U.S. GDP Down 32.9% - Not As Bad As It Seems

Personal income and the savings rate are both up - this bodes well for the future.

The thing is though much of the loss is in things that were closed down. This is very different from us having a general collapse in GDP.

U.S. GDP is, from the BEA, reported as down 32.9% in the second quarter. This is not good even though we must remember this is at an annualised rate.

Remember what GDP is

GDP is the final value of goods and services at market prices. Or, if we prefer to go a level further into theory, it's all incomes, or all production, or all consumption, each of the three equalling each other by definition.

This poses some problems when we have, as we just have done, a significant drop in both consumption and production and yet a rise in incomes. The safety value there, the balancing item, is the savings rate.

Two following quarters of GDP decline are what is, technically, known as a recession. If the total decline is over 20% of our starting point then many prefer to say it's a depression. The thing is though this time is not quite like previous times.

The numbers

As the Bureau of Economic Affairs says, we've two quarters of GDP decline and thus we're in a recession. We should probably call this a depression:

Real gross domestic product (GDP) decreased at an annual rate of 32.9 percent in the second quarter of 2020

This follows the decline in the first quarter:

(US GDP from BEA)

For us as investors this is informative but not exactly helpful. We know that GDP dropped considerably already, this isn't a surprise. But rather more than that as investors we don't want to know, or at least not very much, what has happened. We actually want to know what is going to happen. For it is what will happen that determines stock and other investment prices.

We can take some comfort in various estimates, of course we can:

The economy is expected to grow an annualized 18% in the third quarter, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists in early July.That's the general view at least.

This time is different.

The most dangerous phrase in economics, this time is different. And yet this time really is different. For the fall is mainly in things that people simply couldn't do or buy because they were closed. This is different from a more general decline in economic activity in everything which is how more normal recessions work. From the BEA again:

Personal outlays decreased $1.57 trillion, after decreasing $232.5 billion. The decrease in outlays was led by a decrease in PCE for services.

That's really where the difference was. Restaurants were closed for example, so restaurant spending rather had to decline. As I say, this is rather different from everyone deciding to spend less across the board for some or whatever reason.

The first difference is that if we know what caused the recession then once we stop doing that we can expect a recovery. Which is exactly what is being suggested of course. As and when - if perhaps? - we emerge from lockdown then we entirely expect to regain much of the lost economic activity.

But there more to it than that.

Savings rate

The truly weird thing this recession around is that personal incomes rose in the quarter. Sure, we know where it all came from, those handouts from Congress. But the idea of income rising in a recession is truly weird. We've never seen this before.

Disposable personal income increased $1.53 trillion, or 42.1 percent, in the second quarter, compared with an increase of $157.8 billion, or 3.9 percent, in the first quarter. Real disposable personal income increased 44.9 percent, compared with an increase of 2.6 percent.Compared with more normal recessionary numbers that's absurd. But it did indeed happen.

So, people had more money than before and yet had limited spending opportunities. What happened?

Personal saving was $4.69 trillion in the second quarter, compared with $1.59 trillion in the first quarter. The personal saving rate—personal saving as a percentage of disposable personal income—was 25.7 percent in the second quarter, compared with 9.5 percent in the first quarter.

We also know where most of that went. People were paying off revolving debt. Which is largely credit card balances.

At which point things are different

Recall that the usual reason for a recession is that we're trying to squeeze inflation out of the system. The second likely cause, after that, is that we don't know why. 2008, 1933, something went wrong in the larger economy and as it was happening at least we didn't know why. So, we didn't know what to change and so recovery took some time.

Here we know what happened, we locked the economy down. Production and consumption didn't happen because we stopped them from happening. So, presumably, when we allow them to again then they will.

Further, incomes have actually been rising and consumer debt considerably paid down (the Fed estimated the annual rate of credit card debt paydown as being 65% or so of the total). This means there is, once we're all free again, both the desire to consume all those services and also the financial firepower to do so.

Or at least there is potentially the desire and definitely the finances to be able to do so if we wish to.

The effect on stock markets

We need to recall that the value of a stock, or any other investment, is the net present value of all the future income from it. This changes dependent upon either the discount rate we use or the size of that future income. What doesn't change it is the loss of production right now. What matters to investment values is the future, not the present.

Sure, we can and should use the present as a guide to the future but that's a slightly different point. It is the future that matters.

Given that what matters to investment prices is how quickly we climb out of this, not that it has happened. The faster and more complete the recovery then the more prices - stock market indices - should be at pre-coronavirus levels.

It's definitely possible for the recovery to be that fast.

My view

The GDP report doesn't, I think, tell us anything particularly new. All the components were out there to be picked up and we've looked at many of them here before - savings rates, higher incomes etc. What it does do is bring matters together so we see them all in the one place.

It's that incomes and the savings rate have gone up so high - extant consumer debt declined so much - that make a very swift recovery possible. Now all we've got to do is wait and see if that's how people really act.

The investor view

There shouldn't be any great effect on the markets of this news. The general estimates of what the numbers were going to be were pretty close, around the 34 to 35% decline level. There's also that point that what has happened isn't the important determinant of prices, what will is.

What will change prices substantially is any sustained evidence of a slow recovery. As long as the information coming in continues to indicate a speedy one then the general market level is about right.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.