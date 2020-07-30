The valuation is quite reasonable. Although I believe in Johnson & Johnson's long-term growth, I don't think its stock is particularly cheap right now.

It is pointless to expect impressive growth from the dividend aristocrat. But I disagree that J&J will suffer too much from very high competition in the field of Covid-19 vaccination.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), one of the greatest and largest pharmaceutical companies in the world, is considered to be extremely low risk. As we all know, there are just two companies with a credit rating of AAA. These are Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Johnson & Johnson. Although many stock market gurus warn that many corporate bankruptcies are ahead, it does not seem to be the case for Johnson & Johnson. But can the current valuations be justified? And what should investors expect?

JNJ stock dividend

To start with, the current S&P 500 dividend yield of 1.85% is near record lows. In other words, it was only lower in 2000. That is not surprising. The corporate earnings are falling, whereas the stocks have rallied wildly since March.

S&P 500 dividend yield history

Source: Multpl.com

Data by YCharts

Source: Y-Charts

But let's look at JNJ's dividend yield of 2.64%. It is quite a reasonable yield if you compare it to JNJ's earnings history. Compared to the benchmark's average, JNJ is even a dividend king, indeed. And it seems to be sustainable. JNJ has been raising its dividends for more than 50+ years. So, it seems that nothing could be better, given the current situation we are in. But how about the earnings growth potential and the valuation?

JNJ second quarter earnings

We all know that JNJ's earnings declined by about 35% in the second quarter compared to the same period a year ago. And of course medical devices were the most problematic segment for the company. Why is that? Well, it's because of the lockdown. Medical devices are often needed for various therapies and operations. But some people were really afraid of undergoing medical treatment procedures due to the COVID-19 infection risk.

I do not think the coronavirus will disappear overnight. But at the same time I believe there will be some deferred demand for medical equipment. Put simply, as soon as the COVID-19 situation gets better, more people will choose to get medical treatment. So, the demand for medical equipment will rise.

But the medical devices sales drop did not have such a dramatic effect on J&J's sales revenue. This is simply because pharmaceuticals are much more important for the company than the consumer health and the medical devices divisions.

Source: Johnson & Johnson

Pharmaceuticals are accountable for almost two thirds of JNJ's revenues. And there was in fact some moderate growth in the segment.

Alex Gorsky, the company's CEO, made a very important statement. My colleague also paid attention to it.

"We are bringing together our best minds, our global footprint and our sophisticated supply chain technology to deliver on our commitment to provide the vaccine on a not-for-profit basis for emergency pandemic use, globally. We know the need is urgent, and every day we commit to doing our part to find a solution for the global good."

Even if J&J develops a new coronavirus vaccine, it will not make a profit for its shareholders since the vaccine will be provided on a not-for-profit basis. My colleague also points out that other pharmaceutical companies have reached great progress in the area compared to J&J. I read many news about companies beginning final stage testing. Good examples are Moderna and Pfizer. However, the testing phase is far from over, whereas their R&D costs have risen significantly. It will still take these companies quite a while to monetize their vaccines. When they reach this stage, I believe, some more companies, including J&J, will start producing their own vaccines. The point I am making is that the new COVID-19 vaccine will not give one particular pharmaceutical company a significant financial advantage over others.

I also do not think J&J will lose a large part of its market share to its competitors because of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Johnson and Johnson baby powder

I am sure we have all read many times about the talcum powder scandal. But I disagree that the scandal is still a significant risk to the company's stock price. After all, Johnson & Johnson has already been ordered to pay out billions of dollars. What is more, on 19 May 2020 the company announced it would stop selling baby powder. So, it seems to me that the worst is behind in that regard. Unfortunately, such scandals are typical of the industry as such. And every pharmaceutical company constantly faces a litigation risk.

JNJ valuation

Generally speaking, I agree that the company is not a bargain at all. The brave investors who bought J&J's stock in March - April made a really smart decision. But the company does not seem to be great value for money any more. Its earnings declined significantly in the second quarter, whereas the share price is lingering near all-time highs.

JNJ stock price

Data by YCharts

Source: Y-Charts

The trailing P/E ratio also suggests that the company is not a bargain. I decided to use this valuation measure because the forward P/E ratio is based on the company's future earnings and they are hard to predict.

Source: Y-Charts

It looks quite high but how about some of JNJ's competitors? I included the world's largest pharmaceutical companies by market share. Well, as you can see from the graph, most of J&J's rivals are not very cheap either. According to the trailing P/E ratio measure, only Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) seems to be quite a bargain. Indeed, the pharmaceuticals are not oversold right now. The thing is that the sector is considered to be defensive and many investors do not want to sell their holdings right now.

Data by YCharts

Source: Y-Charts

Johnson & Johnson's price-to-book (P/B) ratio also seems to be high to average. We all know that a "good" P/B ratio is between 1 and 3. But it does not seem to be the case here.

Source: Y-Charts

Data by YCharts

Source: Y-Charts

Johnson & Johnson's P/B ratio does not make it seem to be a bargain compared to its peers either. But at the same time it does not look that the dividend king is extremely overvalued.

Conclusion

Overall, I have great respect for J&J, its operational and dividend history. I believe that it is one of these companies that should be acquired at every pullback. However, just like many companies on the stock market it seems to be somewhat overvalued. In fact, I am bullish in the long run but bearish in the short run. In other words, in the near to middle term I expect a stock price correction. At the same time, I would probably buy this company's shares after this correction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.