DCT has grown impressively and is making a turn toward operating breakeven, so the IPO is worth a closer look.

Duck Creek Technologies has filed to raise $200 million in an IPO, although the final figure may differ.

Quick Take

Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) has filed to raise $200 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance companies with a SaaS delivered suite of software solutions.

DCT has produced strong revenue growth and appears to be making a turn toward operating breakeven. Industry growth prospects are significant.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more about the IPO from management.

Company & Technology

Boston, Massachusetts-based Duck Creek was founded to develop an online platform that provides P&C insurance carriers with software to improve their operational efficiencies for policy administration, claims management and billing functions.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Michael Jackowski, who has been with the firm since August 2016 and was previously a managing partner at Accenture and held several positions at insurance carrier The Allstate Companies.

Below is a brief overview video of the use of AI in claims decisions:

Source: Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek’s major customers include:

Progressive

Liberty Mutual

AIG

The Hartford

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance

GEICO

Munich RE Specialty Insurance

The company says it has more than 150 insurance companies worldwide as customers, 'including the top five North American carriers.'

The firm’s primary offerings include:

Duck Creek Policy

Duck Creek Billing

Duck Creek Claims

Duck Creek has received at least $397 million from investors, including private equity firm Apax, Accenture, and Kayne Anderson Rudnick.

Customer Acquisition

The firm obtains new insurance carrier clients through dedicated sales and marketing teams along with technical teams, since P&C carriers typically have fairly complex back office processes.

Almost all of the firm's new bookings come from SaaS subscriptions to its Duck Creek OnDemand. DCT also offers related professional services primarily for implementation aspects of the firm's software suite.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been fluctuating as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended May 31, 2020 21.9% FYE Ended Aug 31, 2019 23.5% FYE Ended Aug 31, 2018 21.4%

Source: Company registration statement

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, rose to 0.9x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended May 31, 2020 0.9 FYE Ended Aug 31, 2019 0.3

Source: Company registration statement

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that, as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth trajectory. DCT’s most recent calculation was 20% as of the nine months ended May 31, 2020, so the firm has some work to do in this regard.

The firm’s net dollar retention rate was 118% and 113% for the nine months ended May 31, 2019, and 2020, respectively.

A figure above 100% is considered positive as it indicates the firm is generating more revenue from the same cohort of customers, i.e., negative net churn.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global market for Insurtech software and services is expected to grow from $5.5 billion in 2019 to $10.14 billion in 2025. This represents a forecast CAGR of 10.8% from 2019 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the need to increase efficiencies through automation along with improved technological offerings.

Also, the sector has seen an almost continuous increase in investment since 2014, as the chart shows below:

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Lemonade (LMND)

Zhong An

Guidewire (GWRE)

Insurity

Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO)

Sapiens (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Financial Performance

Duck Creek’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increased gross profit

Reduced gross margin

Fluctuating operating

Variable cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended May 31, 2020 $ 153,350,000 24.3% FYE Ended Aug 31, 2019 $ 171,273,000 7.3% FYE Ended Aug 31, 2018 $ 159,669,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended May 31, 2020 $ 85,818,000 20.2% FYE Ended Aug 31, 2019 $ 99,095,000 3.9% FYE Ended Aug 31, 2018 $ 95,337,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended May 31, 2020 55.96% FYE Ended Aug 31, 2019 57.86% FYE Ended Aug 31, 2018 59.71% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended May 31, 2020 $ (7,082,000) -4.6% FYE Ended Aug 31, 2019 $ (14,151,000) -8.3% FYE Ended Aug 31, 2018 $ (6,348,000) -4.0% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended May 31, 2020 $ (8,453,000) FYE Ended Aug 31, 2019 $ (16,896,000) FYE Ended Aug 31, 2018 $ (7,802,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended May 31, 2020 $ 8,247,000 FYE Ended Aug 31, 2019 $ 14,833,000 FYE Ended Aug 31, 2018 $ 11,833,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of May 31, 2020, Duck Creek had $19.2 million in cash and $100 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended May 31, 2020, was $18.7 million

IPO Details

Duck Creek intends to raise $200 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may differ.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

[i] redeem up to [an as-yet-undisclosed amount] outstanding LP Units of the Operating Partnership held by certain of the Existing Holders immediately prior to the consummation of this offering, after giving effect to the contributions that are part of the Reorganization Transactions, at a redemption price per LP Unit equal to the initial public offering price of this offering after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions payable by us, and [ii] pay [an as-yet-undisclosed amount] to Apax, representing the cash portion of the merger consideration in the Reorg Merger. [an as-yet-undisclosed amount] of the net proceeds that we receive in this offering will be paid to Accenture to redeem the outstanding LP Units owned by Accenture that are not contributed to the Company in the Reorganization Transactions.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Barclays, RBC Capital Markets, JMP Securities, Needham & Company, Stifel, William Blair, D.A. Davidson & Co, Raymond James and Loop Capital Markets.

Commentary

Duck Creek is seeking public investment capital to buy units in the underlying operating company and pay its private equity firm shareholder Apax consideration.

The company’s financials indicate strong revenue growth, increased gross profit, and reduced negative operating losses.

Sales and Marketing expenses have varied as revenues have increased, while its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate has improved markedly in the most recent reporting period.

The market opportunity for providing software to legacy insurance carriers is expected to double in the coming years, so presents a strong industry growth backdrop to Duck Creek and its peers.

DCT produced a 113% net dollar retention rate for the most recent nine month period, a strong result indicating negative net churn and good service market fit.

Duck Creek appears to be making a turn toward operating breakeven while revenue growth has been impressive.

I look forward to learning more about the IPO’s pricing and valuation assumptions from management.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.