So, a REIT concentrated in that sector with an 11% yield looks attractive - but only if that yield is sustainable.

Retail and, to a lesser extent, office space are losing value considerably. Industrial space not so much.

The British commercial property market is undergoing wrenching changes, but this does mean a loss to everyone.

The British property market

I've written a number of times here about different aspects of the British commercial property market. One point to make is that the irruption of the internet has meant an excess of retail properties. Some 20% (before coronavirus) of retail sales are now online, and some 20% of retail properties are empty. This is not a coincidence, and it is this, plus gearing, that led to the demise of Intu. That same move to warehouses out of which the retail work is done bolsters providers of the warehouses like Tritax Big Box.

Office space is coming under increasing pressure as the lockdown accelerates the home working - for at least part of the week - change.

So, there are areas where we really don't want to be in this market. However, as the Tritax case shows, there are also those who benefit from such changes. And even some operating at small enough scale - and therefore in possibly unfashionable sectors - that good profits can be made even in such a market.

AEW UK REIT

Which brings us to AEW UK REIT (OTCPK:AEWRF) which has a remarkable yield of 11% (OK, 10.9%), which is one of those things we tend to think doesn't happen unless the dividend is about to be cut.

So, the question is, will it be sustained? The Telegraph thinks so:

But AEW UK REIT's dividend looks safe, according to one portfolio manager who has put some of his clients' money into it. "There is no reason for the trust to cut its dividend at this stage," said Richard Parfect, who holds AEW in his Seneca Diversified Income fund. "It is slightly uncovered by earnings but there are distributable reserves and the trust has paid its target of 8p a year since inception." The fact that the dividend currently exceeds earnings is partly because the trust has recently sold assets and has yet to redeploy the cash into new properties. But such sales are a key part of its strategy and it has a record of enhancing value by recycling its capital into assets that it can improve and sell in their turn.

The business is not just to buy and hold properties. Rather, to use an Englishism, it buys, then tarts up properties, and passes them along as well.

It is not a "property developer" in the more usual sense of that word; it's not starting from a bare piece of land. But what it does have is the spare capital to be able to invest and bring up to standard slightly tired second and third rate property assets. That can indeed be a profitable line of work.

Of course, as a REIT, it pays out 90% of those profits as the dividend over time.

(AEW UK REIT share price from London Stock Exchange)

The story sounds good

But then most investment stories do sound good. The question is whether the good sounding story is supportable.

From its interims:

NAV of £148.24 million or 93.37 pence per share as at 30 June 2020 (31 March 2020: £147.86 million or 93.13 pence per share).

So we're already at a discount to net asset value, some 20% or so. True, I've warned about this concerning British property values before; the upward-only rent review clause in almost all leases means that in a falling market, NAVs tend to be above true market valuations.

But as above, it's largely the retail market that is suffering badly at present. Here's a guide to the AEW portfolio:

Just 13pc of the trust's money is in retail assets, while 52pc is in industrial property, 27pc in offices and 8pc in other types such as cinemas and petrol stations.

That retail holding could move to a zero valuation - which it won't, obviously - and we're still covered by the discount to NAV.

The safety of the portfolio is also stressed by its rent recovery ratios:

For the rental quarter commencing on 24 June, 84% of rent has been collected or is expected to be received under monthly payment plans prior to quarter end. A further 6% of income is expected to be received under agreed, longer term payment plans with an additional 4% still under negotiation.

There were some property companies muttering about being able to collect as much as 20% of the rent due, 30% and so on. Of course that was partly due to the coronavirus lockdown, but then it's also true that many retail tenants are using that to negotiate, most forcibly, with landlords.

There is also this point to be made:

The Company remains conservatively geared with a gross loan to value ratio of 30.03% (31 March 2020: 27.21%). The Company had a cash balance of £28.09 million and net loan to value ratio of 13.65% as at 30 June 2020. Post quarter-end, the Company repaid £12.00 million of the facility, reducing the gross loan to value to 23.03%.

This is the thing that killed Intu. It was geared, as near every property company righteously is. Valuations started to come down to meet that outstanding debt and entirely wiped out shareholder equity. In fact, the problems start before that when equity falls below the levels specified in loan covenants. AEW is well above those sorts of levels and given the concentration in industrial property looks most unlikely to have problems.

My view

There are vast problems in the British commercial property market. Light enough as yet in the office market and substantial in the retail. The industrial market is doing just fine, and there are always special situations as the online warehouse builders are showing.

An 11% yield is very tempting indeed and there seems no obvious reason why it should be cut.

The investor view

This is a small-cap stock and, as such, is clearly something to play with on a small scale. It's also UK based which might not meet the needs of North American investors all that well. However, that 11% is tempting. So too the substantial discount to net asset value.

My own reckoning is that I cannot in fact see much reason why it shouldn't regain the pre-coronavirus pricing. But then small-cap stocks always do take longer to recover after a substantial market fall. REITs aren't really about capital gains, but I would expect to see one here over time as that yield becomes too tempting and others buy in.

Thus buy on a small scale for the yield with the hope of a capital gain.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.