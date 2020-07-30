I like the business, yet the current risk-reward is not compelling enough for me to consider the shares here and now.

Valuations are quite steep even as the company has a great growth runway, yet I am a bit concerned by an elevated multiple and elevated stock-based compensation expense.

Vertex (VERX) is an interesting company which has just gone public. I like the growth runway of the business and its profile, yet valuation multiples are quite elevated, certainly as the recently elevated stock-based compensation expense is casting a real shadow on the bottom line. All of this makes that I am not in a rush to buy shares here and now on the secondary market.

Accelerate Global Commerce

The header of this paragraph is the vision of the company, with the company being a pioneer in tax technology for some four decades. The company has 4,000 customers in more than 100 countries across the globe, with very high retention and subscription revenue percentages.

The company delivers tax solutions for these clients enabling them to transact, grow and comply with laws and regulations. Vertex aims to automate indirect tax processes including sales tax, use tax and VAT as these laws bring in more than $3.5 trillion in annual tax revenues.

With businesses becoming more global, more regulations seen and compliance becoming much more of an issue, Vertex's solutions are in great demand as it incorporates 300 million effective tax rules.

The company relies heavily on ERP and CRM partners to distribute its software, having partnered up with companies like Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), Coupa (NASDAQ:COUP), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), SAP (NYSE:SAP), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY), among many others.

Public Offering And Valuation Thoughts

Vertex initially aimed to sell 21.15 million shares in a price range between $14 and $16 per share, as strong demand made that pricing was set at $19 per share. This means that the company will raise $402 million in gross proceeds to bolster its cash balances.

With a diluted share count of 143.2 million shares, the company is awarded an equity value of $2.7 billion at the offer price of $19, a valuation which jumped to $3.6 billion with shares trading at $25 on their opening day of trading. With net debt at $134 million ahead of the offering and factoring in the gross proceeds from the public offering, I peg net cash at around $250 million, for an operating asset valuation closer to $2.5 billion at the offer price, or $3.4 billion at levels around the $25 mark.

The company grew its revenues by 18% in 2019 to nearly $322 million, for the majority consisting of software subscription revenues. On these sales, the company reported a nice clean operating profit number of $32 million. Absent of net debt and assuming 20% tax rates, earnings per share come in at $0.18 per share, resulting in sky-high valuations with net cash smaller than $2 per share. Needless to say that these are very high valuations.

For the first quarter of this year, growth continues with sales up 20% to little over $89 million, for a run rate close to $360 million per annum. Operating profits of nearly $8 million in the first quarter of 2019 turned into a very steep loss of $28 million, the result of stock-based compensation expenses to the tune of $35 million, while they hardly existed in the quarters before, possibly related to the ''arrival'' of the public offering.

For the second quarter, the company sees revenues between $88 and $91 million, and while sales are seen flat on a sequential basis, sales are still seen up 14% year-over-year. Worrisome is the expectation of an operating loss of $30 million as a result of stock-based compensation expense of more than $41 million, as the question is if and how large this expense component will be after the company is a publicly traded company.

With operating assets valued around 10 times sales, growth typically coming in around 20% of sales and the company now losing money on the back of stock-based compensation expenses, I fail to see the immediate appeal here.

Concluding Remarks

Do not get me wrong, the outlook for the business seems sound as the organic revenue pace is quite impressive. Reality is that margins are a bit low, as low margins turn into losses if this kind of stock-based compensation level is the new normal.

Other than these valuation concerns, risks include the fact that the company relies heavily on 3rd parties for distribution and of course wrong information can result in serious damages to end customers. The same holds for cybersecurity risks and the fact that the company actually holds money at times for customers. On the other hand, this is an interesting niche segment and while the current valuation seems a bit high, the company could be set up for years of double-digit growth which combined with real margin progress could actually create a long-term cash machine.

For example. Let's assume the 20% growth rate can be maintained for 5 years. That means that the business could become a $1 billion business by the mid 2020s as 20-30% operating margins might be attainable which together with a premium multiple of 25 times would allow for a valuation of $5 billion at the time. The issue is that with a current value of around $3.4 billion ''only'' 50% upside could be seen in such an upbeat scenario in the coming 5 years, not necessarily creating a great risk-reward here and now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.