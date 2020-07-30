The company has very little growth and is trading at an extremely high multiple. The benchmark ETF has a higher yield than this stock.

I started looking into utility companies as an investment vehicle for steady dividend income. Utilities historically have been viewed as "safe" investments and are deemed an essential service even in the midst of a pandemic. Global Water Resources (GWRS) came to my attention as a potential income-generating investment. The company has an interesting "bull case" as it pays a decent dividend and is in a growing geographic area. However, after my due diligence, I determined that this is a stock to skip.

Just a brief background on the company, Global Water Resources is a water utility that manages water, wastewater, and recycled water in Phoenix, Arizona. By managing water, wastewater, and recycling, the company aims to conserve the scarce water supply in its area. In case you are not living in the United States, the geography of Arizona is mostly arid. The company owns a total of 12 water and wastewater utilities, serving 23,000 homes and 46,197 service connections.

Arizona officials estimate that the state uses 7 million acre-feet of water per year, 2.8 million of which is sourced from the Colorado River, with the rest coming from groundwater sources. These water resources are being pumped out faster than they are replenished, creating a situation called overdraft. The water industry in Arizona is highly fragmented as well, with multiple water concessionaires providing service. Phoenix, in particular, is one of the fastest-growing cities in the US population-wise as it had the largest numeric population increase between 2010 and 2019 adding 234,301 residents.

Global Water Resources believes that it can leverage its expertise in what it calls "Total Water Management" to help the state and grow as a company. It outlines its growth strategy as 1) acquisition of new utilities 2) expansion of service areas and 3) using the "Total Water Management" approach to squeeze out efficiencies and resource conservation. Basically, the company believes that consolidating management of all the various utilities will bring about resource savings that is beneficial to the state.

Company Website

In terms of organic revenue growth, water utilities in the US are regulated by the state's public utility commission, meaning there are some guidelines on the rates they are able to charge customers. Rate increases act as an easy income driver for these companies as operational costs remain steady. The company has secured to 2021 a 2.4% increase in regulated revenue from its existing connections.

Company 2019 Annual Report

In terms of Q1 2020 results, the company had results that were expected. I didn't believe the coronavirus pandemic would affect utility companies such as Global Water Resources as these are essential services. Revenues increased by 6.6% in Q1 2020 to $8.2 million. Net income was $0.4 million, which was a 45.3% decrease from the same time last year due to a one-time expense. Operating income actually improved significantly with EBITDA 18.4% higher when compared to the same period. Total active connections, i.e. the number of customers the utility serves, increased slightly by an annual rate of 3.5% to 46,227 at the end of the quarter.

The company's cash was $17.1 million at the end of the quarter against debt and capital lease obligations of $115 million. In 2019, the company had Cash from Operations of $11.6 million, indicating a payback period on the debt of roughly 10 years. The company has total assets of $276.7 million giving a Net Debt to Asset ratio of about 41.6%, which is typical for a utility company.

In theory, the growth strategy behind Global Water Resources makes sense. Be an efficient utility in a water-scarce environment with a rising population. Population growth in the counties that it serves, namely Maricopa and Pinal counties, has resulted in modest growth in Global Water Resources revenues. The Maricopa and Pinal counties in Arizona have a growth rate of 1.81% and 3.25%, respectively. On the other hand, Global Water Resources has seen its revenue grow at a 5-year CAGR of around 2.1%, which is roughly in line with population growth statistics.

Maricopa County, Arizona Population 2020

Pinal County, Arizona Population 2020

However, taking a deeper dive into the company's operating earnings, we can see that it has remained largely flat over the last five years. Both EBIT and EBITDA have remained largely flat in the past 5 years. This indicates to me that the expense of running its operations has outpaced the company's top-line growth. In particular, where this expense is coming from is concerning. Five years ago, in 2015, General and administrative expense for the company was $7.9 million in 2019 its $11.2 million. This indicates to me that the company is having trouble properly scaling its business as expenses seem to rise just as fast as revenue wiping out any potential gains. This would be fine if we were talking about a high-growth technology firm that is currently scaling its business. However, Global Water Resources is a basic water utility that is growing its top line at 2%.

Author Calculation using data from Seeking Alpha

Company's 2017 10-K

Company 2019 10-K

Valuation and Conclusion

In terms of valuation, the company is trading at a 2019 P/E of 106.5x based on 2019 EPS of $0.10. The company's average EPS for the last 5 years is $0.30 implying a P/E ratio of 35.5x. Despite being an essential service, the company could possibly have even lower earnings in the short term due to customers having difficulty paying their bills. The company volunteered to suspend disconnections and eliminate late fees in a bid to work with delinquent customers through this difficult time. The company in 2019 paid a dividend of $0.29, implying a current dividend yield of 2.7%.

I can't think of a reason why you would choose to invest in Global Water Resources as opposed to simply investing in an ETF. Investing in the company gives you concentration risk as it is only operating in one geographic area. Furthermore, the benchmark ETF I use, the Utilities Select Sector SPDR® Fund (XLU), has a yield of 3.21% and a P/E ratio of 20.63x. The company is an avoid.

Key Risk to Thesis

1) Explosive revenue growth for the company as more people move to Phoenix and new developments are built.

2) The company is able to execute a cost-cutting program improving margins and increasing Net Income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

