I have to be honest and say that I did not expect to pick a title like this for the company's second-quarter earnings during the sell-off in the first quarter. However, while Norfolk Southern's (NSC) just-released second-quarter was terrible due to the economic shutdown, the results turned out to be much better than expected as the company accelerates its cost-saving initiatives. While I expect a volatile stock market until at least the general election on November 3, I think Norfolk Southern is a great long-term investment, and a buy on dips as I expect great things in 2021 and beyond.

Here's What Happened In Q2

Q2 was expected to be bad. While economic growth attempted to bottom in the first quarter, we were quickly confronted by the news that a novel virus was spreading in China. As everyone knows, this has led to a lockdown in major economic areas around the world, rapidly rising unemployment, imploding production, and many more negative effects. Anyhow, the result can be seen below. Second-quarter volumes declined by 26%. Pricing headwinds caused total sales to fall by 29%. The biggest hit came from a 64% decline in automotive transportation volumes due to production plant shutdowns. Chemical volumes were down 27%. Total intermodal volumes declined by 16% while coal shipments fell by 57% due to lower export demand and a steep decline in domestic demand.

Unfortunately, management expects further pressure from energy-related markets, and export weakness in coal markets. The good news is that tightening truck capacity is expected with further growth in consumer demand. Also, the automotive production is expected to increase to sustain inventories. In general, slowly improving manufacturing is expected.

With that said, there is good and bad news with regard to the operating ratio (operating expenses). Total operating expenses were down 21%. While this is a lot, it was not enough to offset the decline in sales. Both on a dollar and % basis. This resulted in a massive operating ratio increase of 710 basis points to 70.7%.

While this the reason a 29% sales decline ended up pushing net income down 46%, and earnings per share 43% (due to buybacks), there is good news with regard to the company's TOP21 Operating Plan.

While total volume declined by 26%, the company saw a 28% decline in crew starts. This is the fourth consecutive quarter of outperforming crew starts.

The slide below shows a complete overview of the 21% or $385 million in reduced expenses. As expected, both fuel and compensation expenses were the main drivers due to fewer crew starts and lower volume. In this case, fuel expenses were reduced by $170 million, as a result of both lower fuel prices and consumed volumes. Employment costs were down $126 million. Purchased services and rents declined by $46 million. Materials declined by $41 million.

At this point, it is important to mention that despite these expense cuts, the company remained capable to react to a sudden volume spike. In June, volumes improved 12% compared to May. This was able to be handled without service disruptions. This is also a major factor going forward as the most positive takeaway from the COVID-19 volume implosion is that a lot of railroad companies were able to cut a lot of expenses that will boost profitability during the next upswing.

With that said, there is more good news. The great thing about railroads in the second quarter is that they are not only able to maintain dividend payments, in most cases they continued to repurchase shares. As I already mentioned, net income was down 46% while earnings per share declined by 43%. The difference was caused by a 1.3 million share reduction, costing the company $200 million. Based on the first six months' slide below, this means that the payout was down from $469 million in the first quarter. Additionally, the company kept dividend payments unchanged, which based on a stock price of $193 implies a dividend yield of 1.95%. This would not have been possible if free cash flow hadn't increased by 5% in the first six months due to subdued capital expenditures.

Another thing worth mentioning is financial stability. Especially in uncertain times, investors want to avoid companies in, or close to distress. At the end of the second quarter, Norfolk Southern had more than $1.1 billion in cash. This is one of the reasons why current assets currently cover 121% of current liabilities. Additionally, over the next 12 months, the company has less than $100 million of debt maturities, leaving a lot of room for other expenses. Total liabilities are valued at 61% of total assets with net debt being valued at 3.2x EBITDA. Adjusted for Capex, this number rises to 5.5x - which is still very sustainable. Additionally, EBITDA covers interest expenses 5.7x.

Takeaway

Norfolk Southern does what railroads do best: they give short-sellers little chance to recover. While the sell-off in the first quarter happened for a reason, investors quickly came back to buy companies that long term improve efficiency, reduce Capex, and use excess cash to buy back shares and pay rising dividends. That's why Norfolk Southern is trading unchanged since the start of the year after almost hitting $110 in March.

While I expect the economy and stock market to remain in a volatile sideways trading range until at least the general election of November, I expect an economic recovery starting in Q4 of this year. However, while I am long-term bullish on Norfolk Southern, I won't be buying simply because I own Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP). If you want Norfolk Southern exposure, I think it is best to wait for a >5% dip. I don't like chasing charts, and while the stock is still well below its all-time high, I do not think the stock market is going to start a sustainable long-term uptrend before the end of this year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.