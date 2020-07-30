Total SA just reported an $8.1 billion impairment associated with its oil sands reserves which is expects to be "stranded."

The thesis is that a "carbon spread" will therefore profit over time with a net oil price risk.

Equinor is an oil producer will a low carbon footprint which also is developing renewable energy sources.

Larry Fink is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Blackrock (BLK), the world’s largest asset manager, with $7.4 trillion in assets under management as of end Q4 2019. In January 2020, Mr. Fink wrote a letter to CEOs entitled, “A Fundamental Reshaping of Finance.”

Within the letter, Mr. Fink stated that “climate risk is investment risk.” He also wrote,

As a fiduciary, our responsibility is to help clients navigate this transition. Our investment conviction is that sustainability- and climate-integrated portfolios can provide better risk-adjusted returns to investors. And with the impact of sustainability on investment returns increasing, we believe that sustainable investing is the strongest foundation for client portfolios going forward.” We need to be mindful of the economic, scientific, social and political realities of the energy transition," he wrote. "Governments and the private sector must work together to pursue a transition that is both fair and just – we cannot leave behind parts of society, or entire countries in developing markets, as we pursue the path to a low-carbon world." Over time, companies and countries that do not respond to stakeholders and address sustainability risks will encounter growing skepticism from the markets, and in turn, a higher cost of capital.”

Norges Bank Government Pension Fund

Norges Bank is the central bank of Norway. It also manages the country’s Government Pension Fund of Norway, a stabilization fund that may be the world's largest sovereign wealth fund. It's worth about $1.1 trillion and earned a return of 19.9 % in 2019. It owns about 1.5% of all stocks listed globally and so its investment policies attract much attention.

On May 13, 2020, it announced its decision to exclude certain oil companies from its portfolio, due to ethical considerations, as follows:

Norges Bank’s Executive Board has decided to exclude the companies Canadian Natural Resources Limited, Cenovus Energy Inc, Suncor Energy Inc, and Imperial Oil Limited after an assessment that acts or omissions that on an aggregate company level lead to unacceptable greenhouse gas emissions, ref. section 3, subsection d, of the Guidelines for Observation and Exclusion of Companies from the Government Pension Fund Global. The Council on Ethics recommended to exclude the companies because of carbon emissions from production of oil to oil sands. It is the first time this criterion is being applied."

In the Guidelines, it states:

Section 3. Criteria for conduct-based observation and exclusion of companies. Companies may be put under observation or be excluded if there is an unacceptable risk that the company contributes to or is responsible for: d) acts or omissions that on an aggregate company level lead to unacceptable greenhouse gas emissions.

Carbon Spread

Taking into account Mr. Fink’s and Norges Bank’s guidance, I developed an investment thesis to trade the “carbon spread” by going long an energy company that has a low carbon footprint and is moving forward on renewable energy, Equinor (EQNR), and to short two of the companies excluded by Norges Bank’s Government Pension Fund for their high carbon emissions, Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) and Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE).

By taking roughly offsetting long and short positions in these stocks, the strategy should be oil price neutral. The spread will profit if the EQNR’s gains relative to IMO and CVE.

Looking back over the past year, their relative performances do support the thesis. EQNR lost 17.6% of its equity value.

whereas CVE lost 46.3%.

and IMO lost 41.2%.

Equinor

Equinor (EQNR), formerly Statoil, is 67% owned by the Government of Norway, 3% owned by the Government Pension Fund of Norway, and 29% owned by others. It's the largest operator in Norway, one of the world’s largest offshore operators, and has a growing presence in renewables.

Equinor started production on the giant Johan Sverdrup offshore oilfield on Oct. 5, two months ahead of schedule and under budget. The field already was producing well over 300,000 b/d and loading volumes are expected to average around 400,000 b/d in December. All eight production wells drilled are now on-stream, ahead of schedule.

The field will be powered from shore to run the platforms, instead of local supply, which reduces carbon emissions. Norway’s electric grid is 95% supplied by hydropower from 937 dams.

EQNR also has an offshore wind portfolio that includes three wind farms off of UK, and is involved in large-scale wind projects off of the UK, Germany and the US. Empire Wind, off of Long Island, New York, is projected to power one million homes starting in 2025.

IMO and CVE Greenhouse Emissions Plans

Curiously, both IMO and CVE had announced plans to reduce their greenhouse emissions prior to Norges Bank’s decision. On April 19, 2019, Imperial released its study, Energy and Carbon Summary: Positioning for a Lower-Carbon Future. “The report outlines Imperial’s commitments to addressing the risks of climate change, while providing energy solutions that enable global economic progress in an environmentally responsible way.”

The company reported that it had “reduced the intensity of greenhouse gas emissions from its operated oil sands by 20 percent, and plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity of these oil sands facilities by 10 percent over the next five years, compared to 2016 levels.”

On Jan. 9, 2020, CVE set “bold sustainability goals.” Cenovus President and Chief Executive Officer, Alex Pourbaix was quoted saying:

Our environmental practices, low-emissions oil sands operations and the relationships we’ve built with residents in areas where we operate - including Indigenous communities -demonstrate our commitment to sustainability leadership. The meaningful targets we’re announcing today build on our achievements to date and position us to thrive in the transition to a lower-carbon future. I’m confident we have the right business model and talent in place to achieve them.”

Conclusions

Prior to the pandemic, climate change issues had become a prominent, global issue. And Larry Fink’s letter to CEOs and investors impressed upon them the importance of climate risk as investment risk.

Apparently, IMO and CVE’s emissions reduction plans and goals did not go far enough for Norges Bank. And the market already had punished their stock performance relative to Equinor, which has made the production of low carbon energy a significant part of its longer-term development strategy.

Therefore, I expect the carbon spread thesis to profit regardless of the future direction of oil prices. Oil firms without a transition plan to non-oil energy will eventually end up with near-worthless stranded reserves.

On July 29, Total SA (TOT), the French oil and gas giant, reported it would book an $8.1 billion impairment in its second quarter of 2020 results primarily associated with the value of its Canadian oil sands assets. The company has set a target of reaching net-zero emissions from its operations by 2050. It said this could leave a portion of its Canadian oil sands assets "stranded.” And it will make no further investments in capacity additions.

