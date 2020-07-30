Today, we take a look under the covers of the deal and how we would be actioning a trade idea on the name in the paragraphs below.

The stock sold off hard over the last month on a huge licensing deal, and is looking oversold here.

Last month uniQure (QURE) announced it has sold global rights to its most advanced compound in development on June 24th. uniQure entered into an agreement with CSL Behring around its late stage gene therapy for hemophilia B.

As can be seen above, the shares have not reacted well to the news. The stock has sold off some 45% as the agreement takes any buyout premium out of the stock and the company is now a much less attractive takeout target. Several analyst firms also lowered their price targets on QURE on the news. Five analyst firms still maintained Buy ratings while four issued Hold ratings. It should be noted the lowest price target among the pessimists is Wells Fargo's $56 a share, which is almost 30% above the current trading levels of the stock. Buy recommendations had a price target range of $64 to $90 a share.

With the big decline in the shares, the equity now has a market cap of approximately $1.7 billion. Let's take a look at the deal and the remaining assets of the company post the licensing deal.

Source: Company Presentation

The rights agreement provides uniQure with a $450 million upfront payment. The company can also earn an additional $1.6 billion in additional sales and regulatory milestones as well as double digit to low 20s royalties on sales. uniQure also ended the first quarter of 2020 with approximately $275 million in net cash on the balance sheet with a quarterly cash burn rate of around $35 million.

Source: Company Presentation

This is a good fit for CSL Behring as they already have an established sales force and infrastructure in the hemophilia market. The deal takes any need to raise additional capital completely off the table. The company still has a promising mid-stage drug candidate targeting Huntington's in the pipeline as well as a valuable manufacturing facility. Add in two candidates for Hemophilia A and Spinocerebellar Ataxia Type 3 that it will file INDs on over the next year, one can make a compelling sum of the parts valuation case for uniQure after this pullback.

Source: Company Presentation

A case can be made that at these levels that an investor is acquiring the rest of the assets of uniQure for zero or even a negative value. Taking a position via covered calls takes even more potential downside completely off the table. A solid covered call trade idea is described below.

Option Strategy:

Here is how I would currently initiate a position in QURE. Using the January $40 call strikes I fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit of $31 (net stock price - option premium) this morning that executed. This strategy provides approximately 20% downside risk and nearly 30% return potential in less than six months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QURE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.