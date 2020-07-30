IBEX is growing major metrics enviably and the IPO appears reasonably priced, so is worth considering.

The firm provides outsourced customer engagement, acquisition and retention services to large firms and smaller, New Economy companies.

IBEX Limited has filed to raise $100 million in a U.S. IPO, with $25 million of that amount going to a selling shareholder.

Quick Take

IBEX Limited (IBEX) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides enterprise with customer lifecycle management services and related solutions.

IBEX continues to grow revenue and net results, is positive free cash flow and is well positioned in a growing industry, so the IPO is worth a close look.

Company & Technology

Hamilton, Bermuda-based IBEX was founded to develop a full range of customer experience capabilities for businesses of all sizes worldwide.

Management is headed by Mr. Robert Dechant, who has been with the firm since 2015 and was previously chief sales, marketing and client services officer at Qualfon, a call center services firm.

Below is a brief overview video of IBEX' customer lifecycle experience offering:

Source: ibex.connect

The company focuses its efforts on the industries of Technology, Travel & Hospitality, Communications & Media, Financial Services, Education, Automotive, Retail and Health & Health Insurance.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Connect - Engage customers

Digital - Add customers

CX - Grow relationships

IBEX has received at least $96 million from investors including The Resource Group International (who is a selling shareholder).

Customer Acquisition

The firm has primarily two types of customers, Fortune 500 brands that have large customer bases and smaller, 'New Economy' technology or other companies.

Most of the firm's revenue growth in recent periods has been due to growth in its New Economy segment, with the chart below showing the revenue ramp in that category:

Reseller commissions expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been falling as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Reseller Commissions Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 4.5% FYE Ended June 30, 2019 7.6% FYE Ended June 30, 2018 8.2%

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by ResearchAndMarkets, the global market for customer experience management is forecast to reach $21.3 billion by 2024.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 22% from 2018 to 2024.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing demand for personalized customer experiences as well as continued innovation and efficiencies on the part of vendors.

Also, firms such as IBEX are able to provide customer experience capabilities for smaller customers, seeking the 'long tail' of clients at potentially higher revenue per client.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

24-7 Intouch

Alorica

Atento (ATTO)

Concentrix

SITEL

Startek (SRT)

SYKES Enterprises (SYKE)

TaskUs

Teleperformance (OTCPK:TLPFF)

TeleTech

TELUS International

Webhelp

Financial Performance

IBEX’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Growing operating profit and net income

Increased cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 304,255,000 8.5% FYE Ended June 30, 2019 $ 368,380,000 7.7% FYE Ended June 30, 2018 $ 342,200,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 97,009,000 9.0% FYE Ended June 30, 2019 $ 113,788,000 27.5% FYE Ended June 30, 2018 $ 89,275,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 31.88% FYE Ended June 30, 2019 30.89% FYE Ended June 30, 2018 26.09% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 20,247,000 6.7% FYE Ended June 30, 2019 $ 6,805,000 1.8% FYE Ended June 30, 2018 $ (17,777,000) -5.2% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 11,575,000 FYE Ended June 30, 2019 $ 10,965,000 FYE Ended June 30, 2018 $ (15,881,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 33,653,000 FYE Ended June 30, 2019 $ 2,202,000 FYE Ended June 30, 2018 $ (5,747,000) (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, IBEX had $15.5 million in cash and $176.1 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, was $32.9 million.

IPO Details

IBEX intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO 4.76 million share of its common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $21.00, with the selling shareholder retaining $25 million of that amount and the company $75 million.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $389.8 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 27.18%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use between $25.0 million and $40.0 million of the net proceeds that we receive from this offering for: [i] $20.0 million to $40.0 million in capital expenditures to build out additional facilities to accommodate growth from new and existing clients, as well as expand our existing facilities to accommodate social distancing requirements related to the current COVID-19 situation; and [ii] $5.0 million to $10.0 million to invest in upgraded support systems that improve our internal employee management as well as real time financial reporting. We will also consider using part of the net proceeds from this offering for repayment of some of our financial indebtedness that carries a higher interest rate.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Citigroup, RBC Capital Markets, Baird, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, and Piper Sandler.

Commentary

IBEX is seeking U.S. public investment capital to fund its expansion initiatives and upgrades to its existing facilities and systems.

The firm’s financials show solid topline revenue growth and improving results in all other major metrics.

Reseller commissions expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fallen as revenue has increased, a positive signal.

The market opportunity for BPO services to New Economy and legacy firms is expected to grow at a very strong 22% CAGR in the coming years, so the firm has positive industry dynamics in its favor.

As to valuation, compared to Atento, the IBEX IPO is priced higher, but Atento has shown negative growth while IBEX is accelerating growth in the most recent period, so I view the IPO as reasonably valued.

Overall, I’m impressed with IBEX’ results and management’s focus on New Economy companies for the firms’ future growth prospects.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: August 6, 2020.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.