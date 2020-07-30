Europe Recovering Faster Than The U.S. - This Requires Consideration

I think it's an artifact of the numbers themselves along with some wishful thinking.

The latest PMIs show that Europe is recovering from the coronavirus lockdown faster than the U.S. is.

The economically important thing at present is how quickly is the economy going to recover? Further, are we going to get back to where we were, then progress or have we some substantial spanner thrown in the workings of the economy?

The importance being that a gap in production is just that, a gap. Those companies which are able to survive the lockdown - and clearly, not all have - will be able to go back to things as they were. That would mean that the stock market indices should, righteously, be where they were or thereabouts. If future profits after coronavirus are to be about what we thought they were going to be before coronavirus, then the valuations of stock should be about the same.

If, however, the closedown has led to a complete resetting of the economy, then the above isn't true. If future growth is going to be slower, then markets and stock values should be lower. As investors, we're interested in how quickly the economy recovers.

UK, US and Eurozone

I've said that I expect the US and UK to recover faster than the eurozone. On the grounds that they're more flexible economies. And flexibility is that desired thing to have when trying to overcome some out of the blue event. That's rather what flexibility means in fact, being able to deal with events.

The latest statistical information we've got says that I'm wrong on this. That the eurozone is recovering faster than the US. I'm not sure that I believe that. Sure, it's entirely possible to reject my concerns purely on the basis that I already, obviously, believe the opposite. So, I'm going to be mulish and continue to believe as I do whatever the evidence.

There could even be some of that in it. And yet I'm still not sure that I believe this new information.

PMIs

We have the flash composite PMIs for the various economic areas. And the initial outcome certainly does look like, or at least it is said that it does, the eurozone growing faster than the US.

Europe leads developed world upturn The strongest output gains in July were seen in France and the UK, the latter enjoying the largest monthly gain for five years. The increase in France was accompanied by a return to growth in Germany and, to a lesser extent, the rest of the eurozone. The eurozone as a whole consequently recorded the largest output gain for just over two years. While composite PMI output indices surged to 57.1 in the UK and 54.8 in the eurozone, the comparable index for the US merely rose to 50.0, indicating a stabilisation of the output trend but falling well short of the strong gains seen in Europe.

In graphical form:

(G4 PMIs from IHS Markit)

We can also look in more detail at the two specific reports:

Flash U.S. Composite Output Index at 50.0 (47.9 in June). 6-month high

(US flash PMI from IHS Markit)

And the eurozone:

Flash Eurozone PMI Composite Output Index(1) at 54.8 (48.5 in June). 25-month high.

(Eurozone PMI from IHS Markit)

The numbers certainly, at this first pass, support the idea that the eurozone is recovering faster.

So, why not?

One argument is simply not to believe the IHS Markit numbers this month. The ISM PMI numbers for the US are very much higher as we saw back here. That's tempting from my point of view but unsatisfactory. The IHS and ISM numbers do diverge at times and as I've said before, I'm liable to believe the IHS ones when they do, not the ISM. Changing horses just because of accordance with my own prejudices isn't quite the done thing. Well, OK, actually people often do that but I try not to at least.

It's always possible that these economic reports - the PMIs- can be subject to groupthink. For any piece of news or information can end up subject to that. It takes a little time and consideration for us to get around that if and when it happens.

What the PMIs actually mean

It's important to grasp, again, how the PMIs work. They are not a reading of when things are back to normal. That reading of 50, which is not expansion and not contraction, is not with reference to how things were back in February, before all of this. Instead, expansion - or contraction - is with respect to how things were last month. This matters.

The plunge in GDP in Europe was very much larger than that in the US. That's evident from the above charts. Thus, whatever growth is going on is from that very much lower level reached at the bottom of the plunge.

This now accords with the other statistics we have, things like turns in unemployment and so on. The US is doing better than Europe by those measures. As it would if the plunge in GDP wasn't so bad in the first place.

That is, the interpretation of the PMIs which makes sense alongside the other things we know is that sure, the eurozone is growing faster than the US. But it's growing from a lower level as the plunge was deeper. Further, it will still take longer for the eurozone to get back to "normal". Simply because there is more of that lost ground to make up.

That, at least, is my interpretation of the current numbers. It does have one advantage which is that this story takes account of all of the things we know. It could still, clearly, be subject to personal bias.

In the end though what really needs to be clarified is what do we mean by faster recovery? Faster growth from where we all are right now? In which case sure, the eurozone is winning. Or closer to getting back to normal? In which case the US is, having suffered less in the first place. It's really your choice as to which definition you want to use.

My view

I still run with my oft stated view that the US will recover before the eurozone. I'm explaining the current faster eurozone growth as being the result of starting from a lower bottom to the chasm of economic collapse. Your view may differ here.

The investor view

Some of that reporting linked is going on to say that as the eurozone is recovering faster, then we should be overweight in our capital allocations there, underweight in the US. My explanation - faster growth now, yes, but a longer time to recovery - gives us the opposite investment plan. Be overweight in the US, under in the eurozone.

You'll have to decide which explanation you prefer which will then lead you to the correct, for that view, allocation plan.

