highs

The Gold Price

Gold bugs will be celebrating the new highs for gold by popping champagne bottles and letting the bubbly flow. The gold price has recently reached highs that make gold attractive to hold as the price may now go all the way to $2,000.00 an ounce. Hurrah for gold!

The rise in price over the last year is impressive.

Historically this represents an unprecedented break out in that the price has reached a record high.

One can see in the graph above that for over two decades the gold price did not go over $500.00 an ounce. In 2006 the gold price took off and reached a high in 2011. It then went back to a range between $1,200.00 and $1,400.00 until H2 in 2019.

It now looks like the price is going to consolidate around $1,900.00 from where it will be poised to top $2,000.00 before the end of 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic could be considered to be a cause for the renewed interest in the yellow metal. Central banks have increased their balances in an attempt to soften the fall in economic activity that lockdowns have brought about, and the gaps in supply chains caused by factory closures have wrought havoc with industrial production. The resulting recession has left its mark, and there are still several industries that are floundering. The hospitality sector has been badly hit, and airlines are suffering. Given the economic uncertainty caused by the downturn, investors look for a safe haven, and that is gold.

The dangers of deflation and inflation, first one and then the other, raise doubts in the minds of investors, and they react to the possibility of fiat currencies losing purchasing power.

Gold Price Manipulation

Investors wonder if the gold price can remain at its current levels since it is clear that the gold price is manipulated. A Google search for “gold price manipulation” gives 26,500,000 results. Of course not all these URLs are articles about the manipulation of the gold price, but the sheer number gives one an idea that the idea is not far-fetched. The BIS has not been able to stop the ascent of the gold price and can be expected to try and slow the rise in price. It may fail in its intention.

What is going to happen to the gold price when the paper gold market burns and goes up in smoke is not clear. The gold price might go higher than $10,000.00 an ounce. The demand is there. Central banks have been buying gold, and China, now the world’s biggest producer, (Gold Mining in China. The Largest Gold Producer in the World. Gold Mines) has very probably not disclosed exactly how much gold the PBoC has cached away.

As the financial news is filled with articles about the continuing interest in the yellow metal, pundits wax eloquent upon the decadence of fiat currencies and put blame for currency depreciation on the excessive creation of fiat money that is backed by nothing except governments’ possibility of taxing citizens. It is when government spending with fiat currency far exceeds the possible proceeds from taxation that investors’ confidence in the currency begins to waver.

The Canary in the Coal Mine

The gold price is a sort of canary in the coal mine that signals that something is wrong with monetary policy. In fact gold ETFs have had impressive inflows, and big gold producers have seen their stock prices rise. The junior miners seem to have been left behind, but this is only a temporary situation since the big mining companies are going to have to find more reserves as their mines have only a few more years of life in them.

Investors should watch developments in the gold price as a barometer of the depreciation of the US dollar. The BIS and cohorts will try to stem the rise in price and fight the market. There will not be enough physical gold to satisfy the demand, and markets will be convulsed. Things are becoming interesting for gold.

Where to Invest in Gold

At the present time the all-in cost of producing an ounce of gold varies from one company to another, but one can reckon that $1,200.00 an ounce is a reasonable average. A very efficient company can lower the cost of production to under $1,000.00 an ounce. It is therefore clear that the gold price up until H2 2019 barely covered the cost of production for many companies. Assuming that the price is going to remain where it is at present or approximately there, gold companies are going to start making neat profits. It is therefore logical that the share prices of gold producers are going to increase. This will also be the case for junior miners, exploration companies and royalty companies.

Many investors like ETFs since they are liquid and follow developments in the gold price. It is, however, difficult to get physical gold out of an ETF, and that is why some investors prefer physical bullion. Other investors prefer gold coins, but there is a very high premium when one buys gold coins. Of course holding physical gold carries with it various problems, like insuring the gold and having a place where it can be stored. Some investors like storage in duty-free deposits at airports. There is also the cost of transportation of the metal. One real problem is falsification of gold ingots. It would be wise for investors to avoid Nigeria, where there are highly sophisticated organisations that specialize in gold, that is, in selling gilded bars of lead. It is much safer to acquire physical gold from one’s bank or a reputable dealer that supplies ingots from trust-worthy refiners. Southern Switzerland has three of the most important global gold refiners. These companies are surrounded by high walls with barbed wire and have very heavy security. Security is, in fact, what investors look for in gold. They have history on their side.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.

