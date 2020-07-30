The Gold Bull Market

The Gold ATH

The financial news is full of articles about the recent highs of the gold price. Retail investors have also caught on that gold is a hot commodity and are paying attention. In fact the gold price surpassed the highs of 2011.

The euro crisis of 2011 was not really resolved, and the recent European agreement on a €750B packet shows that serious problems remain. The recent highs reflect investor uncertainty over the large amounts of fiat currency put into circulation by central banks to compensate for the COVID-19 pandemic and the financial crisis.

The $2,000.00 mark in the futures market was reached for a short time before the price fell back to just over $1,900.00 an ounce. See the Trading View chart below (XAUUSD Chart - Gold Spot US Dollar Price - TradingView)

It is noteworthy to see how the price fell on 28th July 2020 from the high of $1,977.00 first down to $1,939,00 with a further drop shortly after to $1,910.00. During the latter part of the day the price recovered to $1,950.00. This sharp double dip drop could be due to profit taking, but it could also be due to price manipulation by the BIS. In any case the price has consolidated and is now holding at the $1,950.00 level.

At the time of writing the price is hovering at $1,955.00 an ounce.

Technical Considerations

It is well-known that the gold price in the 1980s and 1990s (see the first chart above) was not a particularly remunerative investment. The price remained pretty much stable. After the doc.com crisis in the year 2000, the gold price started moving up as investor sentiment changed. The euro crisis brought the gold price to record highs in 2011 from it fell to a range between $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 Every time the gold price seemed ready to break through resistance heavy selling brought the price back down. This was the pattern until H2 2019. The price broke out to $1,500.00. At the end of the year the bull market really took off, pushing the price to over $1,600.00. The most recent price increases have coincided with the spread of theCOVID-19 pandemic and the central bank injections of liquidity into the system.

Prospects for Gold

Gold prospecting has taken on new glitter with the rise in price of the yellow metal. Exploration companies that hit on a find have their share prices skyrocket. What has not yet transpired is that junior minors have not gained the attention of investors. The senior miners have already seen their share prices rise.

The charts are from the Yahoo finance web site (Yahoo Finance - Stock Market Live, Quotes, Business & Finance News).

Barrick Gold

Newmont Gold

Kinross Gold

Yamana Gold

Investors can reckon with rising share prices also for junior miners as the demand for physical gold continues to remain high. The senior miners have mines that have only a limited mine life, and they will have to look for new sources of their raw material, namely, gold ore.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.

The comments, opinions and analyses expressed herein are for informational purposes only and should not be considered individual investment advice or recommendations to invest in any security or to adopt any investment strategy. Because market and economic conditions are subject to rapid change, comments, opinions and analyses are rendered as of the date of the posting and may change without notice. The material is not intended as a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, region, market, industry, investment or strategy.



All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. Thus, as prices of bonds in an investment portfolio adjust to a rise in interest rates, the value of the portfolio may decline. Special risks are associated with foreign investing, including currency fluctuations, economic instability and political developments. Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.

The comments, opinions and analyses expressed herein are for informational purposes only and should not be considered individual investment advice or recommendations to invest in any security or to adopt any investment strategy. Because market and economic conditions are subject to rapid change, comments, opinions and analyses are rendered as of the date of the posting and may change without notice. The material is not intended as a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, region, market, industry, investment or strategy.



All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. Thus, as prices of bonds in an investment portfolio adjust to a rise in interest rates, the value of the portfolio may decline. Special risks are associated with foreign investing, including currency fluctuations, economic instability and political developments.