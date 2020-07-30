Alpha will announce Q220 results within the next couple of weeks. Investors may benefit from investing ahead of this. I believe the stock could be worth >$40.

The stock price has been buoyant since the pandemic struck in early March - Alpha announced sequential revenue growth of 66% in Q120 to $18.2m and a $48.6m face mask order.

Investment Thesis

Alpha Pro Tech 1-year share price performance. Source: TradingView.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEMKT:APT) is unlikely to have been on many investors' radar prior to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, but this micro-cap's share price sky-rocketed in early March owing to the fact it is one of the very few companies with the capacity to supply personal protective equipment ("PPE") at a time when there is a global shortage.

Alpha Pro's stock price spiked 400%, from $5 to $25, when COVID-19 was first labelled a pandemic and the full extent of its impact began to be felt, resulting in a global demand for PPE equipment that far outstretched global supply.

In its Q120 earnings Alpha Pro - which provides a range of disposable protective garments alongside its building products segment - announced that revenues were up 47.5% year on year and 66% sequentially, to $18.2m, owing to a $4.8m - or 85% - increase in sales of its N-95 Particulate Respirator face mask, and line of face shields.

The even better news for Alpha Pro and its investors was that the company also reported that, as at 1st May, it had booked ~$46.8 million in face mask orders, 92% of which it expects to fill before the end of the year.

Despite this, the company's stock price retreated to $9.6 in mid-June - most likely due to the market's expectation that the company's surge in revenues and orders would not be sustainable over the longer term due to the "one-off" nature of the demand for its products. But the mood has since changed again as more and more states (29 according to recent reports) introduce mandatory mask-wearing orders, and the pandemic shows no signs of abating amid fears of a "second wind" of infections - meaning demand for Alpha Pro's face masks and shields is likely to be buoyant for perhaps another year at least.

Yesterday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency ("FEMA") Administrator Pete Gaynor described the US's reliance on overseas suppliers of PPE as a "national security issue" and suggested that "PPE and life-saving equipment is just as important as building an aircraft carrier". The US has experienced ongoing issues with the quality of the face masks it has been forced to import - mainly from China and Asia - which places Alpha Pro - whose masks are 100% sourced and manufactured in the United States - even more directly in the spotlight.

With Alpha Pro trading at $22.94 at the time of writing, and the company due to release its Q220 earnings in early August, the big question for investors is how to approach valuing a stock that traded at just $3.50 in early 2020.

Although the upside potential of Alpha Pro is highly attractive, the case for the downside is also quite persuasive - demand for face masks could disappear overnight if the pandemic threat dissipates, and even if it does not, thousands of firms - many of them far better resourced than Alpha Pro - will be scrambling to enter this market and put Alpha Pro in the shade.

My own take is a bullish one for Alpha Pro (although, from a humanitarian perspective, I wish it wasn't). I would set a 1-year price target for the stock >$40, and in the rest of this article, I will try to explain my reasoning, using financial projections and DCF analysis to explain my thinking. There is no question that backing Alpha Pro at $23 is something of a gamble which could backfire as soon as Q220 results are released - but, nevertheless, I believe my thesis is based on sound reasoning - and the rewards on offer - near triple-digit share price gains - are very attractive.

Let's begin with a brief company overview before reviewing projected financials in more detail.

Company Overview

With the exception of a brief spike to a price of $7 in mid-2009 - owing to a spike in mask sales in response to the H1N1 pandemic - Alpha Pro's stock market performance since the company joined the NASDAQ has been unremarkable, to say the least.

The company's top-line revenues have been stagnant for a decade, hovering around the $45m mark, although its net profit margin of 6.4% in FY19 is quite reasonable, and the company has no debt to speak of - its debt to equity ratio is just 0.2x.

The company operates 2 separate segments - Building Supplies, which provides construction weatherization products such as housewrap and synthetic roof underlayment, and Disposable Protective Apparel, which includes items such as shoe covers, lab coats and coveralls as well as face masks and face shields, sold mainly to bio-pharmaceutical and electronics manufacturing companies.

CEO Lloyd Hoffman has been at the company since 1991, having joined as an accountant, and assumed the CEO role in 2016. CFO Colleen McDonald has been at the company since 1995 and SVP of Manufacturing Danny Montgomery since 1994. Both Montgomery and Hoffman also sit on the Board of Directors, which is mainly comprised of executives who have also been involved with the company for a significant period of time.

Alpha Pro employs around 110 staff and operates 3 manufacturing facilities in Georgia, Arizona, and Salt Lake City, Utah. The company is headquartered in Ontario, Canada.

The overwhelming focus of attention is currently on the company's N-95 Particulate Respirator face mask - so called because of its reputation for blocking 95% of airborne pathogens.

What To Expect In FY20

Given that Alpha Pro's FY19 revenues came in at $46.6m - up just 0.1% from FY18 - and that management expects to fulfill ~90% of a $46.8m order for N-95 face masks this year, it is probably safe to say that the company ought to at least double its revenues in FY20.

Of course, we do not know how many, or the value of, any orders placed since the company last reported, but if we take the view that its manufacturing capacity - which was disrupted by an earthquake near its Utah plant in Q1 - will be maxed out fulfilling the orders we do know about this year, then we can plot the company's likely FY20 earnings as follows.

Likely fulfillment of face mask and shield orders in FY20 in $. Source: my table using company Q120 earning reporting data plus my assumptions.

Alpha Pro says that it delivered $3.7m worth of N95 face masks in Q120 ($300k below expectations owing to the earthquake), which leaves $43.1m of orders unfulfilled, and we also know that the company expects to fulfill ~10% of these in 2021. My best estimate is, therefore, that the company delivers 20% of the remaining orders in Q220 ($8.6m), 35% in Q320 ($15.1m), the same again in Q420 and the last 10% ($4.3m) in Q121.

Besides the face mask orders, Alpha Pro also reported in Q120 that it had booked $13.3m of orders for its face shields, and delivered $1.3m of this in Q120. Using the same estimates, I therefore calculate the company earns $2.4m, $4.2m, $4.2m again in quarters 2, 3 and 4, and $1.2m in Q121.

Alpha Pro forecast revenues in FY20 and Q121. Source: my table using company reporting plus my assumptions (full model available to all Haggerston BioHealth subscribers).

As we can see above, total building supply revenues in Q120 were $7.56m - up 16% year-on-year - and I have assumed Alpha Pro grows revenues by 10% sequentially in each quarter until Q121, based on management's comments that demand is growing steadily, but some softness is expected in the near term owing to COVID-19.

Having stripped out the earnings of ~$5m from its additional order fulfillments in Q120, I calculate Alpha Pro's remaining revenues from Disposable Protective Apparel to be $5.6m, so in each quarter, I have added the additional expected revenues I calculated above to this figure.

This gives me an FY20 revenue figure of $109.55m - a 135% increase on FY19, EPS of ~$1.6, and a forward PE of 14x - low enough to suggest the stock price may move upwards, based on the expectation of heightened sales.

What To Expect Between FY21 And FY23

It is hard to estimate the volume of further orders that may have been placed during Q220 (although we will find out the exact figure in early August when Alpha Pro reports) or indeed across the remainder of the year, but we can speculate that, in the current environment, demand may well be increasing rapidly. In truth, if Alpha Pro had the requisite manufacturing capacity, the company would likely be pulling in orders in the triple-digit millions.

In my model, however, I forecast that Alpha Pro increases revenues by 15% between 2020 and 2021, earning ~$126m of revenues. It seems highly likely to my mind that the company will pull in at least one more order of the same magnitude as in Q120, but probably will not have sufficient capacity to go much higher than $75m.

2022 and 2023 are even trickier to forecast, but here goes - surely, the pandemic will have all but disappeared by then? I certainly hope so, but I also think it will leave a lasting impression and that US authorities will not want to be caught short by demand ever again, which may lead to a heightened ongoing demand for face masks and face shields, whilst a global market for higher quality protection also beckons.

Let's not forget, either, that economies of scale dictate that Alpha Pro's operating costs as a percentage of total revenues will also likely decrease significantly - in my model, I assume they decrease from 94% of revenues, to 75%, meaning the company will earn net profits of ~$22m in FY20 and $25m in FY21. This extra cash can be put to good use by the company and reinvested back into the business, which ought to increase the company's overall earning capacity.

It may be optimistic, but I estimate that Alpha Pro's revenues will decrease by just 5% per annum between 2021 and 2023. This is a huge opportunity for a company that clearly has growth ambitions, or it would not have joined the Nasdaq, and its options may suddenly become plentiful, whether it is growth by acquisition, new product lines, or long-term commercial partnerships.

Even if sales were to fall off a cliff somewhat, say back to between $75m and $100m, by adding the near $50m of spare cash back in, we come to a very similar figure anyway.

Arriving At A Fair Value Valuation And Share Price

Alpha Pro revenue forecasts to 2023. Source: my model using company historical and projected data plus my assumptions.

My forecasts therefore are as per the above table, and they may be optimistic, but is it any more realistic to assume that Alpha Pro management will simply let sales fall off a cliff and fail to capitalise on this massive opportunity?

Besides, I use this model partly to demonstrate why I think Alpha Pro is a good investment at current price. As I will show, this model results in a fair value stock price of $42 - nearly double the current price.

Alpha Pro free cash flow estimates. Source: my table and assumptions. Full model available exclusively to Haggerston BioHealth subscribers.

As we can see above, I am using a tax rate of 18.5% - consistent with prior years, keeping capital expenditures at the same level (it's very possible the company will need to spend a significant sum to ramp up manufacturing, but I consider $1.25m to be a high figure - nearly 2x 2018's Capex, hence I have kept it the same) and depreciation as 1.3% of total revenues.

Alpha Pro Firm Value and Fair Value price calculation. Source: my table and assumptions.

And, finally, we arrive at the firm value and fair value price calculation. As you may expect, Alpha Pro's beta is quoted as negative 0.89 by Google Finance, given the company's stock price shot upwards whilst almost the entire market moved in the opposite direction, but since the pandemic has been so prolonged and we may well be entering a "new normal", I have reversed it (if I had not done this, the calculation would be nonsensical) and also reduced my expected market return to 8% to reflect the likelihood of an upcoming recession.

Based on my thesis, then, I estimate that Alpha Pro's firm value could be as high as $571m - an 84% premium to its current market cap - and the fair value of the company's shares to be $42.

Conclusion - Many May Not Agree, But I Believe This Could Be Alpha Pro's "Moment" And Can See Current Share Price Doubling

Whilst I appreciate the above is a subjective and speculative thesis (and valuation), I wanted to get to grips with the numbers coming out of the company as I have read several articles about Alpha Pro discussing whether it will go up or down, but failing to address the fundamental investment case.

There is surely no question that demand for PPE is going to be strong for a longer period of time than many may have predicted. Alpha Pro's masks are intended for specialist health workers, but who knows what regulations will come into effect as we enter the "new normal", or the type of PPE the public may decide they need. COVID-19 is no flash in the pan, and hence, I do not think that Alpha Pro will be either. The rewards currently on offer for the company if management can execute well would appear to be truly extraordinary.

However, I do not think that Alpha Pro's price will spike outrageously - say beyond $100 - on market hysteria as the company's manufacturing capacity is restricted and its first mover advantage in what will surely become a very crowded market will only last so long.

We will certainly know more in a week or so when Q220 earnings are announced, by which time it may well be too late to benefit from share price gains. On balance, my analysis suggests an investment made before then into Alpha Pro may well pay off, but may not be one for risk-off investors to consider. Of the many pandemic-related opportunities I have come across, I have not come across one that I believe has a higher chance of investors doubling their money.

Gain access to all of the market research and financial analytics used in the preparation of this article plus exclusive content and pharma, healthcare and biotech investment recommendations and research / analytics by subscribing to my channel, Haggerston BioHealth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in APT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.