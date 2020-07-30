If we believe that past trading levels may be an indication of perceived value, then it’s reason enough to take a small position.

We are agnostic on the commercial prospects in molloscum contagiosum and warts, but the stock has twice touched $15/share in the recent past.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) is a biotech focused on two very common indications in dermatology: molluscum contagiosum and warts. Molluscum contagiosum is a viral infection of the skin that leads to the development of small, painless bumps. The bumps can spread from person to person with direct contact, and if scratched, can spread to other parts of the surrounding skin. Depending on the location of the bumps, a patient might opt for cryogenic surgery, laser surgery, or off-label drugs, but if untreated, the bumps usually disappear on their own within a year’s time.

As you can see in the slide below, pooled efficacy data from the Phase 3 CAMP-1 and CAMP-2 trials shows that YCANTH (previously called VP-102) has a definite clinical benefit.

Pooled Phase 3 CAMP-1 And CAMP-2 Data For Molluscum Contagiosum

Source: June 2020 presentation (slide 18)

The US prevalence for this indication is about 6 million, but only 900k are diagnosed annually (June 2020 presentation, slide 6). Management believes that the first FDA-approved treatment specifically for molluscum contagiosum would expand the addressable treatment market significantly, causing many currently untreated patients to seek treatment.

Like some of the other articles and comments on Seeking Alpha that point this out, we are of the mind that the need for this medication is not so clear. Many patients likely do not seek treatment because the bumps pose no threat to their health, and many simply choose to wait for them to go away on their own.

This lack of health risk does not make for a compelling thesis. Nevertheless, H.C. Wainwright has projected peak net sales of $400M (for molluscum contagiosum only), which seems a lot, given the lack of pricing power VRCA will have. H.C. Wainwright’s estimate for the warts indication is $220M (VP-102 is also being tested for warts and has shown clinical benefit), but we also find this difficult to fully believe for similar reasons, given the fairly benign nature of warts. With the market cap at only $174M, believing both of these peak net sales estimates would imply a lot of upside. In this article, we do not take a position either for or against these estimates of future commercial success.

However, we think VRCA is an instance of a stock that deserves a small bet even though the long-term underlying fundamentals are not so clear cut.

5-yr Stock Chart

Source: Seeking Alpha

Looking at the 5-year stock chart, we see that VRCA traded steadily around $15/share for several months during 2019 and 2020 before crashing during the COVID-19 sell-off. It then rose back up to $15/share, likely in anticipation of the approaching YCANTH PDUFA date, which was on July 13.

The stock then dropped after market close on June 29 when it was revealed that the FDA had sent VRCA a letter pertaining to the YCANTH NDA. The letter stated that “there are deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time.” The letter did not cite any specific deficiencies, but the company commented that previous requests from the FDA during the NDA review process had focused on CMC issues (Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls).

The CRL officially arrived on July 14 before market open, and the rejection was in fact due to the FDA seeking additional information regarding certain aspects of the CMC process, as well as Human Factors validation. These types of issues are usually easily remedied, so since no clinical safety or efficacy issues have been identified, we believe that YCANTH will eventually be approved.

We think the decline to under $7/share may be an interesting investing opportunity. If we take past stock prices to be an indication of what investors think the company is worth, then on two separate occasions investors thought this company was worth about $15/share.

Since trading at that value, there has been no change in the efficacy or safety data from their drug pipeline. Because of this, we think the downward move has been excessive, purely from a qualitative point of view. Also, the risk of dilution at this point seems low (as of June 30, they had $80M of cash on hand, which they say should fund operations through 4Q21).

We repeat, we are agnostic on the long-term commercial prospects for the molloscum contagiosum and warts indications and can only say that estimates by other professionals deserve scrutiny. If your investing strategy demands this type of analysis, we refer you to other authors and your own homework. On the other hand, if your portfolio strategy allows for the occasional bet due to value assigned by the market, we think that YCANTH will eventually be approved, and this approval could send the shares back towards $15/share.

We think VRCA is a small tactical Buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRCA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The Elle Investments portfolio is managed utilizing a “quantamental” approach where each position, while based on Fundamental Analysis, is sized as part of a larger quantitative portfolio. The commentary presented here is for research purposes only and is not to be taken as investment advice. Readers are expected to perform their own due diligence and/or hire an investment professional prior to entering/exiting positions. Published research ideas are related to the specific market price and publicly available information at the time of research submission/publication. Elle Investments will enter/exit positions without notice.