Beyond Air stock has gotten a lot of attention of late as a potential COVID-19 therapy, but the strong fundamentals of the underlying business have gone largely ignored.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) is a clinical stage biotech that is looking to deliver a new standard of care product for nitric oxide therapy. The company's technology has received positive results in several trials and appears poised to hit the market in its first indication by early next year. This clinical validation somewhat de-risks the company for investors moving forward, but despite this, Beyond Air is trading at an extremely low market cap compared to the promise of its technology. I own a substantial position that I intend to hold long term, and this article describes the reasoning behind my position.

Beyond Air's Novel Nitric Oxide Delivery System is a Clear Step Above Current Models

Beyond Air's new nitric oxide (NO) technology allows the company's devices to generate NO from ambient air, making supply cylinders unnecessary and allowing NO to be delivered in higher concentrations. The first iteration of this new technology is the LungFit system, which is more portable and smaller in a setting where space really matters, in NICU rooms for newborns with pulmonary hypertension. I personally had a newborn on nitric oxide therapy in the NICU a year ago for pulmonary hypertension, and I can attest to the fact that the current standard-of-care system barely fits into his room.

Figure 1: Rationale Behind Beyond Air's New Nitric Oxide Products (source: corporate presentation)

Persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn is the only current FDA approved use for NO therapy. Beyond Air hopes to change that though and is also studying NO therapy via its LungFit system in bronchiolitis, nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infection, COPD exacerbation due to lung infection, and now, COVID-19. Interestingly, the company is also in preclinical testing to potentially deliver NO directly to solid tumors.

Figure 2: Beyond Air's Pipeline (source: corporate presentation)

From an investment standpoint, it's incredibly attractive that Beyond Air's technology is already clinically validated, with an approval application soon to be filed with regulators in its first indication. As you can see from Figure 2, both US and global sales potential for all of these indications is substantial, considering Beyond Air currently has a market cap of just over $100 million.

Although all of these indications are still relatively early with the exception of PPHN, there is strong scientific rationale behind using NO in these situations.

Figure 3: Known Effects of Nitric Oxide on the Immune System (source: corporate presentation)

In addition to the dilation of the pulmonary vasculature that leads to its benefit in PPHN, NO is known to exhibit several other types of activity. NO has antimicrobial activity that could reasonably be expected to help with lung infections, anti-inflammatory effects that could be expected to help with severe cases of COVID-19 where the immune system has an overactive inflammatory response, and anti-tumor activity that could potentially help treat solid tumor cancers.

As anyone who has read many of my other articles would know, this perfectly fits the profile of companies I look for in considering a long-term investment. Beyond Air has a novel technology platform that has already received some clinical validation and can be used for numerous different potential indications. Despite that though, investors considering a position in Beyond Air need to be aware that major setbacks to Beyond Air's developmental programs could lead to a catastrophic loss of investment capital.

Beyond Air Has Substantial Insider And Institutional Support

While not the most important consideration for me in making a stock purchase, I still like to see insiders that have a substantial stake in the company because it means they're incentivized to handle the business in shareholder-friendly ways. Additionally, open market buys from officers of the company are telling about their level of confidence in the company's technology because officers are presumably the people who know the most about their products and market potential.

With Beyond Air, officers of the company have made such open market purchases 12 times in the last year for a total of nearly 300,000 shares versus just 1 open market sale of shares. Also worth noting is the fact that institutional investors have been increasing their holdings of Beyond Air shares of late. While institutional ownership is still barely over 10%, 24 institutional investors either initiated a new position or increased an existing position versus just 6 that decreased their stakes over the last year. These moves all speak to increasingly levels of confidence in the company.

Beyond Air's Balance Sheet Should Carry It Through To LungFit's First Approval

Beyond Air reported $25.5 million in cash and equivalents at the end of March, which doesn't sound very high for a company with multiple indications in the clinic or soon to be. On the bright side though, cash burn has only been about $5 million per quarter or roughly $20 million per year, which is very low for a biotech about to have a product on the market. This amount of cash alone would hopefully get the company into at least the middle of next year.

Beyond Air also has $5 million in debt from a $25 million credit facility that matures in 2022. The remaining $20 million can be drawn down in 4 additional $5 million tranches, with the last 3 contingent on LungFit being approved in PPHN. Beyond Air also has an agreement in place with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC for the fund to purchase up to $40 million in Beyond Air shares at Beyond Air's discretion. This would obviously be dilutive to current shareholders, but hopefully between that agreement and the existing credit facility, Beyond Air will be able to fund operations until its cash flow gets high enough to sustain the company.

An obvious risk for the company though is that current shareholders could get heavily diluted if Beyond Air has setbacks with its products and needs to raise a large amount of additional cash.

Beyond Air's Current Valuation Looks Extremely Discounted

As I often do, I first looked at analyst sales and earnings estimates to get a sense of how reasonable the valuation looked before investing the time in doing a discounted cash flow analysis.

Figure 4: Beyond Air Revenue and Earnings Estimates (source: Seeking Alpha)

One should note the huge discrepancy between the high and low estimates in this chart. It's meaningful to me that these sales and earnings multiples look good even using the low estimates in later years. The low estimates of 2025 sales and earnings would still produce a P/S of less than 1 and a P/E of about 4. I then discounted the average estimates by 10% per year to make sure the ratios stayed low even in present value terms.

Figure 5: Beyond Air Present Value Estimate (source: revenue and earnings estimates from Seeking Alpha and my calculations based on it)

As you can see from Figure 5, these analyst estimates - even discounted at 10% per year - produce a fair value range that's about 14x to 22x Beyond Air's current share price. I've rarely seen a biotech with a late-stage product trade that far below what looks like a fair value based on analyst estimates. That result definitely led me to want to conduct a discounted cash flow analysis, primarily to see how conservative I could make my inputs and still have shares look undervalued. Worded differently, I conducted my discounted cash flow analysis to get at how de-risked Beyond Air shares look at their current price around $6/share.

I used the company's estimated US launch timelines from Figure 2 above, and I used half of the estimated US market from Figure 2 as my peak sales number for each indication. This was an arbitrary number to pick, and I don't mean to imply a lack of confidence in management's estimates. Again, I was simply trying to see what margin of safety there was in an investment even in a bad scenario where the company did significantly underperform its sales estimates.

I did not factor in any value for the COVID-19 indication or for any potential cancer-related indications, and I discounted all future cash flows at 10% per year. I included expenses for future R&D, and I scaled up SG&A expenses from current levels to 34% of revenue once Beyond Air gets to the point of having substantial cash flow. I think these are all very conservative inputs and leave a lot of potential upside for the company not factored in.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Figure 6: My Beyond Air Discounted Cash Flow Inputs and Results (source: Beyond Air's quarterly reporting and my calculations based on that data)

As you can see from Figure 6, even with my extremely conservative inputs, Beyond Air shares still look like they have over 120% potential upside from current levels. This tells me that there should be limited downside from here assuming LungFit for PPHN gets approved. On the flipside, there is huge upside potential if Beyond Air's sales estimates prove to be fairly accurate or if the company can recognize any value from the COVID-19 and cancer programs.

Conclusion

Beyond Air looks very attractive at its current price around $6/share. For that small sum, investors can get a piece of a company with a strong, novel technology platform that has a potential first indication approval within the next year, strong insider support, and what amounts to call options on the COVID-19 and cancer developmental programs. I recently added to my position in Beyond Air and have no intention of selling shares any time soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XAIR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I’m not a registered investment advisor. Despite that I strive to provide the most accurate information, I neither guarantee the accuracy nor the timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. I reserve the right to make any investment decision for myself without notification. The thesis that I presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investment in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any form of security. My articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. You are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your actions. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstances are individualized.