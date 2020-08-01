Introduction

2020 has been a tough year so far for most oil and gas producers, and while vertically-integrated groups should have an easier time to cope with the fallout, that doesn’t mean they will be immune. Spanish energy group Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF) (OTCQX:REPYY) is vertically integrated but still had to confess to a multi-billion euro net loss in H1 2020 and unfortunately this loss wasn’t just caused by non-cash impairment charges.

Repsol’s most liquid listing is in Spain where it’s trading on the Bolsa de Madrid with REP as its ticker symbol. I would strongly recommend using the Madrid listing as the liquidity is clearly superior. The average volume in Spain exceeds 10 million shares per day. Repsol’s net share count was approximately 1.63B shares as Repsol repurchased stock in the first half of 2020 to cover the potential dilutive effect of the scrip dividend. The current market capitalization is just around 11B EUR.

H1 2020 was a disaster

In the first half of 2020, Repsol generated a total revenue of 16.5B EUR, a decrease of approximately 30% compared to the first half of 2019. Fortunately the company also was able to reduce its expenses (predominantly in the procurement phase of its raw materials) but despite this, the financial performance was particularly harmed by a 577M EUR impairment charge whereas Repsol also had to deal with a 500M revaluation of the finished goods and work in progress. That’s a tough one, as these revaluations had a positive impact in H1 2019. Both elements caused Repsol to report a 1.3B EUR worse result than in the first semester of last year and its operating income came in at a negative 1.67B EUR.

Source: half-year financial report

Additionally, whereas Repsol was able to report a 237M EUR attributable net income from equity-accounted investees in the first six months of 2019, this was reverted to a 978M EUR attributable loss. The verdict: A net loss of 2.52B EUR, of which 2.48B EUR or 1.63 EUR per share was attributable to the shareholders of Repsol.

Needless to say the first semester was very tough, but fortunately there should be several non-recurring items on the expense-side of the income statement. In the footnotes to the financial statements, Repsol provided the adjusted financial performance where the total net income of the company remained positive at 189M EUR. That still was an 85% decrease compared to H1 2019, but at least the adjusted net income remained positive.

Source: half-year financial report

Given the relatively high amount of non-cash elements, I was hoping Repsol’s cash flow statements to provide a more upbeat impression of the company, but unfortunately I was disappointed there as well. The operating cash flow of 617M EUR sounds good, but then we still have to deduct the 230M EUR in interest payments as well as the 665M EUR in cash contributed by changes in the working capital position. This means the adjusted operating cash flow of Repsol in H1 2020 was approximately minus 280M EUR.

Source: financial statements

That’s still manageable as the relatively low capex of 944M EUR resulted in a negative free cash flow of 1.2B EUR. Not ideal, but given the extraordinary circumstances it’s something Repsol should be able to handle. And just to compare, the H1 2020 operating cash flow (adjusted for changes in the working capital as well as the interest payments) was 2.19B EUR with a positive free cash flow of around 1.08B EUR.

Surprisingly, Repsol appears to be quite upbeat about 2020 as it reiterated it does not expect its net debt to increase as long as the Brent oil price averages $40/barrel during 2020.

Source: company presentation

That would be excellent but a large part of this achievement will be reached through the company cutting 450M EUR in opex, 1.1B EUR in capex while unlocking 800M EUR in cash through optimizing its working capital position. So while Repsol may be able to avoid seeing its net debt increase, it’s important to know that’s predominantly caused by capex deferrals and non-recurring working capital contributions. Converting elements of the working capital position to cash very likely also is the main reason why the management was guiding for a 1.8B EUR free cash flow this year.

Despite the weak performance, Repsol maintains its scrip dividend – but the new perpetual bonds could be better for income investors

Repsol also paid out a dividend in July 2020, and this still is in the form of a scrip dividend. The July dividend had a value of 0.55 EUR per share (to be taken in either new shares or in cash) and Repsol remained committed to keeping the dividend guidance unchanged at 1.00 EUR per share (and this wasn’t updated upon publishing the Q2 and H1 reports).

Despite the very weak financial results, Repsol was still able to access the debt markets and successfully issued 1.5B EUR in perpetual subordinated bonds at more than acceptable yields. Repsol issued two tranches of 750M EUR that aren’t callable before 2026 and 2028 at an interest rate of 3.75% and 4.247% until the first call date. Should Repsol not redeem those bonds in 2026 and 2028, the interest on these bonds becomes variable based on the five-year swap rate plus a mark-up.

Source: half-year report

Although the bonds are perpetual and subordinated, they could be an interesting investment for an income-focused investor with a long-term vision as the interest payments on these bonds appear to be very acceptable as the yield continues to increase if Repsol doesn’t repay the bonds after the initial six- and eight-year periods:

Source: prospectus

Granted, the yield doesn’t even come close to the current dividend yield which exceeds 12% as of right now, but Repsol may have to reconsider the dividend on its common shares as the current situation won’t be sustainable for much longer. The dividend-related cash outflow remains limited thanks to the good uptake of the stock dividend, but this obviously also has a dilutive effect further down the road.

Investment thesis

I do like the newly-issued perpetual bonds which will have an increasing coupon if Repsol doesn’t repay the bonds, but as the minimum trading lot in those new bonds is 100,000 EUR per bond, I will have to pass as buying one of those bonds would have a disproportionate weight in my fixed income portfolio (where my rule is to not exceed 10% exposure to the same entity). The main takeaway of the bond issue is that the bond market is still accessible by Repsol and the initial cost of debt is quite low.

Repsol’s net debt remains relatively low at less than 4B EUR and its access to liquidity (9.8B EUR) ensures it can repay all debt that will become due before 2029 so the company has plenty of time to reach a cash flow positive stage again. That being said, I’m not entirely convinced keeping the dividend guidance unchanged at 1 EUR is in the best interest of the company, especially as most investors would understand an exceptional dividend cut given the current special circumstances.

That being said, with Brent back over $40, it’s now up to Repsol to convince the market it can cover the dividend in normal circumstances. A speculative long position could be warranted, but H2 will have to be substantially better than the first half of the year.

