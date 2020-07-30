Debt Financialization, Gross Domestic Product And The Systemic Paradigm Shift

The Central Bank has no other option other than to underwrite future economic activity with direct monetization of all forms of Debt.

I remember driving in my car in the middle of the Reagan years listening to National Public Radio. I was a few years out of college, having graduated with Bachelor of Science in Political Science and Economics. There was an optimistic vibrancy in the economy that was palpable and in sharp contrast to the doldrums and angst that colored my youth in the recessionary '70's. Still, I couldn't shake the feeling that there was something "not real" about the boom. NPR broadcast a report that many economists were saying that all of the Reaganomics growth was due to the vast expansion of debt in the economy. Debt at every level--consumer, corporate and governmental--had blown up to unprecedented levels. And if the debt were backed out of the equation, there would have been no economic growth at all. Suddenly, my intuitive sense of the artificiality of the boom gained a theoretical context that made sense.

My dad had been an accountant and stock broker. I remember he collected gold and silver coins and was in staunch disagreement with Nixon's move to take the dollar off the gold standard. He often said, "Well, I'll be dead and buried, but I don't envy what you will have to live through". I didn't understand it at the time, but basically he was forecasting that eventually the move towards leveraging economic growth with debt financialization would end in disaster at some future date.

The breaking of the monetary link to gold represented the end of the Value generation period of Industrial Capitalism and the beginning of the Value distribution period of Financial Capitalism. We'll be getting deeper into the mechanisms by which this transition was necessitated in the future. For now, let's just understand that the economic troubles of the 1970's largely represented the onset of limitations to the capacity of transformative productive processes to generate Economic Value. In order to advance, Capitalism needed to develop the means of circulating Value and amplifying its effects through mechanisms of financial leverage. Debt called forth future Value to apply it to the present while Financialization represented the skimming of future Value as service fees for facilitating present day growth.

Let's consider long-term trends in the most basic and often cited measure of economic performance, Gross Domestic Product (GDP), with a focus on its relationship to Debt.

GDP can be thought of as the "gross throughput" of the economic system. It is at the core of the system of national accounting. For good reason, it has been criticized as being an entirely quantitative measure that ignores qualitative issues. There's little doubt that GDP will need to be entirely revised or even replaced to be relevant to the emergent new economic reality.

Like the measures of stock index breadth, corporate earnings and profits and US Treasuries that we looked at previously, we will see that comparative metrics of GDP in relationship to Debt have gone completely off the rails into new paradigm mode.

Debt to GDP Ratio

After the U.S. dollar was removed from the gold convertibility, Debt began to climb rapidly and, during the Great Financial Crisis, cumulative Debt soared past cumulative GDP and has since gone parabolic.

Since 1982, if you backed out Debt from the equation, the economy would have actually been shrinking.

If we back out just the Federal Debt alone from GDP, it would have been negative in most quarters since 2008.

Source: Chris Hamilton, Economica blog

Since the mid-1980's, the 3 year GDP trend has been steadily declining while Federal Debt as a percentage of GDP has been steadily increasing, with the two lines crossing in 2008.

Around 1985, Debt started to grow at a faster rate than GDP. It now takes almost $4 of Debt to generate $1 of GDP.

This effect has worsened over time, with $1 of GDP costing about $3 in the 90's and costing almost $4.50 since 2000:

This has been a global phenomenon. Globally, GDP produced from Debt has declined on average over 11% in comparison to 2009.

Velocity of Money, Money Supply, Fed Funds Rate and GDP

Velocity of Money is the quarterly Nominal GDP divided by the quarterly average Money Supply. It's generally regarded as the rate at which money "turns over" in the economy. Since the late 1990's, increasing Money Supply has produced less and less GDP.

Since the late-90's, the declining Fed Funds Rate has failed to boost the Velocity of Money.

Now, Nominal GDP growth (not adjusted for inflation) is moving opposite to money supply growth for the first time in history.

While it's too soon to say for sure, it's possible that we may have crossed the secular, systemic Rubicon into a new paradigm in which the expansion of money supply has no effect, or even a negative effect, on GDP growth.

Federal Reserve Balance Sheet And GDP

The Federal Reserve balance sheet as a percentage of GDP is now over 40%.

The percentage of US Treasuries accounted for by the Federal Reserve balance sheet is now approaching 50%.

The Federal Reserve is now directly monetizing 20% of GDP by direct purchases of US Treasuries. As the previous section showed, it's questionable that increasing the money supply in this will do anything more than keep the economy running in place.

Is this a temporary, stop-gap measure? In all of the above metrics we have seen consistent secular trends. Demographics trends show us that there are underlying fundamental factors that create a systemic imperative for these developments. It's not merely a matter of wrong-headed policy choice.

Population Demographics and GDP

There's an important relationship between population demographics, GDP and Debt.

National debt per birth in the United States has been climbing exponentially since going off the gold standard and accelerated rapidly after 2000.

Source: Chris Hamilton, Economica blog

The massive increase in Debt relative to GDP since the 1980's and in particular since 2000 is substituting for a decline in the growth of the producing and consuming 0-64 age population segment.

Source: Chris Hamilton, Economica blog

Consumer Debt increasingly stood in as a substitute for the growth of the consuming age population, with a progressively vanishing effect on GDP growth.

The post-gold window Keynesian debt monetarist model requires a continual expansion of consumption, but with secular declines in the growth of the population of consumers and that population's ability to expand its consumption due to declining real wages, a vast expansion of debt has been required to keep the system functional.

Corporate Debt And GDP

US corporate debt as a ratio of GDP has hit a higher level at every cycle peak since the 1980's and is now at an all-time high.

Source: InsiderCapital.com

Debt to Earnings ratio for US investment grade corporates has gone parabolic since 2010.

It's likely that we have seen the secular, systemic abrogation of the credit cycle now that all bad debt is fully backstopped indefinitely.

Conclusions

Beginning in the early 1980's, with the end of the Volker campaign to stomp out inflation via high interest rates and as a long-term consequence of the uncoupling of the US dollar from gold convertibility, Debt began to replace organic real growth in the US economy. Ratios of various measures of Debt relative to GDP--governmental, Federal Reserve, corporate and consumer--showed progressively diminishing effect on economic growth over time, with key inflection points around 1995-2000, 2007-2009 and from 2018-present. With the growth of the current and future producing and consuming age population aged 0-64 set to turn negative and the growth of the economically costly and non-producing 65+ population increasing rapidly, the Central Bank has no other option other than to underwrite future economic activity with direct monetization of all forms of Debt. This represents a systemic paradigm shift to direct central economic management.

In all likelihood the present scheme will be ongoing and will serve as a means to suspend capitalist economic cycles and neutralize market forces as the transition to an Information-centric Technocratic economy is completed.

In the next section, we will look at some of the qualitative aspects of the systemic paradigm shift with respect to employment, income, wages and benefits.

