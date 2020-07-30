Because of persistent pandemic risks, the company is guiding for a weaker near term. Investors should take heed and wait for more certainty.

Its offline/online model is synergistic and will share the benefits of an enlarged students base with farther reaches to smaller cities.

K-12 will continue to be a bright spot as offline learning centers are back to 90% operational.

Profitability is still weak due to an ongoing recovery and higher expenses needed for its online business push.

New Oriental Education (EDU) posted a set of results that met expectations but guided to a softer next quarter due to persisting COVID-19 headwinds. The stock is trading richly as the company, along with its online Koolearn business, is poised to capture a very large TAM in online education in China. However, given weaker near-term fundamentals, it is advised to stay cautious and wait for a better opportunity to buy.

4QFY20 quick take

Total revenue fell 5.3% YoY to $799M or down 1% in constant currency terms. Non-GAAP EPS of RMB0.3 was largely within market expectations.

K-12 segment was robust with revenue from Pop Kids (primary school/Grade 1-6) up 10% and U-Can (Middle school) up 1%.

On the contrary, overseas test prep revenue dove 52% YoY due to exam cancellations and travel restrictions.

Student enrollment declined 6% YoY to 2.6M.

In terms of profitability, gross margin fell 4.9ppt YoY to 51% and non-GAAP OPM decreased 8.1ppt YoY to 4.1%. The lower margins were mainly due to slowing revenue caused by the pandemic and increased online promotion used by Koolearn (its online education segment.)

Koolearn - A bright star but still loss-making

Its online business operates under Koolearn with several brand names, such as Koolearn.com, Koo.cn, DFUB and Donut Kids.

Its net loss is expected to widen to RMB700M-RMB800M in FY20e on higher marketing expenses (promotions), R&D spending on content, and higher teachers/tutor wages.

Owing to COVID-19, some of the classes have shifted to a digital format, where teachers or tutors can live broadcast their lessons with students who can also interact with their teachers. Koolearn has been investing heavily into its courses and platform offerings to take advantage of the shift online.

Synergistic with the offline schools

EDU has been working on its OMO model (online merge offline) which offers online courses to substitute certain portions of offline ones. This is done to free up capacity in physical classrooms. Using DFUB (live interactive broadcast platform), the company is able to extend its reach to suburbs and lower-tier cities. DFUB is also enjoying a relaxed competitive landscape at the moment as this industry is still in its nascent stages.

Improving OPM by 2-3%

The company is guiding 2-3% of non-GAAP OPM improvement due to its OMO model. Their medium-term target is to reach 17% from 12.9% in FY20.

Current trading update and outlook

Helped by an aggressive summer promotion, the company achieved 20% YoY growth in enrollments to 986K this year. Offline learning centers are back up to 90% running capacity.

The company guided to a decline of 10%-14% in revenue in constant currency terms next quarter. This can be decomposed into an expected 3%-7% YoY growth in K12, 55%-61% plunge in overseas test prep and 7%-11% drop in consulting revenues.

Due to market consolidation during COVID-19, EDU plans to increase capacity of offline schools by 20%-25% to take advantage of market share losses of peers.

Investment takeaway

I believe EDU is still navigating through troubled waters, as there has been re-surging COVID-19 cases in China albeit relatively low compared to other parts of the world. But, the management is cautious regarding its overseas test prep and consulting businesses, which are unlikely to see a rebound until the end of the year as exams (e.g. college entrance tests) are likely to be cancelled or postponed while the propensity to study or travel abroad will continue to be low.

The ramp of its online business, Koolearn, is still eating into its margins and is expected to reach a sustainable level sometime in FY21e. I opine that the OMO should thrive in the future as more and more educational content is transformed into a digital/virtual format. Koolearn already has a first-mover advantage and faces little competition at the moment. This will help develop its students base, leveraging on its existing expertise in offline education.

Market expectations for the stock is still quite high as gauged by its forward P/E ratio of 32x which is more than one standard deviation higher than its 2-year historical average. I advise to adopt a "wait and see" approach, allowing the stock to work off some excess before buying. Long term, I think the growth is potentially quite large, especially when costs begin to plateau as its online business gains scale.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research, figures, and interpretation are provided on a best-effort basis only and may be subject to error. Any view, opinion, or analysis does not constitute as investment or trading advice, please do your own due diligence.