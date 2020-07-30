U.K. based car manufacturer Aston Martin released its interim results on Wednesday. These have been keenly awaited after the torrid time the company has had in recent months.

Aston Martin Had a Difficult Half Year

The headline figures were as follows.

Source: company interim results

The company recognized that insufficient liquidity risk remains a principal risk, although it said the recent dilutive share issue had helped on that front. There was negative free cash flow of £371m across the half, although they said that it was significantly improved towards the end of the second quarter. Even though the equity raise brought in £662m net, by the end of 30 June, closing cash balance was £359m. That is less than the negative free cash flow for the half, which is precarious if shareholders are to avoid further dilution. The company’s hope is that the heavy expenditures seen in half one prior to a new product launch will not recur, sales will pick up steam and new management will help both cost control and topline growth. That is all possible, but the cash position means that there is little room for non-delivery on costs and sales, in particular.

The cash from the raise also helped improve the balance sheet, although the company does remain heavily indebted.

Source: company interim results

DBX Sales – Wait and See

Critical to the company’s success is its new sports utility vehicle, called the DXB. Indeed, the company’s executive chairman pulled no punches on this point, saying, “The new DBX is critical to our successful future”. Deliveries began last month.

The company said that for the full year total wholesales are currently expected to be broadly evenly balanced between sports cars and DBX, which as the DBX only launched this month suggests that the second half will be heavily skewed towards DBX sales, at least into wholesale. It did mention that 19 DBS GT Zagatos are on track for delivery in the second half. But apart from that, it was scant on details of actual DBX orders. That is quite frustrating given that that programme’s sales are critical to the company. I don’t see it necessarily as a bad sign, although if the hard orders had been impressive I would have expected the company to be a bit forthcoming about it. Clearly this is the key item to watch in the next set of results, and in any trading updates before then.

The non-DBX business isn’t operating at full tilt, with the main factory closed all of the second quarter and now expected to be closed until the end of the second quarter, longer than expected. By destocking dealers and reducing the inventory, this can be a good way to reduce cash outflow.

Formula 1 is Seen as a Key Marketing Opportunity

Since the new chairman came in, with his and family interest in F1 racing, the plan has been for an Aston Martin-branded racing team in the upcoming F1 season. One might see this, to use the Chairman’s words from the interim results, as “a significant global marketing platform to further strengthen our Brand and engage with our customers and partners across the world.” Or one might see it as a foolishly speculative marketing punt for a company which is so clearly in survival mode and engaged in rigorous cost-cutting.

The company continues to position it in the former style.

Source: interim results presentation

I do think that the connection could positively strengthen the brand and definitely I see some chance to engage the customer base. However, it all seems like a bit of a flyer – F1 is an expensive business to be involved in and feels like something of a distraction for senior management right now. Although the chairman has put a lot of his own money into the company, it’s still a public listed company. The focus on an F1 team as a key marketing tool, while it could yet go either way, feels like a significant strategic choice of dubious merit in a company that is already buckling under the weight of such decisions by its former management.

Historical Accounting Adjustment

The company also mentioned that in preparing these results it had identified an anomaly in how its U.S. business had been deducting some customer and dealer incentive support payments, booking them later than it should have. Thus it made a downward adjustment of £15.3m to EBITDA in the full year to December 2019.

This sounds slightly alarming, as if the business were booking costs later than they ought to have, thus flattering the headline profits, it’s often a sure sign of a business in trouble. However, it’s a non-cash adjustment at this point and I think it’s a positive development that new management’s accounting was robust enough to pick this up, so if it is an isolated item I don’t think it is at all significant to the future of the company.

Conclusion: The Facts Haven’t Changed

The results didn’t contain any shockers, which was welcome. While there was lots of bad news, that was already expected. By the same token, I didn’t see any specific grounds yet for renewed optimism in the company, especially in the lack of detail of sales progress on the DBX. The deliveries only started this month, in fairness, but that will be the critical item to watch in the next set of results, or any trading update the company issues before then.

Meanwhile, as the fundamental facts haven’t changed, my analysis hasn’t changed from Aston Martin: Not Worth The Risk and I continue to rate the company a sell even at the share price’s heavily depressed levels.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.