GILD still needs to put its $20 billion war chest to good use. The stock remains a hold for now.

Management can always cut costs to spur the bottom line, yet that may not be effective long term.

Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) reports quarterly earnings after-hours. Analysts expect revenue of $5.31 billion and EPS of $1.45. The revenue estimate implies a 4% decline Q/Q. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Growth Continues To Stagnate

I assumed growth was totally dead after sales from the company's HCV franchise began to falter. However, HIV has mostly picked up the slack. That was not the case last quarter. In Q1, Gilead reported product sales of $5.5 billion, down 6% Q/Q and up 5% Y/Y. While COVID-19 has created opportunities for Gilead, it could hurt the company in other areas.

HIV revenue fell by double digits Q/Q. Revenue from Biktarvy rose 8%, much less than its 25% increase in Q4 2019. Biktarvy has cannibalized sales of other Gilead products, yet also triggered switches from drugs provided by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). At $1.7 billion in quarterly revenue, Biktarvy may not be able to continue its previous growth trajectory. The larger it gets, the more difficult it becomes to generate outsized sales growth.

Sales of Descovy for PrEP could be another narrative to watch. Revenue from the drug was $458 million, up 5% Q/Q. It was not able to offset the 47% decline in sales of Truvada. Moreover, sales of Descovy for PrEP could falter this quarter. If patients defer healthcare visits due to the impact of COVID-19, then switches for treatment and prevention patients could be negatively impacted. In April, Gilead observed a reduction in Descovy for PrEP initiations and lower switch volume.

Biktarvy and Descovy represented over 50% of Gilead's HIV sales. If they face slowing growth prospects, then HIV sales growth could stagnate. Secondly, Truvada faces generic competition, and it represented about 10% of total HIV sales. I am keen to hear from management about its outlook for HIV sales for the rest of 2020.

HCV revenue was $729 million, up by double digits Q/Q. Sales were aided by a favorable rebate accrual adjustment and higher market share; the favorable accrual adjustment may not be recurring. The HCV runway remains in decline; if Gilead can keep HCV revenue from free-falling, then that could be considered a win. Revenue from Yescarta was up by double digits. This followed flat growth for the previous two quarters. At less than 3% of total revenue, Yescarta may not be the catalyst for Gilead that investors once thought.

Gilead improved its gross margin to 83%, up from 71% in Q4. In Q4, the company incurred a $500 million write-down of inventory pursuant to HCV products. The same charge did not occur in Q1, which explains the dramatic increase in gross margin. R&D costs of $1.1 billion fell 40% Q/Q; Gilead reduced collaboration payments on certain R&D projects, slightly offset by increased R&D for remdesivir. SG&A costs fell 11% Q/Q due to seasonality of promotional expenses and lower spending to offset headwinds COVID-19 headwinds.

EBITDA of $2.8 billion was up over 20% Q/Q. SG&A and R&D were a combined $2.2 billion or 39% of revenue. This was down from over 50% in Q4. They represent a large pool of expenses management could potentially cut into. If Gilead were to ever batten the hatches, then it could grow its bottom line pretty quickly.

Remdesivir May Not Save Gilead

GILD is up over 10% Y/Y. The stock appeared to have been dead money for a while. After remdesivir showed the potential to treat COVID-19, things changed for GILD and for broader markets. The drug met the primary endpoint in a recent Phase 3 clinical trial. It later showed the ability to cut mortality risk significantly:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) reports additional data on remdesivir that includes a comparative analysis of the Phase 3 SIMPLE-Severe study and a real-world retrospective cohort of severely ill COVID-19 patients. The results are being presented virtually at the 23rd International AIDS Conference. Treatment with remdesivir was associated with a 62% reduction in mortality compared to standard-of-care (SOC) treatment. 74.4% of treated patients recovered by day 14 versus 59.0% of those receiving SOC. Remdesivir demonstrated its superiority to SOC in terms of mortality rate, 7.6% at day 14 versus 12.5% in patients not receiving the antiviral.

Remdesivir's potential impact extends beyond Gilead. Q2 GDP plunged over 30% due to the virus-induced shutdown. If countries cannot fully reopen, then their economies could fall deeper into recession. Remdesivir has given the populace hope that COVID-19 can be treated, even in the latter stages of the virus. Moderna (MRNA) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) are working feverishly to develop a vaccine that can effectively treat COVID-19. Until then, countries could stockpile remdesivir to ensure they have enough on hand to treat patients.

Gilead is expected to charge $2,340 for a five-day regimen. I expect sales of the drug to spike for the rest of 2020. This could change sentiment for GILD, yet may not be enough to keep total sales from falling. Management should be able to give investors a better projection of full year remdesivir sales on the earnings call.

Conclusion

Gilead has invested heavily in Galapagos (OTC:GLPGF). The partnership is working on a treatment for moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis, which sounds promising. Gilead still has over $20 billion of cash and securities that it could potentially go shopping with. Markets still appear to be robust to put capital to work at acceptable returns. At this juncture, GILD remains a hold.

