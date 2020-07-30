I cannot honestly recommend GSS as an investment now, and I think it is time to take a large part of your position off the table.

Free cash flow from the second quarter of 2020 was a profit of $6.0 million and a yearly loss of $24.92 million.

Revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $85.63 million, up 38.3% from the same quarter a year ago, and up 27.1% sequentially.

Source: Golden Star Resources - Golden Star Resources' Prestea underground gold mine in Ghana.

Investment thesis

The Toronto-based Golden Star Resources (GSS) released the second-quarter results on July 29, 2020. It was a good quarter overall in terms of production with an increase of nearly 5% from the same quarter a year ago.

However, the main takeaway for Golden Star Resources is that it sold its gold production over 28% higher than the last year and showed a free cash flow positive again after many unsuccessful quarters. However, the company received an overall of $1,626 per ounce lower than the spot price. Paul Thomson said in the conference call:

In terms of the spot, we have realized at a price and an overall basis, it's averaged at $1,626 and that's split in terms of spot piece which is at $1,720 and that actually decrease in terms of total of $1,626 is as a consequence of the streaming agreement we have with Royal Gold.

The investment thesis is now a difficult one because the stock has reached a very high valuation that I believe is not sustainable long term. Thus, I cannot honestly recommend GSS as an investment now, and I think it is time to take a large part of your position off the table and wait for a healthy retracement.

Furthermore, the company announced on July 27, 2020, that:

it has entered into a binding agreement (the "Agreement") for the sale of its 90% interest in the Bogoso-Prestea Gold Mine ("Bogoso-Prestea") in Ghana to Future Global Resources Limited ("FGR") for a purchase price of up to $95 million (the "Transaction").

Source: Presentation

Andrew Wray, the CEO, said in the press release:

A solid quarter overall with good underlying improvement in the business. We have added cash to the balance sheet. We have reduced debt. The various different infrastructure type projects at Wassa that sets us up for the longer term has continued to progress. We have had good mining execution there. At Prestea, we faced challenges in the quarter with COVID amongst them, but we continue to focus on setting up the second mining level on 17 Level.

Golden Star Resources - 2Q'20 Balance Sheet and Trend - The Raw Numbers

Golden Star Resources 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 61.92 69.50 66.06 67.37 85.63 Net Income in $ Million -9.04 5.96 -62.43 0.83 7.77 EBITDA $ Million 5.19 21.39 -48.24 18.99 32.80 EPS diluted in $/share -0.08 0.02 -0.57 -0.01 0.07 Operating Cash flow in $ Million 2.18 8.14 13.11 3.55 20.20 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 16.99 16.95 26.30 12.48 14.20 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -14.81 -8.81 -13.19 -8.93 6.00 Total Cash $ Million 66.15 56.81 53.37 41.91 45.05 Total Long term Debt in $ Million (including current) 97.20 95.38 104.39 105.33 102.60 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 108.9 123.3 109.3 121.0 124.9 Production 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Total Production gold 48,422 49,392 52,700 50,000 50,600 AISC (co-product) from continuing operations 1,212 1,233 1,227 1,201 1,186 Gold Price 1,270 1,432 1,410 1,477 1,626

Source: Company release and Morningstar

Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Debt, and Gold Production

1 - Quarterly revenues were $85.63 million in 2Q'20

Revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $85.63 million, up 38.3% from the same quarter a year ago, and up 27.1% sequentially.

Q2 2020 cash flow from operations (before working capital changes) totaled $27.1m, more than double the $13.4m achieved in Q1 2020.

2 - Free cash flow and net debt

Generic free cash flow is the cash generated from operating activities minus CapEx. It is an essential financial gauge that should be used to evaluate the strength of the business model.

Free cash flow from the second quarter of 2020 was a profit of $6.0 million and a yearly loss of $24.92 million.

Also, total cash for 2Q'20 was $45.51 million, and long-term debt, including short-term, was $102.6 million, with net debt at $57.5 million in 2Q'20.

3 - Quarterly gold production analysis

Total production in 2Q'20 was 50,600 Au Oz, with 52,700 Au Oz sold. Production at Wassa was 44,800 Au ounces, and output at Prestea mine was 5,900 Au Oz.

AISC is still high, at $1,186 per oz. However, we can see that the AISC has been going down in the past three quarters.

4 - Mineral reserves and full-year 2020 guidance

Note: Proven and probable reserves were 1.8 M Oz of gold as of December 31, 2019.

Source: Company Presentation

Conclusion and Technical analysis

Golden Star Resources delivered better than expected results, and the market was quick to respond. However, this recent rally cannot be justified on production results, and the stock is now trading in overbought territory with RSI above 80, which is a clear sell signal.

The trigger for such a steep increase is about the gold price momentum, which recently cleared $1,900 per ounce and closed at $1,952 per ounce today.

When observing the gold price 10-year chart, we can see that we have a cup & handle formation that should trigger a technical retracement soon.

Based on this potential future occurrence, it is wise to take a large part of your position off the table and wait on the side.

Technical analysis

GSS is forming an ascending broadening wedge pattern with resistance at $4.50 and support at $3.70.

The short-term strategy is to sell about 65% of your position above $4.50 and then wait for a retracement. It would be great to accumulate again below $3.70.

Of course, the gold price is a crucial component, and any move should be evaluated in correlation with the gold price momentum. If gold starts to retrace over 10% from its highs, GSS could eventually drop to its 50MA around $3 very quickly. Conversely, if gold continues its uptrend, then the sky is the limit.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.